Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 25 2026

On 2 January 2026, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 59 of 18 December 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 240 million during the period 2 January to 31 December 2026.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 12 June 2026
|149,283
|666.26
|99,461,496
|Monday, 15 June 2026
|1,000
|624.00
|624,000
|Tuesday, 16 June 2026
|1,000
|610.50
|610,500
|Wednesday, 17 June 2026
|1,000
|607.00
|607,000
|Thursday, 18 June 2026
|1,000
|603.00
|603,000
|Friday, 19 June 2026
|1,000
|607.78
|607,780
|In the period 15 June 2026 - 19 June 2026
|5,000
|610.46
|3,052,280
|Accumulated until 19 June 2026
|154,283
|664.45
|102,513,776
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,392,076 treasury shares corresponding to 9.57% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
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