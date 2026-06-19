LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

19 June 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 12 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 37,847 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 427.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 435.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 432.601131





Date of purchase: 15 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 432.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 443.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 435.259930





Date of purchase: 16 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 431.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 437.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 434.734960





Date of purchase: 17 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 12,354 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 422.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 431.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 427.438643





Date of purchase: 18 June 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 20,307 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 419.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 427.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 424.572709

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,103,737 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,895,750 have voting rights and 4,452,053 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 874 431.000 12/06/2026 08:14:10 LSE 205 431.500 12/06/2026 08:20:37 LSE 1146 430.000 12/06/2026 08:21:06 LSE 360 429.500 12/06/2026 08:27:48 LSE 270 429.500 12/06/2026 08:27:48 LSE 113 429.500 12/06/2026 08:27:49 LSE 1388 435.000 12/06/2026 08:57:15 LSE 1423 435.500 12/06/2026 09:05:00 LSE 224 434.000 12/06/2026 09:30:32 LSE 205 434.000 12/06/2026 09:35:35 LSE 207 434.000 12/06/2026 09:35:35 LSE 118 434.000 12/06/2026 10:02:51 LSE 87 434.000 12/06/2026 10:02:51 LSE 205 433.500 12/06/2026 10:04:00 LSE 384 434.500 12/06/2026 11:04:18 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:36 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:36 LSE 138 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:36 LSE 262 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:36 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:36 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:36 LSE 132 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:36 LSE 179 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:37 LSE 89 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:37 LSE 89 434.500 12/06/2026 11:40:37 LSE 311 434.500 12/06/2026 12:02:35 LSE 1482 434.500 12/06/2026 12:02:35 LSE 889 434.500 12/06/2026 12:02:35 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:02:35 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:02:35 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 400 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 311 434.500 12/06/2026 12:06:24 LSE 256 430.500 12/06/2026 12:49:22 LSE 709 429.000 12/06/2026 12:49:29 LSE 199 428.500 12/06/2026 13:13:45 LSE 289 428.000 12/06/2026 13:13:45 LSE 425 428.000 12/06/2026 13:38:08 LSE 199 428.000 12/06/2026 13:39:05 LSE 328 427.000 12/06/2026 13:54:42 LSE 400 427.000 12/06/2026 13:55:17 LSE 400 427.000 12/06/2026 13:55:17 LSE 94 427.000 12/06/2026 13:55:17 LSE 186 427.000 12/06/2026 13:55:17 LSE 1391 430.500 12/06/2026 14:34:35 LSE 424 431.000 12/06/2026 14:39:36 LSE 312 429.500 12/06/2026 14:40:49 LSE 216 430.000 12/06/2026 14:41:16 LSE 596 431.500 12/06/2026 14:56:54 LSE 704 431.500 12/06/2026 14:56:54 LSE 48 431.000 12/06/2026 14:57:12 LSE 532 432.000 12/06/2026 15:05:34 LSE 203 432.000 12/06/2026 15:38:54 LSE 89 430.500 12/06/2026 15:43:20 LSE 114 430.500 12/06/2026 15:43:20 LSE 229 430.500 12/06/2026 15:43:51 LSE 211 430.000 12/06/2026 15:52:18 LSE 318 433.000 12/06/2026 15:53:11 LSE 400 432.000 12/06/2026 16:14:56 LSE 373 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 27 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 388 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 288 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 287 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 113 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 400 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:00 LSE 68 432.500 12/06/2026 16:18:03 LSE 332 432.500 12/06/2026 16:20:45 LSE 36 433.500 12/06/2026 16:21:56 LSE 372 433.500 12/06/2026 16:21:56 LSE 400 433.500 12/06/2026 16:21:56 LSE 400 433.500 12/06/2026 16:21:56 LSE 1170 443.500 15/06/2026 08:15:33 LSE 414 442.000 15/06/2026 08:23:08 LSE 201 443.500 15/06/2026 08:36:01 LSE 201 443.500 15/06/2026 08:39:05 LSE 680 443.500 15/06/2026 08:45:06 LSE 438 443.000 15/06/2026 09:04:13 LSE 208 441.500 15/06/2026 09:17:32 LSE 1 441.000 15/06/2026 09:32:07 LSE 151 440.000 15/06/2026 10:06:46 LSE 201 440.000 15/06/2026 10:06:49 LSE 201 436.500 15/06/2026 11:22:14 LSE 234 436.500 15/06/2026 11:22:14 LSE 450 434.500 15/06/2026 12:57:05 LSE 385 434.500 15/06/2026 12:58:06 LSE 600 434.500 15/06/2026 12:58:06 LSE 597 434.500 15/06/2026 12:58:06 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 13:00:31 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 13:00:31 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 13:00:31 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 13:00:31 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 13:00:31 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 13:00:31 LSE 113 434.500 15/06/2026 13:00:31 LSE 237 434.500 15/06/2026 13:02:31 LSE 255 435.000 15/06/2026 13:11:45 LSE 255 435.000 15/06/2026 13:11:45 LSE 163 435.000 15/06/2026 13:11:45 LSE 200 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 3 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 255 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 145 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 400 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 145 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 255 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 145 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 255 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 5302 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 145 435.000 15/06/2026 13:14:25 LSE 435 434.000 15/06/2026 13:15:30 LSE 215 432.000 15/06/2026 13:53:23 LSE 21 432.000 15/06/2026 13:53:23 LSE 983 433.000 15/06/2026 14:41:06 LSE 11 433.000 15/06/2026 14:41:06 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 4 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 4 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 396 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 14:48:35 LSE 337 434.000 15/06/2026 15:02:53 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 15:02:53 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 15:02:53 LSE 890 434.000 15/06/2026 15:02:53 LSE 10 434.000 15/06/2026 15:02:53 LSE 16 434.000 15/06/2026 15:02:53 LSE 1 434.000 15/06/2026 15:02:53 LSE 373 434.000 15/06/2026 15:10:15 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 15:14:30 LSE 400 434.000 15/06/2026 15:20:45 LSE 281 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 306 434.500 15/06/2026 15:34:34 LSE 255 435.000 15/06/2026 15:43:41 LSE 184 435.000 15/06/2026 15:43:41 LSE 255 435.000 15/06/2026 15:43:41 LSE 400 435.000 15/06/2026 15:43:41 LSE 5730 435.000 15/06/2026 15:43:41 LSE 687 435.500 15/06/2026 15:44:49 LSE 400 435.500 15/06/2026 15:44:49 LSE 115 435.500 15/06/2026 15:44:49 LSE 285 435.500 15/06/2026 15:44:49 LSE 400 435.500 15/06/2026 15:44:49 LSE 15 435.500 15/06/2026 15:46:24 LSE 385 435.500 15/06/2026 15:46:38 LSE 400 435.500 15/06/2026 15:47:27 LSE 100 435.500 15/06/2026 15:47:27 LSE 300 435.500 15/06/2026 15:48:49 LSE 400 435.500 15/06/2026 15:48:49 LSE 376 435.500 15/06/2026 15:48:49 LSE 512 434.500 15/06/2026 15:58:22 LSE 1819 435.000 15/06/2026 16:06:55 LSE 1836 434.500 15/06/2026 16:08:18 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:09:08 LSE 361 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 39 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 2100 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 400 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 355 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 3 434.500 15/06/2026 16:11:03 LSE 666 437.000 16/06/2026 08:01:03 LSE 927 437.500 16/06/2026 08:01:57 LSE 428 437.500 16/06/2026 08:01:57 LSE 1010 436.500 16/06/2026 08:02:22 LSE 1744 435.000 16/06/2026 08:02:22 LSE 1993 435.000 16/06/2026 08:12:45 LSE 2004 435.000 16/06/2026 08:12:45 LSE 2009 431.500 16/06/2026 08:40:35 LSE 81 432.500 16/06/2026 09:38:05 LSE 259 432.500 16/06/2026 09:40:05 LSE 45 432.500 16/06/2026 09:40:05 LSE 12 432.500 16/06/2026 09:40:05 LSE 448 432.500 16/06/2026 09:47:56 LSE 1099 432.500 16/06/2026 09:57:50 LSE 390 432.500 16/06/2026 10:03:15 LSE 175 432.500 16/06/2026 10:31:07 LSE 70 435.000 16/06/2026 10:58:33 LSE 172 435.000 16/06/2026 10:58:33 LSE 637 435.000 16/06/2026 10:58:33 LSE 214 435.000 16/06/2026 11:00:16 LSE 403 435.000 16/06/2026 11:00:16 LSE 1578 435.000 16/06/2026 11:00:16 LSE 95 435.000 16/06/2026 11:08:01 LSE 305 435.000 16/06/2026 11:08:02 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:20:58 LSE 1191 435.000 16/06/2026 11:20:58 LSE 325 435.000 16/06/2026 11:20:58 LSE 324 435.000 16/06/2026 11:20:58 LSE 324 435.000 16/06/2026 11:20:58 LSE 186 435.000 16/06/2026 11:22:17 LSE 185 435.000 16/06/2026 11:22:17 LSE 417 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 29 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 2021 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 1621 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 141 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 17 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 1621 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 400 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 154 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 246 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 370 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 30 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 247 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:31 LSE 850 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:46 LSE 153 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:46 LSE 458 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:46 LSE 142 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:46 LSE 258 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:46 LSE 200 435.000 16/06/2026 11:26:46 LSE 238 434.500 16/06/2026 11:27:38 LSE 308 433.500 16/06/2026 11:27:48 LSE 465 434.500 16/06/2026 12:27:27 LSE 1829 434.500 16/06/2026 12:27:27 LSE 17 435.000 16/06/2026 12:27:33 LSE 182 435.000 16/06/2026 12:27:33 LSE 376 435.500 16/06/2026 12:27:40 LSE 676 435.500 16/06/2026 12:31:44 LSE 361 435.500 16/06/2026 13:05:24 LSE 1394 435.500 16/06/2026 13:05:24 LSE 421 435.500 16/06/2026 13:05:24 LSE 256 435.000 16/06/2026 13:05:36 LSE 607 435.500 16/06/2026 13:34:17 LSE 1611 435.500 16/06/2026 13:34:17 LSE 76 434.500 16/06/2026 14:16:51 LSE 372 434.500 16/06/2026 14:30:43 LSE 649 434.500 16/06/2026 14:32:03 LSE 120 434.500 16/06/2026 14:32:03 LSE 1189 434.500 16/06/2026 14:32:03 LSE 212 434.500 16/06/2026 14:32:04 LSE 93 434.500 16/06/2026 14:32:04 LSE 2286 434.500 16/06/2026 14:33:56 LSE 2198 434.500 16/06/2026 14:33:56 LSE 447 433.000 16/06/2026 14:34:32 LSE 248 433.000 16/06/2026 14:57:08 LSE 239 433.000 16/06/2026 14:59:47 LSE 8 433.000 16/06/2026 14:59:47 LSE 313 433.000 16/06/2026 15:03:16 LSE 535 433.000 16/06/2026 15:03:16 LSE 584 431.000 17/06/2026 08:34:24 LSE 65 428.000 17/06/2026 09:12:04 LSE 641 427.500 17/06/2026 09:12:10 LSE 201 426.000 17/06/2026 09:45:05 LSE 63 423.000 17/06/2026 11:38:21 LSE 404 423.000 17/06/2026 11:38:21 LSE 201 423.000 17/06/2026 11:53:09 LSE 201 422.000 17/06/2026 11:53:09 LSE 784 422.000 17/06/2026 14:25:12 LSE 1442 425.000 17/06/2026 15:02:55 LSE 273 425.000 17/06/2026 15:47:14 LSE 285 424.000 17/06/2026 15:52:02 LSE 107 426.000 17/06/2026 16:02:53 LSE 136 426.000 17/06/2026 16:02:53 LSE 400 426.000 17/06/2026 16:02:53 LSE 45 426.000 17/06/2026 16:02:53 LSE 45 426.000 17/06/2026 16:02:53 LSE 400 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 455 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 400 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 213 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 187 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 668 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 400 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 455 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 159 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 118 428.500 17/06/2026 16:19:22 LSE 123 428.500 17/06/2026 16:26:33 LSE 200 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:34 LSE 198 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:34 LSE 400 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:34 LSE 400 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:34 LSE 400 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:34 LSE 10 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:34 LSE 67 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:34 LSE 824 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:54 LSE 400 430.500 17/06/2026 16:28:54 LSE 670 427.500 18/06/2026 08:32:04 LSE 276 426.500 18/06/2026 09:05:44 LSE 33 426.500 18/06/2026 09:05:44 LSE 249 425.500 18/06/2026 09:29:19 LSE 260 425.500 18/06/2026 09:29:19 LSE 755 424.500 18/06/2026 09:30:04 LSE 292 424.000 18/06/2026 09:45:15 LSE 273 424.000 18/06/2026 09:45:15 LSE 1 423.500 18/06/2026 10:48:00 LSE 1 423.500 18/06/2026 10:49:15 LSE 1 423.500 18/06/2026 10:50:39 LSE 2 423.500 18/06/2026 10:52:01 LSE 176 424.500 18/06/2026 11:08:07 LSE 232 424.500 18/06/2026 11:08:07 LSE 503 423.000 18/06/2026 11:44:15 LSE 179 423.000 18/06/2026 11:44:15 LSE 415 423.000 18/06/2026 11:44:15 LSE 223 422.000 18/06/2026 12:02:00 LSE 286 420.000 18/06/2026 12:11:28 LSE 221 419.500 18/06/2026 12:12:06 LSE 271 419.000 18/06/2026 12:21:16 LSE 866 419.500 18/06/2026 13:00:25 LSE 1002 421.000 18/06/2026 13:44:48 LSE 93 420.500 18/06/2026 14:35:15 LSE 389 420.500 18/06/2026 14:35:15 LSE 246 423.500 18/06/2026 15:38:48 LSE 246 423.000 18/06/2026 15:40:19 LSE 1172 425.000 18/06/2026 16:06:00 LSE 145 425.000 18/06/2026 16:06:00 LSE 5 425.000 18/06/2026 16:13:55 LSE 6 425.000 18/06/2026 16:16:36 LSE 506 425.000 18/06/2026 16:17:40 LSE 400 424.500 18/06/2026 16:20:57 LSE 346 424.500 18/06/2026 16:20:57 LSE 371 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 5 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 233 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 6 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 5 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 2 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 1 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 1 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 234 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 166 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 234 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:19 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 400 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 587 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 312 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 189 425.500 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 158 425.500 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE 262 426.000 18/06/2026 16:24:30 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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