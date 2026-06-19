Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026

Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026 , Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 507 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 11 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 275 40.38 40.45 40.15 213 005 MTF CBOE 3 988 40.38 40.50 40.20 161 035 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 12 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 222 41.14 41.30 41.00 214 833 MTF CBOE 4 158 41.13 41.25 41.00 171 019 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 15 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 788 42.36 42.60 42.00 202 820 MTF CBOE 3 909 42.36 42.65 42.00 165 585 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 16 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 113 42.26 42.65 41.85 173 815 MTF CBOE 3 298 42.32 42.75 41.90 139 571 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 17 June 2026 Euronext Brussels 4 793 42.33 42.45 42.15 202 888 MTF CBOE 3 963 42.36 42.45 42.20 167 873 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis Total 43 507 41.66 42.75 40.15 1 812 444

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 601 shares during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 15 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 August 2026 1 201 42.18 42.55 41.90 50 658 17 June 2026 400 42.30 42.40 42.20 16 920 Total 1 601 67 578





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 11 June 2026 800 40.33 40.50 40.10 32 264 12 June 2026 1 000 41.15 41.40 41.05 41 150 15 June 2026 1 400 42.17 42.60 42.00 59 038 16 August 2026 601 42.45 42.60 42.30 25 512 17 June 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 3 801 157 964

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 20 829 shares.

On 17 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 185 145 own shares, or 4.31% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

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