OBM Accelerates Momentum as Large Power Users Seek Better Energy Intelligence and Load Control

BALTIMORE, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OBM , a leader in flexible load management and energy analytics solutions, today announced strong momentum through the first half of 2026 as large power users, suppliers, brokers, and other energy market participants face mounting pressure to control energy costs, navigate grid constraints, and make faster operational decisions. The company’s progress comes at a pivotal moment for large power users, as power can no longer be managed through delayed data, manual workflows, or disconnected spreadsheets. Organizations require real-time visibility to effectively control energy-related challenges and make smarter, more strategic operational decisions.

Advancing Energy Analytics and Load Control Technology

OBM’s momentum is fueled by its position at the intersection of compute operations, energy optimization, and grid responsiveness. Over the past six months, OBM advanced its suite of flexible load management and energy analytics solutions, including:

Fleet-wide analytics through Foreman Intelligence, which helps Bitcoin mining operators catch performance gaps, control costs, and create audit-ready reports, and Finance and Energy teams gain real-time insight into power usage and savings.

through Foreman Intelligence, which helps Bitcoin mining operators catch performance gaps, control costs, and create audit-ready reports, and Finance and Energy teams gain real-time insight into power usage and savings. Real-Time Settlements capabilities that help large-load operators improve energy market participation through more responsive load control, supported by OBM’s strategic collaboration with Gridmatic and its AI-powered energy forecasting.

capabilities that help large-load operators improve energy market participation through more responsive load control, supported by OBM’s strategic collaboration with Gridmatic and its AI-powered energy forecasting. Behind-the-meter load management capabilities through Adaptive Dispatches as part of Foreman’s Advanced Power Management features, enabling energy users to coexist with a power production asset, dynamically adjust compute, and maximize profitability.

load management capabilities through Adaptive Dispatches as part of Foreman’s Advanced Power Management features, enabling energy users to coexist with a power production asset, dynamically adjust compute, and maximize profitability. Price-based optimization through Price Response Plus, which helps operators move beyond flat strike prices with advanced automated strategies that automate curtailment by individual miner model by power modes or wattage targets.





Growing Adoption Across Energy-Intensive Industries

OBM is gaining traction among large power users and energy market participants navigating rising energy complexity, grid constraints, and power market volatility. Today, OBM is trusted by more than 10,000 customers across 56+ countries, managing over 500 MW of load, curtailing 9.1 million MWh, and de-risking $247.7 million for customers. That momentum spans a growing range of energy-related markets, including Bitcoin mining, power suppliers and brokers, and energy-intensive commercial and industrial users.

Validating Momentum Through Market Education and Industry Recognition

OBM’s leadership is dedicated to helping customers, partners, and other power market stakeholders better understand the growing role of flexible load management as data center growth, grid constraints, and power market volatility accelerate the need for more responsive energy strategies.

This commitment was reflected in OBM’s State of Flexible Load Management Report , published in January of this year, which demonstrates that flexible load management is moving from a long-term planning concept to an immediate operational priority. The report’s findings point to a future where large energy users are expected to play a more active role in grid stability, using tools like demand response, onsite generation, storage, and workload flexibility to manage costs, maintain reliability, and support a more resilient power system.

This focus on market education is matched by continued product innovation and industry recognition. OBM’s technology helps operators bring greater automation, control and visibility to energy-intensive environments. Its impact has been recognized by leading industry organizations:

2026 Environment+Energy Leader Award Winner: OBM was named an E+E Leader Award winner in the Software & Cloud category, recognizing the company’s innovation in energy management, operational efficiency, and sustainability.

OBM was named an E+E Leader Award winner in the Software & Cloud category, recognizing the company’s innovation in energy management, operational efficiency, and sustainability. Control Engineering 2026 Product of the Year Finalist: OBM’s Foreman industry-leading Bitcoin mining software was named a finalist in the Industrial Software & AI for Operations category, recognizing its role in helping operators automate and manage complex energy-intensive operations.

OBM’s Foreman industry-leading Bitcoin mining software was named a finalist in the Industrial Software & AI for Operations category, recognizing its role in helping operators automate and manage complex energy-intensive operations. DCS Award Finalist: Foreman was named a finalist for Data Center Information and Communications Technology Automation/Orchestration Innovation of the Year, recognizing its real-time automation and orchestration capabilities for flexible data center loads.





“Flexible load management is quickly becoming a core operational requirement for energy-intensive industries, and the growth we’ve seen over the last 6 months reinforces that shift,” said Daniel Lawrence, CEO and Co-Founder of OBM. “Large power users need real-time visibility, automation, and precise load control to manage volatility without sacrificing performance or profitability. The next generation of energy-intensive operations will be built on the ability to turn power flexibility into a measurable business advantage.”

Company Growth

OBM’s product, customer, and industry momentum has been matched by strategic investment in leadership to support the company’s next phase of growth. Marshall Long joined OBM as Chief Revenue Officer to lead the company’s go-to-market strategy and commercial operations. With more than 15 years of experience helping energy-intensive industries navigate power markets, optimize operations, and unlock new revenue opportunities through energy management and grid participation, Long will focus on accelerating OBM’s commercial expansion and helping turn flexible load management into a measurable revenue driver.

Learn More

To learn more about how OBM helps energy-intensive operations turn load flexibility into a strategic advantage, visit www.obm.io or request a demo at https://obm.io/contact/ .

About OBM

OBM is a leader in flexible load management and energy analytics, providing customers with energy agility, operational simplicity, and risk mitigation through its suite of solutions. With a proven track record in Bitcoin mining, OBM brings deep operational expertise in managing large, price-sensitive, grid-connected loads over 500 MW and applies that experience across energy-intensive markets. By combining real-time data, load control, market-responsive automation and operational support, OBM helps customers understand how power is being used, respond dynamically to grid and price conditions, reduce risk, and turn energy strategy into an economic advantage. For more information about OBM’s flexible load management and energy analytics solutions, visit www.obm.io .

Media Contact

V2 Communications

OBM@v2comms.com / media@obm.io

(617) 510-5002