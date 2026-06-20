WattCycle at Intersolar Europe 2026 Munich: How the Company is Setting New Standards for Balcony Solar Storage

MUNICH, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WattCycle will present a new all-in-one balcony solar storage system at Intersolar Europe 2026, expanding its portfolio of residential and distributed energy storage solutions.

With more than 16 years of experience in energy storage, the company will exhibit its latest products for balcony solar systems, home energy storage, and mobile power applications at Booth C4.251 in Hall C4.





The main product launch is a new all-in-one balcony solar storage system with market-leading storage capacities of up to 10 kWh and bidirectional power options of 2.5 kW and a groundbreaking 5 kW. The system is designed to help homeowners increase self-consumption, improve energy independence, and make greater use of self-generated solar power.

The plug-and-play solution supports both grid-connected and off-grid operation. An integrated microinverter interface enables simple integration with existing balcony solar installations, while the built-in AC charging port allows charging directly from the grid. This enables users to store electricity during lower-tariff periods and use it when energy prices are higher.

The system features advanced AI-based management that automatically schedules charging and discharging. This intelligent control not only slashes energy bills but also significantly enhances overall system efficiency.

Alongside the new balcony solar storage system, WattCycle will showcase a 48V 628Ah home battery storage with 32.15 kWh of storage capacity for larger residential PV installations.

The company will also introduce a compact 12V 314Ah LiFePO4 under-seat battery measuring 320 × 290 × 190 mm. Designed for installation under vehicle seats, it provides higher usable capacity within limited installation space and supports extended off-grid travel.

Visitors can experience the new energy storage solutions from June 23–25, 2026, at Intersolar Europe in Munich. WattCycle will exhibit from June 23–25, 2026, at Booth C4.251 in Hall C4.





Company: WattCycle Power CO.,LIMITED

Contact Person: Rockson

Email: service@wattcycle.com

Address: Unit A503, Building A, Lankun Group, Baoshi Road, Dajiingshan, Buxin Community, Xin'an Subdistrict, Bao'an District, Shenzhen, China

Website: https://www.wattcycle.de

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