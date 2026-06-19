Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
19 June 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:12 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:37,847
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):427.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):435.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):432.601131


Date of purchase:15 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):432.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):443.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):435.259930


Date of purchase:16 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):431.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):437.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):434.734960


Date of purchase:17 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:12,354
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):422.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):431.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):427.438643


Date of purchase:18 June 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:20,307
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):419.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):427.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):424.572709

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 6,103,737 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 111,895,750 have voting rights and 4,452,053 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
874431.00012/06/2026 08:14:10LSE  
205431.50012/06/2026 08:20:37LSE  
1146430.00012/06/2026 08:21:06LSE  
360429.50012/06/2026 08:27:48LSE  
270429.50012/06/2026 08:27:48LSE  
113429.50012/06/2026 08:27:49LSE  
1388435.00012/06/2026 08:57:15LSE  
1423435.50012/06/2026 09:05:00LSE  
224434.00012/06/2026 09:30:32LSE  
205434.00012/06/2026 09:35:35LSE  
207434.00012/06/2026 09:35:35LSE  
118434.00012/06/2026 10:02:51LSE  
87434.00012/06/2026 10:02:51LSE  
205433.50012/06/2026 10:04:00LSE  
384434.50012/06/2026 11:04:18LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 11:40:36LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 11:40:36LSE  
138434.50012/06/2026 11:40:36LSE  
262434.50012/06/2026 11:40:36LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 11:40:36LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 11:40:36LSE  
132434.50012/06/2026 11:40:36LSE  
179434.50012/06/2026 11:40:37LSE  
89434.50012/06/2026 11:40:37LSE  
89434.50012/06/2026 11:40:37LSE  
311434.50012/06/2026 12:02:35LSE  
1482434.50012/06/2026 12:02:35LSE  
889434.50012/06/2026 12:02:35LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:02:35LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:02:35LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
400434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
311434.50012/06/2026 12:06:24LSE  
256430.50012/06/2026 12:49:22LSE  
709429.00012/06/2026 12:49:29LSE  
199428.50012/06/2026 13:13:45LSE  
289428.00012/06/2026 13:13:45LSE  
425428.00012/06/2026 13:38:08LSE  
199428.00012/06/2026 13:39:05LSE  
328427.00012/06/2026 13:54:42LSE  
400427.00012/06/2026 13:55:17LSE  
400427.00012/06/2026 13:55:17LSE  
94427.00012/06/2026 13:55:17LSE  
186427.00012/06/2026 13:55:17LSE  
1391430.50012/06/2026 14:34:35LSE  
424431.00012/06/2026 14:39:36LSE  
312429.50012/06/2026 14:40:49LSE  
216430.00012/06/2026 14:41:16LSE  
596431.50012/06/2026 14:56:54LSE  
704431.50012/06/2026 14:56:54LSE  
48431.00012/06/2026 14:57:12LSE  
532432.00012/06/2026 15:05:34LSE  
203432.00012/06/2026 15:38:54LSE  
89430.50012/06/2026 15:43:20LSE  
114430.50012/06/2026 15:43:20LSE  
229430.50012/06/2026 15:43:51LSE  
211430.00012/06/2026 15:52:18LSE  
318433.00012/06/2026 15:53:11LSE  
400432.00012/06/2026 16:14:56LSE  
373432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
27432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
388432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
288432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
287432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
113432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
400432.50012/06/2026 16:18:00LSE  
68432.50012/06/2026 16:18:03LSE  
332432.50012/06/2026 16:20:45LSE  
36433.50012/06/2026 16:21:56LSE  
372433.50012/06/2026 16:21:56LSE  
400433.50012/06/2026 16:21:56LSE  
400433.50012/06/2026 16:21:56LSE  
1170443.50015/06/2026 08:15:33LSE  
414442.00015/06/2026 08:23:08LSE  
201443.50015/06/2026 08:36:01LSE  
201443.50015/06/2026 08:39:05LSE  
680443.50015/06/2026 08:45:06LSE  
438443.00015/06/2026 09:04:13LSE  
208441.50015/06/2026 09:17:32LSE  
1441.00015/06/2026 09:32:07LSE  
151440.00015/06/2026 10:06:46LSE  
201440.00015/06/2026 10:06:49LSE  
201436.50015/06/2026 11:22:14LSE  
234436.50015/06/2026 11:22:14LSE  
450434.50015/06/2026 12:57:05LSE  
385434.50015/06/2026 12:58:06LSE  
600434.50015/06/2026 12:58:06LSE  
597434.50015/06/2026 12:58:06LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 13:00:31LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 13:00:31LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 13:00:31LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 13:00:31LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 13:00:31LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 13:00:31LSE  
113434.50015/06/2026 13:00:31LSE  
237434.50015/06/2026 13:02:31LSE  
255435.00015/06/2026 13:11:45LSE  
255435.00015/06/2026 13:11:45LSE  
163435.00015/06/2026 13:11:45LSE  
200435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
3435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
255435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
145435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
400435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
145435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
255435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
145435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
255435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
5302435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
145435.00015/06/2026 13:14:25LSE  
435434.00015/06/2026 13:15:30LSE  
215432.00015/06/2026 13:53:23LSE  
21432.00015/06/2026 13:53:23LSE  
983433.00015/06/2026 14:41:06LSE  
11433.00015/06/2026 14:41:06LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
4434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
4434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
396434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 14:48:35LSE  
337434.00015/06/2026 15:02:53LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 15:02:53LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 15:02:53LSE  
890434.00015/06/2026 15:02:53LSE  
10434.00015/06/2026 15:02:53LSE  
16434.00015/06/2026 15:02:53LSE  
1434.00015/06/2026 15:02:53LSE  
373434.00015/06/2026 15:10:15LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 15:14:30LSE  
400434.00015/06/2026 15:20:45LSE  
281434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
306434.50015/06/2026 15:34:34LSE  
255435.00015/06/2026 15:43:41LSE  
184435.00015/06/2026 15:43:41LSE  
255435.00015/06/2026 15:43:41LSE  
400435.00015/06/2026 15:43:41LSE  
5730435.00015/06/2026 15:43:41LSE  
687435.50015/06/2026 15:44:49LSE  
400435.50015/06/2026 15:44:49LSE  
115435.50015/06/2026 15:44:49LSE  
285435.50015/06/2026 15:44:49LSE  
400435.50015/06/2026 15:44:49LSE  
15435.50015/06/2026 15:46:24LSE  
385435.50015/06/2026 15:46:38LSE  
400435.50015/06/2026 15:47:27LSE  
100435.50015/06/2026 15:47:27LSE  
300435.50015/06/2026 15:48:49LSE  
400435.50015/06/2026 15:48:49LSE  
376435.50015/06/2026 15:48:49LSE  
512434.50015/06/2026 15:58:22LSE  
1819435.00015/06/2026 16:06:55LSE  
1836434.50015/06/2026 16:08:18LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:09:08LSE  
361434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
39434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
2100434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
400434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
355434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
3434.50015/06/2026 16:11:03LSE  
666437.00016/06/2026 08:01:03LSE  
927437.50016/06/2026 08:01:57LSE  
428437.50016/06/2026 08:01:57LSE  
1010436.50016/06/2026 08:02:22LSE  
1744435.00016/06/2026 08:02:22LSE  
1993435.00016/06/2026 08:12:45LSE  
2004435.00016/06/2026 08:12:45LSE  
2009431.50016/06/2026 08:40:35LSE  
81432.50016/06/2026 09:38:05LSE  
259432.50016/06/2026 09:40:05LSE  
45432.50016/06/2026 09:40:05LSE  
12432.50016/06/2026 09:40:05LSE  
448432.50016/06/2026 09:47:56LSE  
1099432.50016/06/2026 09:57:50LSE  
390432.50016/06/2026 10:03:15LSE  
175432.50016/06/2026 10:31:07LSE  
70435.00016/06/2026 10:58:33LSE  
172435.00016/06/2026 10:58:33LSE  
637435.00016/06/2026 10:58:33LSE  
214435.00016/06/2026 11:00:16LSE  
403435.00016/06/2026 11:00:16LSE  
1578435.00016/06/2026 11:00:16LSE  
95435.00016/06/2026 11:08:01LSE  
305435.00016/06/2026 11:08:02LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:20:58LSE  
1191435.00016/06/2026 11:20:58LSE  
325435.00016/06/2026 11:20:58LSE  
324435.00016/06/2026 11:20:58LSE  
324435.00016/06/2026 11:20:58LSE  
186435.00016/06/2026 11:22:17LSE  
185435.00016/06/2026 11:22:17LSE  
417435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
29435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
2021435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
1621435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
141435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
17435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
1621435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
400435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
154435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
246435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
370435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
30435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
247435.00016/06/2026 11:26:31LSE  
850435.00016/06/2026 11:26:46LSE  
153435.00016/06/2026 11:26:46LSE  
458435.00016/06/2026 11:26:46LSE  
142435.00016/06/2026 11:26:46LSE  
258435.00016/06/2026 11:26:46LSE  
200435.00016/06/2026 11:26:46LSE  
238434.50016/06/2026 11:27:38LSE  
308433.50016/06/2026 11:27:48LSE  
465434.50016/06/2026 12:27:27LSE  
1829434.50016/06/2026 12:27:27LSE  
17435.00016/06/2026 12:27:33LSE  
182435.00016/06/2026 12:27:33LSE  
376435.50016/06/2026 12:27:40LSE  
676435.50016/06/2026 12:31:44LSE  
361435.50016/06/2026 13:05:24LSE  
1394435.50016/06/2026 13:05:24LSE  
421435.50016/06/2026 13:05:24LSE  
256435.00016/06/2026 13:05:36LSE  
607435.50016/06/2026 13:34:17LSE  
1611435.50016/06/2026 13:34:17LSE  
76434.50016/06/2026 14:16:51LSE  
372434.50016/06/2026 14:30:43LSE  
649434.50016/06/2026 14:32:03LSE  
120434.50016/06/2026 14:32:03LSE  
1189434.50016/06/2026 14:32:03LSE  
212434.50016/06/2026 14:32:04LSE  
93434.50016/06/2026 14:32:04LSE  
2286434.50016/06/2026 14:33:56LSE  
2198434.50016/06/2026 14:33:56LSE  
447433.00016/06/2026 14:34:32LSE  
248433.00016/06/2026 14:57:08LSE  
239433.00016/06/2026 14:59:47LSE  
8433.00016/06/2026 14:59:47LSE  
313433.00016/06/2026 15:03:16LSE  
535433.00016/06/2026 15:03:16LSE  
584431.00017/06/2026 08:34:24LSE  
65428.00017/06/2026 09:12:04LSE  
641427.50017/06/2026 09:12:10LSE  
201426.00017/06/2026 09:45:05LSE  
63423.00017/06/2026 11:38:21LSE  
404423.00017/06/2026 11:38:21LSE  
201423.00017/06/2026 11:53:09LSE  
201422.00017/06/2026 11:53:09LSE  
784422.00017/06/2026 14:25:12LSE  
1442425.00017/06/2026 15:02:55LSE  
273425.00017/06/2026 15:47:14LSE  
285424.00017/06/2026 15:52:02LSE  
107426.00017/06/2026 16:02:53LSE  
136426.00017/06/2026 16:02:53LSE  
400426.00017/06/2026 16:02:53LSE  
45426.00017/06/2026 16:02:53LSE  
45426.00017/06/2026 16:02:53LSE  
400428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
455428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
400428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
213428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
187428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
668428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
400428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
455428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
159428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
118428.50017/06/2026 16:19:22LSE  
123428.50017/06/2026 16:26:33LSE  
200430.50017/06/2026 16:28:34LSE  
198430.50017/06/2026 16:28:34LSE  
400430.50017/06/2026 16:28:34LSE  
400430.50017/06/2026 16:28:34LSE  
400430.50017/06/2026 16:28:34LSE  
10430.50017/06/2026 16:28:34LSE  
67430.50017/06/2026 16:28:34LSE  
824430.50017/06/2026 16:28:54LSE  
400430.50017/06/2026 16:28:54LSE  
670427.50018/06/2026 08:32:04LSE  
276426.50018/06/2026 09:05:44LSE  
33426.50018/06/2026 09:05:44LSE  
249425.50018/06/2026 09:29:19LSE  
260425.50018/06/2026 09:29:19LSE  
755424.50018/06/2026 09:30:04LSE  
292424.00018/06/2026 09:45:15LSE  
273424.00018/06/2026 09:45:15LSE  
1423.50018/06/2026 10:48:00LSE  
1423.50018/06/2026 10:49:15LSE  
1423.50018/06/2026 10:50:39LSE  
2423.50018/06/2026 10:52:01LSE  
176424.50018/06/2026 11:08:07LSE  
232424.50018/06/2026 11:08:07LSE  
503423.00018/06/2026 11:44:15LSE  
179423.00018/06/2026 11:44:15LSE  
415423.00018/06/2026 11:44:15LSE  
223422.00018/06/2026 12:02:00LSE  
286420.00018/06/2026 12:11:28LSE  
221419.50018/06/2026 12:12:06LSE  
271419.00018/06/2026 12:21:16LSE  
866419.50018/06/2026 13:00:25LSE  
1002421.00018/06/2026 13:44:48LSE  
93420.50018/06/2026 14:35:15LSE  
389420.50018/06/2026 14:35:15LSE  
246423.50018/06/2026 15:38:48LSE  
246423.00018/06/2026 15:40:19LSE  
1172425.00018/06/2026 16:06:00LSE  
145425.00018/06/2026 16:06:00LSE  
5425.00018/06/2026 16:13:55LSE  
6425.00018/06/2026 16:16:36LSE  
506425.00018/06/2026 16:17:40LSE  
400424.50018/06/2026 16:20:57LSE  
346424.50018/06/2026 16:20:57LSE  
371426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
5426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
233426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
6426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
5426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
2426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
1426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
1426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
234426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
166426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
234426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:19LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
400426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
587426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
312426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
189425.50018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
158425.50018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  
262426.00018/06/2026 16:24:30LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


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