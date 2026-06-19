Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 507 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
11 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 27540.3840.4540.15213 005
 MTF CBOE3 98840.3840.5040.20161 035
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
12 June 2026Euronext Brussels5 22241.1441.3041.00214 833
 MTF CBOE4 15841.1341.2541.00171 019
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
15 June 2026Euronext Brussels4 78842.3642.6042.00202 820
 MTF CBOE3 90942.3642.6542.00165 585
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
16 June 2026Euronext Brussels4 11342.2642.6541.85173 815
 MTF CBOE3 29842.3242.7541.90139 571
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 June 2026Euronext Brussels4 79342.3342.4542.15202 888
 MTF CBOE3 96342.3642.4542.20167 873
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 43 50741.6642.7540.151 812 444

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 601 shares during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 June 202600.000.000.000
12 June 202600.000.000.000
15 June 202600.000.000.000
16 August 20261 20142.1842.5541.9050 658
17 June 202640042.3042.4042.2016 920
Total1 601   67 578


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
11 June 202680040.3340.5040.1032 264
12 June 20261 00041.1541.4041.0541 150
15 June 20261 40042.1742.6042.0059 038
16 August 202660142.4542.6042.3025 512
17 June 202600.000.000.000
Total3 801   157 964

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 20 829 shares.

On 17 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 185 145 own shares, or 4.31% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260619E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 