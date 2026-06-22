OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

22 June 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 15 June 2026 to 19 June 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 228,299 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





15 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 19,045 23,435 6,337 2,607 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 526.00p 526.00p 526.00p 526.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.00p 517.00p 517.00p 517.00p Volume weighted average price paid

(per ordinary share) 522.18p 522.15p 522.19p 522.21p







16 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 17,556 20,969 5,888 2,384 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 527.00p 527.00p 527.00p 527.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 515.00p 514.50p 516.00p 516.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 520.90p 520.87p 520.89p 520.90p







17 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 14,334 17,316 4,619 1,960 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 529.50p 529.00p 529.50p 529.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 522.00p 523.00p 522.50p 523.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 524.48p 524.47p 524.45p 524.45p







18 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 20,720 24,062 6,652 2,770 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 526.50p 526.50p 526.50p 526.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 515.50p 515.50p 515.50p 515.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 520.34p 520.32p 520.28p 520.39p







19 June 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 14,261 16,999 4,433 1,952 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 522.50p 522.50p 522.50p 522.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 517.00p 517.00p 516.50p 517.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 518.80p 518.81p 518.79p 518.78p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 341,686,847 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 341,686,847.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment