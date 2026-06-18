Taiwan AI Island Takes Center Stage at InfoComm 2026: Accelerating the Pro AV Transition to Practical AI Infrastructure





Taiwan Excellence's Product Launch at InfoComm 2026: From left to right – Jerry Huang, Business Development Manager, ARBOR; Victor Cross, FAE Manager, AVer Information; Rachel Hanson, VP of Sales, AVer Information; Betsy Tsai, Account Manager, CYP; Yolanda Pi, Director, Taiwan Trade Center, Los Angeles; Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President of Expositions, AVIXA; Cathy Balke, Marketing Director, Datavideo; Alex Yang, Sales Manager, IPEVO.

LAS VEGAS, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global Professional Audio-Visual (Pro AV) market officially enters the era of practical AI deployment, Taiwan is cementing its position as a critical architect of software-defined infrastructure. At the Taiwan Excellence Product Launch Event on June 17 at InfoComm 2026, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) showcased the "Taiwan AI Island" vision, signaling a strategic evolution from a global hardware manufacturing leader to a provider of integrated, intelligent Pro AV ecosystems.

The event highlighted new technologies and applied use cases from five Taiwan Excellence Award-winning innovators: ARBOR Technology, AVer Information, Cypress Technology, Datavideo Technologies, and IPEVO. Together, they demonstrated how edge AI, AV-over-IP, automation, and real-time multilingual communication are moving rapidly from concept to vital, daily operations.

“Today, as the global Pro AV market officially enters the era of practical AI application, Taiwan has evolved from a premier hardware hub into a critical definer of intelligent solutions, making us the most trusted and indispensable partner for the United States as it modernizes its digital infrastructure,” said Yolanda Pi, Director of the Taiwan Trade Center, Los Angeles .

The program also featured remarks from Ms. Jenn Heinold, Senior Vice President, Expositions, Americas at AVIXA, the global AV industry association and producer of InfoComm. "Taiwan is evolving beyond a hardware partner to a strategic innovation partner—delivering solutions that are intelligent, secure, and ready to deploy,” said Heinold. “What stands out is Taiwan's strength at the system level, bringing together hardware, firmware, networking, and management. That integration matters for scalability and real-world implementation."

Three Key Technology Themes on Display

Through a series of presentations and demonstrations, exhibitors showcased three key technology areas influencing the evolution of next-generation Pro AV environments.

Theme 1: Edge AI & Infrastructure Intelligence

ARBOR Technology presented “From Digital Signage to AI-Powered Retail Media Networks,” showing how traditional signage infrastructure can evolve into intelligent, data-driven communication platforms. Through a retail media case study, Business Development Manager Jerry Huang illustrated how local AI processing enables real-time audience analytics, highly localized content delivery, and secure data handling—making signage networks deeply adaptive and measurable for retailers and venues.

Theme 2: AI-Enhanced Collaboration & Communication

AVer Information addressed production bottlenecks with “The End of the Camera Operator: AI Automation in Modern AV Workflows.” FAE Manager Victor Cross demonstrated autonomous speaker tracking, voice-triggered camera switching, and scalable multi-camera management. These intelligent technologies dramatically reduce manual production demands while ensuring highly engaging, broadcast-quality video experiences for corporate and educational institutions.

Datavideo showcased "Smarter Video. Automated Solutions," highlighting the power of unified ecosystems to cut through operational complexity. Marketing Director Cathy Balke presented an AI-assisted live production environment that seamlessly integrates cameras, switchers, encoders, and monitoring systems, enabling effortless content creation for broadcast, worship, and esports environments.

IPEVO introduced Vurbo.ai, a powerful platform designed to foster global inclusivity. In “Break Language Barriers in Education,” Sales Manager Alex Yang demonstrated how the system utilizes AI for real-time transcription and instant bilingual translation. By converting spoken conversations on the fly, Vurbo.ai makes everyday interactions universally accessible across classrooms, hybrid meetings, and diverse workplaces.

Theme 3: AV Control & Mission-Critical System Integration

Cypress Technology (CYP) presented "Transforming Video Signals into Visual Impact," focusing on the uncompromising demands of mission-critical environments. Account Manager Betsy Tsai used healthcare and transportation scenarios to illustrate how advanced video wall management, remote source switching, and low-latency AV-over-IP ensure seamless, real-time signal distribution for operations that cannot afford a second of downtime.

Visit the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Booth #N7763

The Taiwan Excellence Product Launch Event offered international attendees a strategic look into emerging technologies from Taiwan's professional AV sector. Along with the five presenting companies, six additional Taiwan Excellence innovators are showcasing cutting-edge displays, embedded systems, and smart workspace solutions at the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion: AIFA Technology, GIO Optoelectronics, Good Way Technology, IBASE Technology, INNOLUX, and InWin.

About Taiwan Excellence, TAITRA, and TITA:

Taiwan Excellence

The symbol of Taiwan Excellence was established in 1992 by Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs, and subsequently the Taiwan Excellence Selection was launched the following year. The selection is based on the distinct criteria of R&D, quality, design, and marketing. Products that have been selected for the Taiwan Excellence Awards would serve as examples of the domestic industries and be promoted by the government in the international market in an effort to shape the creative image for Taiwanese businesses. This year marks the 35th selection, making the symbol of Taiwan Excellence a prestigious brand for enterprises in Taiwan to strive and be recognized by, and is highly reputed throughout the world. Please visit www.taiwanexcellence.org for more information.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) is the foremost non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan. Founded in 1970 to help promote foreign trade, TAITRA is jointly sponsored by the government, industry associations, and several commercial organizations. TAITRA assists Taiwanese businesses in strengthening their international competitiveness and in dealing with the challenges they face in foreign markets. TAITRA boasts a well-coordinated trade promotion and information network consisting of over 1,200 trained specialists stationed throughout its Taipei headquarters and 60 branches worldwide. Together with its sister organizations, the Taiwan Trade Center (TTC) and Taipei World Trade Center (TWTC), TAITRA has created a wealth of trade opportunities through effective promotion strategies. www.taitra.org.tw

International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taiwan (TITA) is responsible for implementing policies and regulations governing foreign trade and economic cooperation. Its primary duties currently include participating in the activities of international economic and trade organizations and enhancing bilateral trade relations.

Media Contacts:

Mary Placido

SKC, Inc.

(415) 218-3627

mary@skc-pr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5afdc17e-9656-4a12-a4af-7998e1c92b12