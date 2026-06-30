WattCycle Concludes Intersolar Europe 2026 with Strong Engagement Around LiFePO4 and Next-Generation Energy Storage Solutions

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattCycle concluded Intersolar Europe 2026 with a showcase of LiFePO4 and smart storage solutions for RV, home, balcony solar and off-grid use, highlighting its role in Europe’s shift toward more flexible energy independence.

Amid Europe’s renewable energy shift, WattCycle presented practical, safe and user-friendly storage systems for everyday energy independence at The smarter E Europe 2026. The booth drew strong visitor interest, with discussions focused on storage performance, usability and real-world needs.





WattCycle’s showcase covered four major application areas:

Balcony solar storage systems: All-in-one and stackable solutions for European homes, led by WattCycle PIONEER 2500W balcony solar storage system . Residential energy storage: Residential Energy Storage: 48V wall-mounted and rack-mounted systems, including the 48V 628Ah floor-standing battery for larger home backup needs and scalable energy management. RV and outdoor LiFePO4 batteries: 12V and 24V battery solutions for RVs, boats, trucks, golf carts and off-grid applications. Sodium-ion battery concept: A forward-looking direction for low-temperature outdoor storage and future battery chemistry alternatives.





The product that drew the most attention from visitors was WattCycle’s new 12V 314Ah under-seat RV battery . The on-site teardown display allowed attendees to examine its internal layout and build quality, highlighting WattCycle’s focus on engineering, safety and long-term reliability.





Creators Jens Broens and Gareth joined booth activities, discussing product design, user experience and real-world applications with WattCycle’s CEO. They also conducted live streams from the booth, sharing their on-site experience with a wider audience.





On June 25, the final day of the exhibition, WattCycle engaged in in-depth discussions with visitors at its booth, exchanging views on energy storage safety, product innovation and practical application needs.





Their participation reflected growing attention from creators and industry representatives around practical battery performance, product transparency and real-world storage applications.

Following The smarter E Europe 2026, WattCycle will continue advancing practical storage solutions built on safe energy storage, innovation and reliable craftsmanship, serving users in more than 60 countries with greater choice, control and energy freedom. To learn more, visit WattCycle .

Media Contact:

Company: WattCycle Power CO.,LIMITED

Contact Person: Rockson

Email: service@wattcycle.com

Address: Unit A503, Building A, Lankun Group, Baoshi Road, Dajiingshan, Buxin Community, Xin'an Subdistrict, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, China

Website: https://www.wattcycle.de

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