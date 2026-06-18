OBM Appoints Marshall Long as Chief Revenue Officer

BALTIMORE, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBM , a leader in flexible load management solutions, today announced the appointment of Marshall Long as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Long brings over 15 years of experience helping energy-intensive industries navigate power markets, optimize operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities through energy management and grid participation.

As CRO, Long will lead OBM’s go-to-market strategy and commercial operations as the company enters its next phase of growth as a critical partner for power suppliers and energy-intensive industries. In this role, Long will focus on accelerating OBM’s commercial expansion, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and helping energy-intensive businesses and power suppliers turn flexible load management into a measurable revenue driver.

In prior roles such as Head of Mining at Rhodium Enterprises, Long helped scale the infrastructure, operations, and commercial partnerships required to support large-scale Bitcoin mining growth and energy performance. Over his career, he has deployed over three GW of power across 21 countries while helping develop strategic partnerships, expand energy infrastructure businesses, and identify new revenue opportunities across evolving power markets.

"Marshall has been at the forefront of Bitcoin mining and energy infrastructure since the industry's earliest days," said Dan Lawrence, CEO and co-founder of OBM. "His deep understanding of the role flexible loads can play in grid economics, combined with his experience building infrastructure at scale, will be invaluable as we continue helping customers unlock new revenue through energy flexibility, grid participation, and intelligent load management."

In addition to his role at OBM, Long serves as a Senior Technical Advisor to the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Energy Dominance Financing, advising on economic growth, energy infrastructure and the increasing convergence of power demands and grid constraints. Together with his extensive Bitcoin mining experience, this work positions Long as a leading voice on how energy-intensive loads can be managed as strategic grid assets, and how customers and power suppliers can use analytics, flexibility, and power management programs to improve economics and drive new revenue opportunities. He is also a Partner at JAM Data Centers, a Bitcoin mining and data center operation based in Sugar Land, Texas, and General Partner at Alloyed Strategies Fund.

Commenting on his appointment, Long added: "As power availability becomes a growing constraint, OBM is leading the shift in how large-load energy users participate in the grid. Load flexibility is rapidly emerging as a strategic solution as AI, Bitcoin mining, and data center infrastructure place unprecedented demands on the grid. OBM is helping customers run leaner, smarter and more profitably through optimized operations."

To learn more about how OBM helps energy-intensive industries optimize operations, power consumption and unlock energy agility, visit www.obm.io

About OBM

OBM is a leader in flexible load management solutions, providing energy agility, operational simplicity, and risk mitigation through its innovative energy management platform, comprehensive energy optimization technology, and broad energy partnerships. With a proven track record of managing loads over 500 MW and integrating them into leading demand response programs nationwide, OBM is transforming the landscape of energy-intensive operations. The company’s team of experts in energy management, network infrastructure, and data analysis work together to simplify and optimize customer operations, reduce risk, and boost profits. For more information about OBM’s flexible load management solutions, visit www.obm.io .

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