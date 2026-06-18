TTEC Digital Achieves NiCE Platinum Partner Status

AUSTIN, Texas, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC , a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience (CX), today announced that TTEC Digital has received Platinum Partner status in the NiCE 360 VISION Partner Program. This designation represents the highest tier within the NiCE partner ecosystem.

“At the Platinum level, partners operate as strategic collaborators,” said Dorothy Copeland, chief partner officer at NiCE. “TTEC Digital has demonstrated market leadership, strong alignment with our agentic AI vision, and a proven ability to deliver transformational outcomes for customers.”

The partnership between TTEC Digital and NiCE enables clients across health care, financial services, retail, technology, and the public sector to realize transformative business outcomes, including:

Cloud migration savings : Measurable annual cost savings through cloud contact center migration

: Measurable annual cost savings through cloud contact center migration CX transformation return : Increased project ROI through comprehensive CX transformation

: Increased project ROI through comprehensive CX transformation Contact center modernization : Continued improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS) from AI-powered contact center modernization

: Continued improvement in Net Promoter Score (NPS) from AI-powered contact center modernization Agent experience optimization : Improved ROI through unified agent experience deployments

: Improved ROI through unified agent experience deployments AI self-service efficiency: Measurable reductions in agent-assisted calls via generative AI solutions





TTEC Digital earned Platinum Partner status through a sustained record of robust delivery and building a strong pipeline aligned to NiCE solutions — particularly CXone, NICE's purpose-built AI-powered customer experience platform, which leverages natively-integrated Cognigy capabilities to deploy advanced agentic and conversational AI.

“Platinum Partner status reflects the role TTEC Digital plays in helping organizations move from CX vision to execution,” said Brad Scott, vice president of TTEC Digital’s NiCE practice. “Our work across the NiCE ecosystem is centered on operationalizing agentic AI, modernizing complex service environments, and driving outcomes that scale. This recognition affirms the trust our clients and NiCE place in our ability to turn strategy into measurable progress.”

With more than 100 certified consultants delivering enterprise-grade conversational and agentic AI customer experience transformation solutions, TTEC Digital has established one of the CX industry's largest NiCE Cognigy practices. This investment has enabled TTEC Digital to rapidly emerge as one of NiCE's premier strategic partners, helping organizations accelerate the adoption of AI-driven customer engagement technologies.

In addition, to Platinum recognition, TTEC Digital has been selected as a launch partner for the upcoming NiCE AI Specialization Program, further recognizing TTEC Digital’s leadership, technical expertise, and commitment to advancing AI-powered customer experience innovation.

For more information about TTEC Digital and NiCE, visit https://www.ttecdigital.com/partners/nice .

About NiCE

NiCE (NASDAQ: NICE) is transforming the world with AI that puts people first. Our purpose-built AI-powered platforms automate engagements into proactive, safe, intelligent actions, empowering individuals and organizations to innovate and act, from interaction to resolution. Trusted by organizations throughout 150+ countries worldwide, NiCE’s platforms are widely adopted across industries connecting people, systems, and workflows to work smarter at scale, elevating performance across the organization, delivering proven measurable outcomes.

Corporate Media Contact

Christopher Irwin-Dudek, +1 201 561 4442, media@nice.com, ET

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global consulting, technology, and managed services company delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC’s outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-generation digital technology, the Company’s TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company also delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back-office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, TTEC’s singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company’s employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more, visit https://ttec.com .

Media Contact

Meredith.matthews@ttec.com