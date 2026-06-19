Bekaert: Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026
Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 43 507 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|11 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 275
|40.38
|40.45
|40.15
|213 005
|MTF CBOE
|3 988
|40.38
|40.50
|40.20
|161 035
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|12 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 222
|41.14
|41.30
|41.00
|214 833
|MTF CBOE
|4 158
|41.13
|41.25
|41.00
|171 019
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|15 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 788
|42.36
|42.60
|42.00
|202 820
|MTF CBOE
|3 909
|42.36
|42.65
|42.00
|165 585
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|16 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 113
|42.26
|42.65
|41.85
|173 815
|MTF CBOE
|3 298
|42.32
|42.75
|41.90
|139 571
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|17 June 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|4 793
|42.33
|42.45
|42.15
|202 888
|MTF CBOE
|3 963
|42.36
|42.45
|42.20
|167 873
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|Total
|43 507
|41.66
|42.75
|40.15
|1 812 444
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 601 shares during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 11 June 2026 to 17 June 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|11 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|12 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|15 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 August 2026
|1 201
|42.18
|42.55
|41.90
|50 658
|17 June 2026
|400
|42.30
|42.40
|42.20
|16 920
|Total
|1 601
|67 578
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|11 June 2026
|800
|40.33
|40.50
|40.10
|32 264
|12 June 2026
|1 000
|41.15
|41.40
|41.05
|41 150
|15 June 2026
|1 400
|42.17
|42.60
|42.00
|59 038
|16 August 2026
|601
|42.45
|42.60
|42.30
|25 512
|17 June 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 801
|157 964
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 20 829 shares.
On 17 June 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 185 145 own shares, or 4.31% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment