Pacvue Launches Pacvue Prism, Powering the Industry's First Agentic Commerce Grid

CANNES, France, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue today announced the launch of Pacvue Prism, a commerce-native platform that creates each brand's Agentic Commerce Grid: a single, connected view of every channel a customer touches, accountable to the results that matter to the brand. Pacvue Prism enables brands to plan, execute and measure media by combining Pacvue's market-leading retail media capabilities with new capabilities in search, programmatic, social, and frontier formats such as conversational and shoppable.

The Problem

The customer journey no longer follows a predictable path. People discover products on social, research through traditional search or LLMs, engage through streaming, and buy through a retailer or a social shop, often within the same session. Existing marketing tools were built for a world where awareness, consideration, and conversion were separate stages owned by separate teams. The result is fragmented measurement, siloed budgets, and a persistent inability to answer the one question every CMO is asking: what is this spend actually driving?

The Agentic Commerce Grid

The Agentic Commerce Grid is a brand's unified view of media performance: every channel connected to underlying commerce signals and tied to verifiable outcome metrics. It is built on each brand's own data, configured to their channel mix, and optimized for their business objectives. Pacvue Prism is the platform purpose-built to power it.

“What excites us about Pacvue Prism is the vision of bringing greater connectivity and agility across media and commerce,” said Jason Colon, Executive Vice President of Commerce Media at Horizon Commerce. “Brands are managing more channels, more signals, and more complexity than ever before, and they need technology that enables better orchestration, faster decision-making, and more agile execution.”

With Pacvue Prism, enterprise brands can:

Build and operate the brand’s Agentic Commerce Grid as a brand asset, configured to the brand’s commerce signals, channel mix, and outcomes that matter to their business.

as a brand asset, configured to the brand’s commerce signals, channel mix, and outcomes that matter to their business. Deploy a unified agentic infrastructure to plan across every channel , optimizing toward the brand’s business goals and continuously improving as results come in.

, optimizing toward the brand’s business goals and continuously improving as results come in. Make media accountable through proprietary halo measurement built on top of trusted regression modeling in addition to custom attribution, and pixel tracking that connects each media investment to a measurable and relevant outcome.

through proprietary halo measurement built on top of trusted regression modeling in addition to custom attribution, and pixel tracking that connects each media investment to a measurable and relevant outcome. Compound performance over time by connecting to proprietary tech stacks, including data lakes & warehouses, CDPs, CRMs, and custom AI agents via MCP, so every new signal feeds back into the system and sharpens future decisions.

by connecting to proprietary tech stacks, including data lakes & warehouses, CDPs, CRMs, and custom AI agents via MCP, so every new signal feeds back into the system and sharpens future decisions. Activate seamlessly across search, programmatic, social, and new-frontier formats, including conversational and shoppable, through a unified Pacvue platform with an agentic experience.





"I'm excited all over again by seeing Pacvue Prism, because most organizations assign budgets at the channel level, but in the long term, this could eliminate that process,” said Nic Jones, Director of Media at PetIQ. “You're no longer dealing with channel level budgets. Now you're dealing with what is the goal of these dollars. That in itself is really powerful.”

New-frontier formats show just how quickly commerce is moving across every format and surface. Through its integration with Firework, Lowe's connects brands to shoppable video inventory, linking these formats directly to retail product detail pages.

"Commerce media is moving from channel optimization to commerce accountability," said Rahul Choraria, CEO of Pacvue. "The brands that win from here will operate at the grid level: every touchpoint connected, every dollar accountable. The Agentic Commerce Grid, powered by Pacvue Prism, will become the lens through which every CMO evaluates their business."

Alpha participants are actively testing Pacvue Prism and seeing promising early results, particularly on investments like CTV, social, and brand campaigns that historically optimized for reach and impressions alone: +34% impressions, −23% CPM, +12% total sales, and +24% new-to-brand growth.

"For years, marketers have managed channels," said Melissa Burdick, Co-Founder and President of Pacvue. " The next era is about managing outcomes. As discovery fragments across social, retail media, streaming, and AI, brands need an intelligence layer that connects every touchpoint to commerce. That's what Pacvue Prism was built to do."

Pacvue Prism is available today to enterprise brands and agencies. To learn more or request a demo, visit pacvue.com/platform/prism.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading Commerce Media OS, powering over $12B in advertising spend across 100+ global retail media networks including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger, Instacart, Criteo, and Citrus. Powered by industry-leading AI and real-time data, Pacvue enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, drive incrementality, and expand reach across the commerce universe from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide excluding China. Combined with Helium 10's SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry's most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Pacvue spans Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., London, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Discover more at www.pacvue.com.

Media Contact

Chelsea Suls

Pacvue

press@pacvue.com