OBM Launches Foreman Intelligence to Deliver Fleet-Wide Analytics and AI-Powered Insights for Bitcoin Mining Operations

BALTIMORE, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBM , a leader in Bitcoin mine management and other flexible loads, today announced the launch of Foreman Intelligence , a new analytics platform that gives Bitcoin mining operators fleet-wide analytics to catch performance gaps, control costs, and create audit-ready reports. Foreman Intelligence leverages Foreman’s mine management data and external signals such as Locational Marginal Pricing (LMP), hash price, current and predicted network difficulty, weather, and infrastructure performance data from site equipment such as meters, fans, and cooling systems. It provides finance leaders, operations teams and site managers with out-of-the-box and custom dashboards, proactive alerts, AI-powered querying, and a single data lake to make faster, more informed decisions across their entire portfolio.

Operating and managing a multi-site mining fleet requires balancing energy costs, hardware performance, maintenance demands, and profitability in real time. Yet, critical operational data often remains fragmented across reporting tools, maintenance systems, and spreadsheets, making it difficult to connect the insights needed to act quickly. By the time performance issues, hardware trends, or inventory challenges are identified, operators have often already lost revenue or operational efficiency.

Foreman Intelligence addresses these challenges by bringing all operational, maintenance, inventory, and market data into a single analytics environment. The platform provides fleet performance dashboards that give operators a standardized view of uptime, hash rate, efficiency, and costs across every site without requiring manual reporting. With an AI-powered analyst built directly into the platform, teams can ask operational questions in plain language and receive immediate, data-driven insights. Whether identifying which sites experienced the most downtime, what equipment is driving maintenance costs, or where efficiency losses are impacting margins, operators can access insights in seconds instead of hours.

“In today's market, speed and visibility are everything,” said Dan Lawrence, CEO of OBM. “Yet, too many operators are flying blind because their critical systems just aren't talking to each other. We built Foreman Intelligence to break down those walls. When you bring your cost-per-coin, fleet metrics, and curtailment data into one real-time view, you transform your entire operation from reactive guessing to proactive, numbers-driven leadership.”

Foreman Intelligence extends beyond reporting to help operators understand why issues are occurring, where risks are emerging, and what actions should be prioritized across the fleet, including:

Repair-to-Performance Analytics: Connects maintenance history with asset performance data to identify when replacement may be more cost-effective than continued repair.

Connects maintenance history with asset performance data to identify when replacement may be more cost-effective than continued repair. Cross-Site Failure Detection: Surfaces recurring hardware and firmware issues across an entire fleet, helping operators identify systemic problems before they become widespread.

Surfaces recurring hardware and firmware issues across an entire fleet, helping operators identify systemic problems before they become widespread. Inventory Demand Modeling: Maps parts consumption against fleet composition and actual failure rates to right-size inventory, reducing unnecessary capital expenditures while ensuring critical components remain available when needed.

Maps parts consumption against fleet composition and actual failure rates to right-size inventory, reducing unnecessary capital expenditures while ensuring critical components remain available when needed. Threshold Alerts: Delivers configurable notifications when key metrics cross predefined thresholds, such as efficiency dropping below target, ticket volume spiking above baseline, or market conditions creating a curtailment opportunity. Infrastructure alerts, including anomalies in meter readings, fan performance, or cooling equipment, can also be configured to surface conditions before they escalate to downtime.

Delivers configurable notifications when key metrics cross predefined thresholds, such as efficiency dropping below target, ticket volume spiking above baseline, or market conditions creating a curtailment opportunity. Infrastructure alerts, including anomalies in meter readings, fan performance, or cooling equipment, can also be configured to surface conditions before they escalate to downtime. Unit Economics Dashboard: Captures true cost-per-coin and cost-per-TH by site and across the portfolio, combining power consumption, applicable rates, and hash rate output in one place.

Captures true cost-per-coin and cost-per-TH by site and across the portfolio, combining power consumption, applicable rates, and hash rate output in one place. Power Cost Variance Analysis: Breaks down power cost overruns by rate, consumption, and curtailment events, explaining the variance to leadership with specifics rather than estimates.

Foreman Intelligence is now available to Foreman customers. To learn more about how OBM helps large power users optimize operations, participate in energy markets, and improve profitability, visit https://obm.io/foreman-intelligence/.

About OBM

OBM is a leader in flexible load and mine management solutions, providing energy agility, operational simplicity, and risk mitigation through its innovative energy management platform, comprehensive energy optimization technology, and broad energy partnerships. With a proven track record of managing loads over 500 MW and integrating them into leading demand response programs nationwide, OBM is transforming the landscape of compute-intensive operations. The company’s team of experts in energy management, network infrastructure, and data analysis work together to simplify and optimize customer operations, reduce risk, and boost profits. For more information about OBM’s flexible load management solutions, visit www.obm.io .

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