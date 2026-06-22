Toobit Expands Earn Series with New 60% APR on HYPE

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces an exclusive Earn campaign for the HYPE token.

Starting at 10:00 UTC on June 23, 2026, and running through June 26, 2026, traders can access a high-yield Fixed Earn opportunity to secure 60% APR on their HYPE assets.

Given the limited availability for this event, interested traders are encouraged to visit the official announcement page for full details or head to Toobit Earn on the web platform or mobile app to secure their subscription.

This HYPE campaign continues a series of high-yield initiatives on Toobit Earn, joining recent offerings for Solana (SOL), Stellar (XLM), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and The Open Network (TON), which featured APR tiers ranging from 36% to 60%.

Toobit Earn offers two ways to grow assets:

Fixed Earn: Assets are locked for a set duration, such as the 3-day term for this HYPE event, to enjoy a higher, guaranteed interest rate. At the end of the term, both the principal and earned interest are automatically credited to traders' Spot Account.

Flexible Earn: Interest is earned without a lock-up period. Crypto can be subscribed or redeemed at any time, providing full flexibility while still generating yield.





HYPE is the native utility token for the Hyperliquid ecosystem, a blockchain built for high-speed trading. Beyond serving as HyperEVM gas, HYPE is central to network governance via Hyperliquid Improvement Proposals (HIPs). By locking HYPE, traders support an ecosystem that reinvests trading fees into systematic token buybacks, aligning network growth with participant incentives.

The Hyperliquid ecosystem has grown rapidly in 2026, solidifying its position as a top-tier decentralized financial infrastructure. As of mid-June, the protocol processes over $170 billion in monthly perpetual volume with more than $9 billion in total open interest.

Supported by this high-throughput environment and a circulating market capitalization of approximately $16 billion, HYPE has emerged as a high-utility asset with growing demand for yield-bearing participation.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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