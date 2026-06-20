WattCycle Brings a New Performance Class of Balcony Solar Storage to Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, WattCycle will introduce a new all-in-one balcony energy storage system with up to 10 kWh capacity, 2.5 kW and 5 kW bidirectional power options, and AI-powered energy management. Designed for higher self-consumption and energy independence, the platform aims to set a new benchmark for balcony solar storage.

WattCycle & Intersolar Europe

With more than 16 years of experience in energy storage, WattCycle has grown into a global brand serving customers in over 60 countries and regions. Its product portfolio spans balcony solar storage, residential energy storage, RV batteries, and off-grid energy solutions.

Recognized as one of the most influential events in the solar industry, Intersolar Europe brings together key players from across the global renewable energy sector each year. At the 2026 edition in Munich, WattCycle will showcase its latest energy storage innovations at Booth C4.251.

Industry-First Balcony Storage: Plug-in system featuring up to 5kW power and 10kWh capacity.

Plug-in system featuring up to 5kW power and 10kWh capacity. AI-Powered Optimization: Real-time energy management to maximize cost-efficiency and self-consumption.

Real-time energy management to maximize cost-efficiency and self-consumption. Comprehensive Ecosystem: Full range of solutions, from 12V mobile leisure batteries to a 32.15kWh home energy giant.



WattCycle Sets a New Benchmark for Balcony Solar Storage

Built around high-performance LiFePO4 battery technology, the new WattCycle all-in-one balcony energy storage system integrates intelligent energy management, MPPT charging technology, a dedicated microinverter interface, and hybrid on-grid/off-grid functionality within a single plug-and-play solution.

The new product series offers bidirectional power of 2.5 kW and a groundbreaking 5 kW, with storage capacities of up to 10 kWh. According to the company's market research, the 5 kW + 10 kWh configuration may represent the world's first combination of this power and storage level in a plug-in balcony energy storage. WattCycle believes this breakthrough establishes a new benchmark for balcony solar storage, bringing capabilities traditionally associated with larger residential energy storage systems to balcony solar users.

For homeowners, this means far more than simply storing excess solar energy. Higher power capability allows the system to support a broader range of household appliances and energy-intensive loads, while larger storage capacity enables users to store more solar energy during the day and use it when electricity demand is highest.

AI-Powered Energy Optimization

At the core of the system is an AI-driven energy management platform designed to maximize the value of every kilowatt-hour. By continuously analyzing real-time household consumption patterns, energy flows, and fluctuating electricity tariffs, the system intelligently optimizes charging and discharging cycles. This proactive approach captures energy during low-cost periods and strategically deploys it when market prices peak, transforming energy efficiency into a seamless, automated experience for homeowners.

As dynamic electricity tariffs become increasingly common across Europe, intelligent energy scheduling is emerging as an important tool for reducing energy costs. WattCycle's AI-powered approach helps simplify this process while increasing self-consumption and improving the overall economics of residential solar systems.

Designed for Everyday Energy Independence

The new balcony solar storage system supports both grid-connected and off-grid operation, giving homeowners greater flexibility in how they generate, store, and use energy. Built on an AC-coupled architecture and offering a rated energy capacity of 10,240 Wh, the system is designed to support everyday household energy needs while maximizing the value of self-generated solar power.

Through its dedicated microinverter interface, existing balcony solar systems can be connected directly without requiring major modifications. The platform features a three-port design, including a microinverter input, an AC output, and a bidirectional grid connection. Solar energy generated during the day can be stored and intelligently managed within the system, while surplus energy can also be fed back into the grid where regulations permit.

In addition to solar charging, the integrated AC interface allows the battery to charge directly from the grid. This enables users to take advantage of dynamic electricity tariffs by storing energy when electricity prices are low and using stored power when prices are higher. By combining solar generation with intelligent tariff-based charging and discharging, the system helps reduce household energy costs while improving overall energy efficiency.

Beyond daily energy optimization, the platform can also provide backup power during grid outages. An integrated heating function helps maintain battery performance in colder climates, while the plug-and-play design makes advanced energy storage more accessible to homeowners.

From Balcony Solar to RV and Home Energy Storage

The company will also present its 48V 628Ah LiFePO4 home battery — a true energy titan delivering an impressive 32.15 kWh of storage capacity. Engineered to serve as the backbone of modern, high-demand households, this system goes beyond traditional storage; it provides long-duration energy security, robust backup protection, and unparalleled energy autonomy. Designed specifically for those with significant power consumption needs, this battery empowers homeowners to minimize grid reliance and maximize the full potential of their residential solar investment.

Alongside its balcony storage system and home battery solution, WattCycle will introduce a new 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 leisure battery designed specifically for motorhomes, camper vans, and mobile power applications.

Measuring just 320 × 290 × 190 mm, this unit maximizes energy density in a minimal footprint—offering a seamless upgrade path from traditional lead-acid or AGM systems. It empowers RV owners to significantly extend off-grid runtime without compromising valuable interior space.

Meet WattCycle at Intersolar Europe 2026

Visitors to Intersolar Europe 2026 are invited to experience the new product launches firsthand and learn more about WattCycle's latest energy storage technologies. The company will exhibit from June 23–25, 2026, at Booth C4.251 in Munich, Germany.





Company: WattCycle Power CO.,LIMITED

Contact Person: Rockson

Email: service@wattcycle.com

Address: Unit A503, Building A, Lankun Group, Baoshi Road, Dajiingshan, Buxin Community, Xin'an Subdistrict, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, China

Website: https://eu.wattcycle.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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