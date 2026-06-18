HiBob Brings People Intelligence Into Slackbot to Turn Workforce Insights into Business Action

New York, US and London, UK, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob, the company behind Bob, the award-winning HCM, payroll, and finance platform, that powers workforce transformation in the age of AI, today announced a new integration with Slack that brings trusted people data and actions from Bob directly into the popular communications platform.

The integration combines Slack's conversational experience with HiBob's people intelligence, enabling employees, managers, and HR leaders to access information, complete tasks, and take action without leaving Slack.

As AI transforms the way work gets done, employees increasingly expect answers and actions to be available in a single interface rather than across multiple systems. MCP enables AI assistants to connect with business applications, bringing together information from across the organization and helping teams work more efficiently.

With Salesforce, Agentforce, Slack, and MCP converging into a single AI-powered work environment, HiBob brings workforce intelligence into that ecosystem. Through Slackbot, employees and managers can access trusted people data, complete HR tasks, and take action in natural language, ensuring AI-driven workflows are informed by the workforce context needed for better decisions.

However, effective decision-making requires more than business data alone. While AI can identify signals such as project delays, customer issues, or missed targets, it often lacks the human context needed to understand what is driving those outcomes. Organizational structure, reporting relationships, workforce changes, tenure, and team dynamics all play a critical role in how decisions are made.HiBob is helping close that gap by bringing people data directly into Slack.

Through the integration, employees can ask Slackbot questions about people, teams, and HR processes and receive real-time answers powered by Bob. The experience helps employees, managers, and HR teams access trusted workforce information, complete tasks faster, and make more informed decisions in the flow of work.

"The next generation of enterprise software won't be built around applications. It will be built around AI agents," said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of HiBob. "Those agents can only make effective decisions if they understand the people behind the work. Workforce intelligence is a critical layer of business context, and until now it has largely been missing from AI-powered workflows. By bringing Bob into Slack, we're helping organizations ensure that people insights are part of every decision. Modern companies don't need more disconnected systems. They need better context delivered where decisions are made," added Zehavi.

The first generation of enterprise AI has focused on connecting systems and surfacing information. The next challenge is context. As organizations increasingly rely on AI to support decisions, recommendations, and workflows, the quality of those outcomes will depend on whether AI understands the people behind the business, not just the business itself. HiBob believes workforce intelligence is the missing context layer for enterprise AI, providing the organizational understanding needed to connect work, teams, skills, and outcomes. In the AI era, companies that operationalize workforce intelligence will be better positioned to make smarter decisions, adapt faster, and drive sustainable performance.

About Salesforce

Salesforce helps organizations of any size become agentic enterprises — integrating humans, agents, apps, and data on a trusted, unified platform to unlock unprecedented growth and innovation. Visit www.salesforce.com for more information.

About HiBob

HiBob is leading the way in HR innovation with its award-winning HCM platform, Bob—an AI-powered, modular solution that transforms how modern businesses manage their people. Built for today’s distributed, fast-moving workforces, Bob enables companies to streamline HR, payroll, and finance operations through integrated capabilities that are both powerful and easy to use.

Trusted by growing businesses, multinational organizations, and global enterprises alike, Bob combines workforce intelligence, automation, and employee experience in a single platform, helping organizations adapt faster, develop talent more effectively, and perform at their best in a rapidly changing world of work.

As AI reshapes how work gets done, HiBob is defining the next generation of workforce technology, where workforce intelligence, automation, and AI work together to enable better decisions, stronger performance, and more agile organizations.

More than 5,400 global companies including Uala, DWL, Fiverr, The&Partnership, and VaynerMedia rely on Bob to align HR with business goals. They value its configurability, ease of use, and the ability to tailor workflows and tools to meet specific organizational needs.

To learn more, visit www.hibob.com.

Press Inquiries

HiBob Communications

hibob [at] 5wpr.com

https://www.hibob.com/