SunSource Borrower LLC Data Breach: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

ADDISON, Ill., June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the SunSource Borrower LLC data breach. SunSource Borrower LLC learned of a breach on or about April 30, 2026.

What Happened

Between March 31 and April 5, 2026, an unauthorized third party accessed the SunSource Borrower LLC computer network and obtained specific files stored there. On or about April 30, 2026, a ransomware group took responsibility for an attack on SunSource’s network.

Information Exposed

SunSource’s data breach may have compromised information, including names, addresses, government-issued ID numbers, Social Security numbers, credit and debit card numbers, driver's license numbers, financial account information, and medical records.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from SunSource may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the SunSource breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the SunSource incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492 ext. 2; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; Web: www.edelson-law.com. Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About SunSource Borrower LLC

SunSource is a North American distributor and solutions provider specializing in fluid power, motion control, process technologies, and industrial automation.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

Media and Partnership Inquiries: Use the contact information above to connect with our team regarding interviews, co-counsel opportunities, and referral partnerships.

Legal Notice: This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions.