Bangalore, India, July 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cheapest furniture in a home often carries the worst ratio of hassle to value, and the bedside table is the standing example. Listed from ₹102 a month on Rentomojo against ₹3,500 to ₹9,000 to buy, it is increasingly rented rather than owned across Pune, Gurgaon and Hyderabad — usually as part of a fuller bedroom or whole-home plan rather than on its own.

The demand tracks the mobile corridors. Pune's Hinjewadi, Kharadi and Viman Nagar; Gurgaon's Cyber City, Sohna Road and DLF Phase 3; and Hyderabad's HITEC City, Gachibowli and Kondapur all show the same habit — households completing a room in full without buying the small items they cannot move economically.

The economics are revealing precisely because the item is inexpensive. The purchase price is minor; the cost that dominates is everything after it — transport on relocation, the odd repair, and a resale value close to zero. Low-value furniture is almost never resold and far more often discarded at the end of a lease, a quiet write-off ownership treats as routine and renters are learning to avoid. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/pune/furniture/bedside-tables-on-rent

Bundling solves it cleanly. On Rentomojo, bedside tables come in wood, engineered-wood and drawer-storage designs, available individually but most often added to bedroom and whole-home plans, delivered with assembly at a network-average 2.54 days. A three-month minimum tenure extending to 36 months, clear monthly pricing and included free repairs, annual maintenance and free relocation cover the practical questions renters ask before completing a room. The ₹3,500-to-₹9,000 cost of buying a bedside unit against a ₹102-a-month rental line is now cited in cost-control conversations among short-stay and project-bound households furnishing a bedroom in one go.

Small-furniture rental works because the item's low price is outweighed by the disproportionate friction of moving and disposing of it. Folded into a room-level plan, bedside tables and similar pieces let a household finish a setup without accumulating low-value items that ownership writes off at the end of every tenancy.

Furnishing entire rooms on subscription, rather than assembling them through piecemeal purchase, is the broader move behind the trend — and for the smallest, least liquid pieces in a bedroom, it is where Rentomojo is most often the reference point. To learn more visit https://www.rentomojo.com/gurgaon/furniture/bedside-tables-on-rent

About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.

Drawn from rentomojo.com listings and the March 2026 draft red herring prospectus for general context. Prices vary by product, city and plan and are subject to change.

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