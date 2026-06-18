ReversingLabs Recognized in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL), the trusted name in file and software security, today announced it has been named a Visionary in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security . Pioneering the category since 2021, ReversingLabs is one of 18 vendors to be recognized in the Gartner inaugural research.

As the scope and scale of software supply chain attacks multiply, ReversingLabs finds malicious code, tampered components, and hidden risks in open-source, and commercial software packages. Through these discoveries, the company helps software producers identify issues before release, and enterprise software consumers find threats before software deployment or updates.

Key Highlights

ReversingLabs has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security. This recognition is based on our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

In our opinion, this positioning reflects ReversingLabs’ on-going innovation and forward-thinking product strategy.

Spectra Assure earned consistently high marks from ReversingLabs’ customers on Gartner Peer Insights™.



“The Gartner recognition, we feel, reflects our ongoing collaboration with customers, partners, and industry experts to define what modern software supply chain security looks like," said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder of ReversingLabs. "Their shared experiences and feedback have played a significant role in shaping both the market and our platform – and will continue to drive how we adapt to the evolving challenges of securing complex software supply chains.”

A New Era for Software Supply Chain Security

In ReversingLabs view, the Gartner new Magic Quadrant for Software Supply Chain Security reflects the growing demand for software supply chain security as a strategic discipline for both software providers and enterprise software consumers. The team at ReversingLabs believes the company’s inclusion in the report acknowledges its continued innovation and execution in empowering organizations to build and buy safe software.



ReversingLabs Spectra Assure® solutions deliver value for:

Software producers looking to safeguard customers from supply chain attacks and demonstrate quality improvements with a rigorous and verifiable set of software safety checks.

Enterprise software consumers looking to secure software onboarding processes with automated pre-deployment evaluations to accelerate approvals while enforcing internal policies.

The Complete Approach to Software Supply Chain Security

The ReversingLabs platform brings together three capabilities organizations need to protect against software supply chain attacks and accelerate third-party software approvals while enforcing internal policies. These include:

Complete Visibility Into the Final Artifact: Spectra Assure analyzes software in the form it is actually shipped to market (binary, package, container, or model), enabling both enterprise software consumers and producers to manage third-party software risk. It also uncovers threats and risks that only appear in compiled outputs by recursive inspection of embedded files, dependencies, and layers. For open-source ecosystems, active harvesting and continuous reprocessing of 6M+ packages across popular registries provides community-specific behavioral context that separates signal from noise.

Multi-Layered Threat Detection: Instead of discrete malware signatures, Spectra Assure uses continually tuned threat-hunting policies and predictive ML models to detect both known attacks (e.g. Shai-hulud) and novel attacks. Large-scale analysis of open-source ecosystems adds behavioral context to OSS malware detection, separating signal from noise. When an automated detection requires confirmation, ReversingLabs’ malware analysts close the loop, providing human-verified intelligence.

Continuous Monitoring and Improvement: Spectra Assure tracks security over time using SAFE Levels, a tiered benchmarking system with clear, measurable milestones for progressively improving software quality with every release. The "Share Report" feature fosters transparency between enterprise software consumers and producers, ensuring detected risks and threats are communicated, while built-in differential analysis verifies improvements with each new version without introducing new risks.

Available Resources

For additional insights on the evolution of software supply chain security, read our blog here .

. To find out more about Spectra Assure visit https://www.reversinglabs.com/products/spectra-assure

Visit ReversingLabs Spectra Assure Community , a free-to-use platform where software developers, DevOps engineers, and IT security specialists can check the security status of widely distributed developer tools and open source software packages from the most popular communities.



Gartner, Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security, Aaron Lord, Jason Gross, Johnny Walters, June 22, 2026

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

FAQ

Why was ReversingLabs recognized in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security?

ReversingLabs has been recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Software Supply Chain Security. This recognition is based on our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. In our opinion, this positioning reflects ReversingLabs’:

On-going innovation that offers CISOs, procurement teams, and compliance officers a preventative control, SBOM generation, and other features for managing risk from commercial and third-party software.

Forward thinking product strategy, such as integrating with AI-assisted software engineering workflows to build safe software and provide transparency into AI models and services within software.

How does ReversingLabs help organizations defend against software supply chain attacks?

As the scope and scale of software supply chain attacks multiply, ReversingLabs finds malicious code, tampered components, and hidden risks in open-source, and commercial software packages. Through these discoveries, the company helps software producers identify issues before release, and enterprise software consumers find threats before software deployment or updates.

What makes the ReversingLabs software supply chain security solution unique?

What makes ReversingLabs unique is its ability to analyze software the way attackers see it — as a binary, not source code — giving organizations the only independent, source-code-free view of whether the software they ship or deploy has been compromised.

Related Links

Blog: Gartner® CISO Playbook for Commercial SSCS: 3 key insights

Webinar: Why Binary Analysis Is Now a Must-Have Control for Commercial Software Risk

About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. We provide the modern cybersecurity platform to verify and deliver safe binaries. Trusted by the Fortune 500 and leading cybersecurity vendors, RL Spectra Core powers the software supply chain and file security insights, tracking over 422 billion searchable files with the ability to deconstruct full software binaries in seconds to minutes. Only ReversingLabs provides that final exam to determine whether a single file or full software binary presents a risk to your organization and your customers.

Media Contact

Doug Fraim

Guyer Group

doug@guyergroup.com