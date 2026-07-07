Pacvue and Ace Hardware Announce Partnership to Bring RedVest Media Into Pacvue’s Commerce Operating System

LOS ANGELES, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacvue, the leading Commerce Media Operating System, and Ace Hardware, the world’s largest hardware retail cooperative, have announced a new partnership that brings Ace Hardware’s retail media network, RedVest Media, into Pacvue’s unified commerce ecosystem.

Through this collaboration, enabled via Pacvue’s integration with Epsilon, advertisers can activate, manage, and optimize Ace Hardware campaigns directly within Pacvue, alongside existing investments across Amazon, Walmart, and other major retail media networks.

“RedVest Media provides brands the tools to engage our unique and loyal Ace Customer. Our differentiation in the industry comes from our 5,200 store scale, the convenience of our locations, the helpfulness of our store staff, and the strength and trust we’ve built through our Loyalty Program, Ace Rewards,” said Molly Hjelm, CVP GM of RedVest Media at Ace. “By partnering with Pacvue, advertisers now have the ability to engage our customer in a way that fits into their broader retail media approach, making it even more seamless to engage the Ace customer and providing more ways to activate their RedVest Media campaigns.”

With 5,200 locally owned and operated stores in the United States, Ace Hardware is both massive in scale and conveniently located in neighborhoods across the country; 50% of Americans live within 3 miles of an Ace and 75% live within a 15 minute drive. Ace’s loyalty program, Ace Rewards, consists of over 70M lifetime members and provides a strong backbone for its Media Network, RedVest Media, through which Ace Hardware offers brands access to a highly engaged, project-oriented shopper base. Ace customers are active purchasers with clear, mission-driven intent: they come ready to buy and Ace’s highly knowledgeable associates are there to guide them to everything needed for their project. For brands selling power tools, paint supplies, grills, lawn and garden products, and related categories, RedVest Media represents a meaningful opportunity to reach those shoppers.

Home improvement is a category where the shopper journey rarely starts and ends in one place. Brands are often managing media across national platforms while trying to maintain presence in the specialty retail environments where project-driven customers actually convert. Without the right infrastructure, maintaining that presence at scale introduces the kind of operational fragmentation that slows execution and erodes the visibility teams need to make confident investment decisions.

“The retail media landscape is shifting from a world dominated by big box to one where specialty and mission-driven retailers are becoming essential to brand growth. As advertisers push for more efficient spend and higher-intent audiences, they’re increasingly prioritizing retailers that sit closer to the point of purchase. Ace Hardware’s project-oriented shoppers represent exactly the kind of high-value audience brands want to reach in 2026, making this the right moment to bring RedVest Media into a unified commerce operating system,” said Emily Vallor, Head of Product for RedVest Media at Ace.

“Ace Hardware represents the kind of differentiated retail environment that belongs in any serious brand’s commerce media strategy,” said Tommy Burton, VP of Global Partnerships at Pacvue. “Through our integration with RedVest Media, we’re making it straightforward for advertisers to activate Ace alongside the rest of their portfolio – with the reporting, automation, and governance their teams need to operate at scale.”

Through the partnership, brands selling in home improvement, tools, lawn and garden, and adjacent categories can bring Ace Hardware into the same enterprise platform they use to manage their broader commerce portfolio.

Key benefits include:

Activate RedVest Media campaigns seamlessly alongside Amazon, Walmart, and other retailers from a single platform

Connect Ace Hardware performance to a unified reporting view, with cross-retailer dashboards that make it easier to compare results, identify trends, and roll up performance across the full portfolio

Apply automation and rules-based optimization to RedVest Media campaigns, including bid management and budget pacing

Eliminate the operational overhead of managing Ace as a standalone channel, reducing manual work and giving teams more time to act on insights rather than compile them

This partnership reflects the continued expansion of retail media beyond a handful of dominant national platforms. Specialty and cooperative retailers like Ace Hardware attract loyal, high-intent shoppers that brands increasingly want to reach, and the ability to do so within the same system they use for Amazon and Walmart removes a meaningful operational barrier. By bringing RedVest Media into Pacvue, Ace Hardware and Pacvue are helping brands build more consistent, scalable commerce programs across a wider range of retail environments.

The Ace Hardware integration is available now to Pacvue customers.

To learn more about the integration and request access, visit https://pacvue.com/ .

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the only AI-Powered Commerce Media OS that seamlessly unifies retail media, commerce management, and advanced measurement to power growth across 100+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Instacart. Fueled by industry-leading AI technology, real-time data, and actionable insights, Pacvue’s first-to-market platform enables over 70,000 brands and agencies to maximize advertising performance, increase profitability, drive incrementality, capture market share, and expand their reach throughout the commerce universe—all from a single mission control. As of 2025, Pacvue powers 12% of total retail media ad spend worldwide. Leveraging the combined strengths of Pacvue’s enterprise suite and Helium 10’s SMB solutions, Pacvue delivers the industry’s most comprehensive platform for businesses of all sizes. Founded in 2018, Pacvue is building the future of connected commerce with a global presence spanning Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Washington D.C., London, Shanghai, and Tokyo. Discover more at www.pacvue.com .

About Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is the largest hardware cooperative in the world, serving more than 8,800 locally owned and operated stores around the globe, while providing the best products, services, and operating methods to over 5,200 Ace retail stores in the United States. Ace Hardware’s family of brands includes Ace Hardware, Emery Jensen Distribution, and independent retailers worldwide. Headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, Ace operates an expansive network of U.S. distribution centers, along with international capabilities in Ningbo, China, and Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico. Since 1924, Ace has been a part of local communities, known as the place with the helpful hardware folks. For more information, visit acehardware.com or newsroom.acehardware.com .

Media Contact

Chelsea Suls

Pacvue

press@pacvue.com