Rentomojo Expands Its Dedicated Water Purifier Service in Hyderabad With In-House DriftGo, NiraFlo and RM Premium Ranges, Free 6-Month Filter Replacements and Lifetime Maintenance

Bangalore, India, July 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentomojo's water purifier programme in Hyderabad is positioned as a specialist service rather than a catalogue listing, with plans from ₹401 a month that include free filter replacement every six months on the company's in-house ranges, free lifetime repair and maintenance support for the length of the rental, and technician-led water-quality checks completed before and after installation. The company committed to this service structure for Hyderabad on June 19, 2026, per its GlobeNewswire release, and lists in-house purifier lines including DriftGo, DriftPro, DriftLux, NiraFlo and RM Premium alongside third-party brands on its Hyderabad product page. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/appliances/water-purifiers-on-rent





Hyderabad's drinking-water profile is not uniform, which is what makes purifier selection a diagnostic decision rather than a shelf choice. HMWSSB piped supply runs at 100 to 400 ppm total dissolved solids, while borewell water across the outer corridors ranges from 500 to over 1,500 ppm, per the technical guidance published on Rentomojo's Hyderabad water purifier page. A household in Kondapur drawing tanker water can face a different specification requirement from one on HMWSSB pipes two kilometres away. The company's Hyderabad catalogue is structured for that: RO plans matched to TDS above 500 ppm, UV plus UF for lower-TDS households, and mineral-enhancement variants for taste and hardness balancing, with a Rentomojo technician verifying the water source at delivery.





Ownership pricing is front-loaded and then quietly recurring. Buying an RO plus UV plus UF unit outright costs ₹12,000 to ₹21,000, and filter changes plus annual maintenance run ₹3,500 to ₹6,000 a year on an owned purifier, per the company's Hyderabad site FAQ. The March 27, 2026 draft red herring prospectus places category-level annual maintenance and repair at roughly ₹3,000 to ₹3,500, close to 40% of product value recurring every year on an asset that is depreciating throughout. The prospectus also puts the two-year cost of owning a purifier outright at ₹12,544 against ₹9,384 on a rental plan, before the household absorbs any repair it did not budget for.





The specialist advantage on the rental side is service continuity. In-house purifier lines carry filter replacement every six months at no additional charge, and any repair required during the rental period is covered for the lifetime of the plan, per the June 19, 2026 GlobeNewswire release and the company's Hyderabad site FAQ. Delivery with professional installation is completed in 48 to 72 hours across Hyderabad, per the Hyderabad product page. A 7-day return trial lets customers keep the unit for a week and return it if not satisfied, per the same FAQ. Servicing is delivered by an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters rather than outsourced contractors, per the DRHP. That in-house field team is the operational reason the six-month filter change, the lifetime repair commitment and the pre-installation water-quality check can be treated as service standards rather than best-effort promises.





Configurations listed in Hyderabad span RO, RO+UV, RO+UV+UF, UF+UV, alkaline, copper and under-the-sink systems, with entry plans from ₹401 a month for the DriftGo 7-stage RO+UV+UF and ₹391 a month for the mineral-enhancer variant on a 36-month plan, per the Hyderabad catalogue. Third-party units from Livpure, DrinkPrime, Kent and Zunpure are available alongside the in-house lines, letting customers compare technology and pricing at booking. Booking is completed online against a refundable deposit and standard KYC, with postpaid billing by card, UPI or net banking and up to 15% off when a tenure is settled in advance.





For households whose stay at a given address is measured in project cycles rather than decades across HITEC City, Gachibowli, Madhapur, Kondapur, Kukatpally and Banjara Hills, a fully maintained purifier on a monthly plan has become the practical way to meet a genuine health requirement without converting it into a depreciating asset. Because annual servicing costs approach the annual cost of renting, water purification does not follow the break-even curve that governs most rented household goods. In that setting, Rentomojo is competing less as one of several rental platforms and more as a dedicated water purifier service: in-house units engineered against the city's TDS profile, a six-month filter cycle carried by the provider, and lifetime repair support that removes the servicing burden entirely from the household. To learn more about renting furniture and appliances in Hyderabad, visit: https://www.rentomojo.com/hyderabad/appliances-on-rent





About Rentomojo — Rentomojo is an Indian furniture and appliance rental platform offering beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining tables, study desks, televisions and household appliances on subscription-based monthly plans, with maintenance, annual servicing and free relocation included. According to its draft red herring prospectus filed in March 2026, Rentomojo is the largest tech-driven full-stack direct-to-consumer rental platform in India by FY25 subscription revenue and live subscribers, operating across 22 cities with 227,511 live subscribers and an in-house team of 1,688 technicians, carpenters and painters. Rentomojo furniture rentals start at ₹79 per month on a minimum tenure of three months, extending to 36 months.





Disclaimer: This release draws on Rentomojo's June 19, 2026 GlobeNewswire announcement, its Hyderabad water purifier product page at rentomojo.com and the company's March 27, 2026 draft red herring prospectus. Prices are indicative, vary by city and product, and are subject to change.

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