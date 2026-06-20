Cryptocurrency News: Pepeto Nears Exchange Listing while the Cardano Price Prediction Could Flip After Hoskinson's June Move

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Pepeto moved into final preparation ahead of a major exchange listing, and the presale became the fastest closing raise of 2026 as rounds close inside days, because $10.29 million is raised, 170% APY staking runs live, three products are in production, and wallets are pouring in at a pace that tells the reader the sharpest capital has already locked the entry before the listing pulls the price out of reach forever.

The reason that capital is flowing this fast becomes clear the moment you check what the large caps are doing right now, since ADA is trading near six-year lows around $0.17 despite the highest stakes catalyst window in Cardano history, and every holder watching that gap should understand why the cardano price prediction and Pepeto keep landing together inside the same cryptocurrency news cycle this June.

Pepeto Exchange Listing Approaches While the Cardano Price Prediction Hangs on the June Rescue Plan

Cardano just walked into the highest stakes quarter in its history because ADA dropped below $0.20 in over five years following Charles Hoskinson's June 3 break announcement per Yahoo Finance , and the bleeding only stopped on June 18 when ADA touched a $0.148 six-year low while Hoskinson rolled out a 10% protocol revenue buyback plan per CoinDesk .

While the Ouroboros Leios testnet is set to launch on June 23 per CoinMarketCap and Grayscale's ADA ETF window opens August 9, with the bull cardano price prediction stretching $0.30 to $0.37 and the bear path back toward $0.148.

But the data that actually matters is what failed to follow the catalysts, since ADA stays trapped near six-year lows while daily trading volume has collapsed from $6.3 billion to $500 million and total value locked across Cardano DeFi has dropped 85% from $905 million to $139 million, with capital now flowing toward projects shipping live products rather than those grinding through roadmap delays, because even if the full cardano price prediction plays out a 2x from $0.17 toward $0.37 cannot reshape any portfolio.

That is the reason holders chasing the heaviest upside are pairing their ADA position with the presale carrying the biggest math behind it, since Pepeto walking toward its exchange listing is pulling the heaviest capital in the market right now and keeps showing up next to ADA across every fresh round of cryptocurrency news.

Why Pepeto Is Catching the Attention Cardano Spent Seven Years Trying to Build

The June 2026 data leaves ADA stuck in a sideways range while Pepeto keeps drawing serious money for reasons that run beyond community energy alone, because PepetoSwap runs as a zero-fee exchange across Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana with AI scanning every token for risk patterns.

Holders get zero gas bridging and contract checks that lock dangerous tokens out, a former Binance developer built the engine, and the Pepe ecosystem cofounder who grew a token past $7 billion now leads the team.

The Pepe comparison keeps drawing the heaviest wallets to this presale because Pepe coin lifted early holders into millionaire territory without shipping a single product and grew to roughly $11 billion in market cap while the creator of that same token now leads Pepeto.

Since everything that lifted Pepe higher is in place alongside live trading tools, and a $5,000 entry into Pepe grew into $750,000 at the peak, leaving Pepeto as the second chance at that entry while the cardano price prediction sits stuck under a slow recovery path.

Conclusion

The cardano price prediction and the upcoming Leios testnet both point toward a slow recovery and keeping ADA for stability is reasonable, but every cycle runs the same script because life-changing wealth never came from holding a large cap once the bottom held but from finding the right presale before anyone heard the name, and every signal in this cryptocurrency news cycle now leads to Pepeto as the single play of 2026.

The token remains in presale, and history proves entries placed before a token reaches an exchange carry the kind of returns holders chase for years, but presale windows are short and a simple decision to wait is how millions missed every cycle-defining entry and spent years hoping something this rare would appear again.

So once Pepeto hits a major exchange the entry closes the way Pepe coin pricing closed inside hours when the earliest wallets walked away with the returns the market still talks about today.

Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Cardano price prediction for 2026?

The cardano price prediction for 2026 targets $0.30 to $0.37 in the bull case per CoinDesk after Hoskinson's June rescue plan, with $0.148 marking the six-year low.

Is Pepeto a stronger entry than Cardano right now?

Pepeto is a stronger entry than Cardano today because the presale opens access to a live exchange with a major listing approaching, while ADA at $0.17 offers limited multiplier room.