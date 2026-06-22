Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount

DKK Accumulated until 12 June 2026 149,283 666.26 99,461,496 Monday, 15 June 2026 1,000 624.00 624,000 Tuesday, 16 June 2026 1,000 610.50 610,500 Wednesday, 17 June 2026 1,000 607.00 607,000 Thursday, 18 June 2026 1,000 603.00 603,000 Friday, 19 June 2026 1,000 607.78 607,780 In the period 15 June 2026 - 19 June 2026 5,000 610.46 3,052,280 Accumulated until 19 June 2026 154,283 664.45 102,513,776 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,392,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

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