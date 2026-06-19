Bangalore, India, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Demand for study table rentals is rising across Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune through 2026, as monthly plans starting near ₹399 emerge as a practical alternative to ₹15,000-plus outright spends on a desk-and-chair home-study setup. Rental platforms operating across the seven cities, including Rentomojo, are recording steady adoption across IT-corridor housing, coaching-and-university clusters, and high-churn rental neighbourhoods — a pattern driven by hybrid-work footprints, exam-and-study cycles, and short tenure horizons rather than lifestyle choice.

The trend is most visible in Bangalore's Whitefield, Koramangala, HSR Layout, and Electronic City, where a technology workforce drives home-office desk demand. Chennai's OMR, Velachery, Adyar, and Tambaram combine IT-services housing with a large student population, while Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and Laxmi Nagar coaching clusters sit alongside professional pockets in Dwarka and Saket shifting to home-office setups. Gurgaon's DLF Phase 3, Cyber City, and Udyog Vihar reflect a corporate work-from-home variant, Hyderabad's Hitech City, Gachibowli, and Madhapur extend the same pull, Noida's Sector 62, Sector 18, and Sector 137 anchor an IT-and-early-career profile, and Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi, and Kothrud pair dense IT housing with one of India's largest student bases.

A study desk in the ₹4,000 to ₹12,000 band and an ergonomic chair in the ₹6,000 to ₹15,000 range carry embedded costs routinely overlooked in one-time-purchase budgets. Hardware and wobble repair recurs on daily-use desks, particle-board swells in humid conditions, gas-lift and upholstery wear sets into chairs within two to three years, and secondary-market resale is close to zero given how quickly engineered-wood desks and worn chairs date — leaving a combined ₹15,000 setup that rarely earns its value back within a typical rental stay.

By comparison, study desk rentals on rentomojo start at around ₹109 per month, with desk-and-chair bundles from about ₹399 per month across the seven cities, delivery, assembly, and damage cover included. Over a twelve-month tenure the comparison tightens further once the near-zero resale value of used desks and chairs is factored into the ownership case. The ₹15,000 desk-and-chair ownership outlay versus a ₹399-per-month rental plan is increasingly being cited in remote-work and student-housing discussions around cost control, particularly among project-stay residents, exam-prep students, and short-to-medium-term renters in IT-corridor neighbourhoods. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/chennai/furniture/study-tables-on-rent

Product flexibility influences adoption alongside cost. Study table catalogues span compact foldable desks for studio apartments, fixed engineered-wood configurations with drawer storage, and ergonomic-height variants for hybrid-work setups, with chair-pairing and monitor-stand add-ons available as bundled options under a single monthly plan and one delivery window. Delivery timelines across the seven cities typically span two to four working days, with full assembly included in the standard service window.

Rentomojo has expanded its hybrid-work catalogue with free repair and maintenance and an inter-city free-relocation policy that aligns with the cross-metro mobility patterns common to IT-services workforces and students. Tenure options typically span three months, six months, twelve months, and twenty-four months, with longer commitments carrying lower per-month effective rates.

Study-setup ownership economics are increasingly difficult to justify for households with tenure horizons under three years, where engineered-wood desks and ergonomic chairs depreciate steeply and resale value is effectively zero. Workspace-essentials rentals are emerging as part of a broader access-based consumption shift across Indian metros, where relocation-sensitive and quickly-dating items are being evaluated against subscription alternatives that carry built-in repair, swap, and relocation cover.

As remote workers, students, and project-bound households across Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Noida, and Pune continue to weigh ₹15,000 study setups against ₹399-per-month plans, platforms operating in the segment, including Rentomojo, are seeing measurable adoption shifts through 2026 across IT-corridor and high-churn rental neighbourhoods. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/furniture/study-tables-on-rent

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and observable market patterns. Pricing, neighbourhood coverage, and platform-specific policies are indicative and subject to change.

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