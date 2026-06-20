URBANICA Introduces Round Meeting Table Designed for Better Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- URBANICA Furniture, a premium ergonomic office furniture brand, introduces its Round Meeting Table, a clean and versatile table designed to make meetings, planning sessions, and team discussions feel more open and comfortable.
Built for small meeting rooms, huddle spaces, coworking areas, private offices, and home workspaces, the Round Meeting Table gives teams a practical alternative to large traditional conference tables. Its round shape helps create a more balanced setup for conversation, while its minimalist design, flared legs, and optional in-desk power make it easy to fit into modern work environments.
The table is available in Light Oak, Walnut, and White desktop finishes, with White or Black frame options. It features laminated MDF and strong steel construction, free standard ground shipping, an estimated delivery time of 3 to 5 business days, and a 10-year warranty.
“Not every meeting needs a large boardroom setup,” said a spokesperson for URBANICA Furniture. “The Round Meeting Table was designed for everyday spaces where people can talk, plan, and collaborate with more ease.”
Designed for Everyday Team Use
A round meeting table can make conversations feel less formal and more natural because there is no clear head of the table. This makes it useful for team check-ins, client conversations, project reviews, interviews, and casual planning sessions.
The Round Meeting Table also fits well with URBANICA’s broader collection of office desks and tables, office chairs, standing desks, accessories, and team workspace solutions.
Product Details
|Feature
|Details
|Main use
|Meeting rooms, huddle rooms, small offices, and collaborative spaces
|Finishes
|Light Oak, Walnut, and White
|Frame options
|White and Black
|Size shown
|48”W x 48”D x 30”H
|Materials
|Laminated MDF and strong steel
|Shipping
|Free standard ground shipping
|Delivery
|3 to 5 business days
|Warranty
|10-year warranty
About URBANICA Furniture
URBANICA Furniture offers modern office furniture for home offices, shared offices, and growing teams, including chairs, desks, standing desks, workstations, accessories, panels, and meeting furniture. The brand focuses on comfort, productivity, clean design, and practical workspace support.
To learn more, visit Urbanica Furniture.
Media Contact
URBANICA Furniture
Email: Hello@urbanicafurniture.com
Website: https://urbanicafurniture.com/
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