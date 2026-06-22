Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2026

 | Source: Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co. Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount
DKK		  
Accumulated until 12 June 2026149,283666.2699,461,496  
Monday, 15 June 20261,000624.00624,000  
Tuesday, 16 June 20261,000610.50610,500  
Wednesday, 17 June 20261,000607.00607,000  
Thursday, 18 June 20261,000603.00603,000  
Friday, 19 June 20261,000607.78607,780  
In the period 15 June 2026 - 19 June 20265,000610.463,052,280  
Accumulated until 19 June 2026154,283664.45102,513,776  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,392,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments


Attachments

SBB2026 Week 25 2026-06-22 FBM26-36 SBB-w25 ENG
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 