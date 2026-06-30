WattCycle Showcases Smart Energy Storage Solutions for RV, Home and Balcony Solar at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattCycle, a global consumer energy storage brand, successfully concluded its participation at Intersolar Europe 2026, held as part of The smarter E Europe 2026. During the exhibition, WattCycle presented a broad portfolio of LiFePO4 batteries and smart energy storage solutions for RV travel, home backup, balcony solar and off-grid power, highlighting its role in Europe’s shift toward more flexible and independent energy use.

At Intersolar Europe 2026, WattCycle brought its focus on safe and reliable energy storage to life through practical solutions for RV, home, balcony solar and off-grid use. Inspired by James Watt’s legacy of energy innovation, the brand aims to make sustainable power more accessible, giving users more choice, control and freedom.





Exhibition Highlights Overview

At Intersolar Europe 2026, WattCycle presented a product lineup built around four major use cases: balcony solar storage, residential backup, RV and outdoor power, and future battery innovation. The showcase reflected how energy storage is expanding from technical installations into more practical everyday scenarios across Europe.

Balcony Solar Storage: WattCycle showcased all-in-one and stackable balcony solar storage systems for European homes, led by the WattCycle PIONEER 2500W balcony solar storage system . The lineup responds to growing demand for simple, space-saving solutions that help households store solar power for evening use, backup needs and more flexible energy control.

WattCycle showcased all-in-one and stackable balcony solar storage systems for European homes, led by the . The lineup responds to growing demand for simple, space-saving solutions that help households store solar power for evening use, backup needs and more flexible energy control. Residential Energy Storage: WattCycle displayed 48V wall-mounted and rack-mounted battery systems for home backup, solar storage and scalable household energy management. The range also included higher-capacity solutions for larger backup needs - WattCycle 48V 628Ah home battery , supporting users who want to improve solar self-consumption and manage power supply with greater flexibility.

WattCycle displayed 48V wall-mounted and rack-mounted battery systems for home backup, solar storage and scalable household energy management. The range also included higher-capacity solutions for larger backup needs - , supporting users who want to improve solar self-consumption and manage power supply with greater flexibility. RV and Outdoor Power: WattCycle introduced its 12V and 24V LiFePO4 battery series for RVs, campers, boats and off-grid use, focusing on longer runtime, stable performance and safer energy storage.

WattCycle introduced its 12V and 24V LiFePO4 battery series for RVs, campers, boats and off-grid use, focusing on longer runtime, stable performance and safer energy storage. Future Battery Innovation: WattCycle also presented its 12V 100Ah sodium-ion battery concept, signaling continued exploration of low-temperature performance and next-generation battery chemistry for future outdoor storage applications.









Together, the showcase reflected WattCycle’s expanding direction from individual batteries to a broader energy storage ecosystem for everyday users.

On-Site Feedback Highlights Real User Needs

Throughout the exhibition, the WattCycle booth drew strong interest from RV owners, solar professionals, creators, distributors and clean energy users across Europe, with particular attention on the new 12V 314Ah under-seat RV battery . Its high-capacity, space-saving design resonated with European RV and camper users facing a common motorhome challenge: upgrading onboard power without sacrificing valuable living or storage space.

The on-site teardown display further strengthened visitor confidence by giving attendees a close look at the battery’s internal layout, cell arrangement, BMS design and build quality. This transparent presentation highlighted WattCycle’s focus on precision engineering, clean internal design, safety and long-term reliability.





The response also pointed to a clear market shift: European users now look beyond capacity alone, paying closer attention to installation convenience, smart monitoring, solar compatibility and real-life usability.

From Booth Conversations to Broader User Engagement

Beyond product demonstrations, WattCycle’s booth became a space for direct dialogue with European users, solar professionals, distributors and content creators. Conversations at the booth focused on product design, storage safety, user experience and real-world applications, showing a clear shift in how European users evaluate energy storage products. Rather than focusing only on battery capacity, visitors paid closer attention to whether a system is easy to install, transparent in design, reliable over time and adaptable to different daily scenarios, from RV travel and balcony solar use to home backup and off-grid power.

This shift was also reflected in the booth activities joined by creators including Jens Broens, Gareth, Krisztian Karsai and Sail Hub. Through discussions and live streaming sessions, they helped connect on-site product experience with wider online communities and brought real-world storage scenarios to a broader audience.





Building a Broader Energy Freedom Vision

Following Intersolar Europe 2026, WattCycle will continue strengthening its European presence through product innovation, partner cooperation and direct user feedback. The exhibition gave the company a valuable opportunity to move beyond online engagement and speak face to face with users, creators, installers and energy professionals. These conversations will continue to guide WattCycle’s product development and market strategy in Europe.

Built on safe energy storage, innovation and reliable craftsmanship, WattCycle serves users in more than 60 countries and continues to advance practical storage solutions for everyday energy needs. From RV power and home backup to balcony solar systems and sodium-ion exploration, the company is expanding its product ecosystem to support more flexible and intelligent energy use.

For WattCycle, energy should not become a boundary that limits how people live, travel or explore the world. It should give users more choice, greater control and a freer way of living. Looking ahead, WattCycle will continue working with distributors, installers, creators and energy partners to bring safer, smarter and more accessible storage solutions to users across Europe and beyond.





To learn more about WattCycle and its energy storage solutions, visit WattCycle EU .

Media Contact:

Company: WattCycle Power CO.,LIMITED

Contact Person: Rockson

Email: service@wattcycle.com

Address: Unit A503, Building A, Lankun Group, Baoshi Road, Dajiingshan, Buxin Community, Xin'an Subdistrict, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, China

Website: https://eu.wattcycle.com

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