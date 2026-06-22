DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. WELCOMES G7 LEADERS’ DECLARATION ON SECURING CRITICAL MINERALS SUPPLY CHAINS

Vancouver, British Columbia, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, today welcomed the G7 leaders’ declaration on securing supply chains for critical minerals, which underscores the strategic importance of diversified, transparent, and resilient critical minerals supply chains.

The declaration highlights the needs for G7 members and partners to reduce supply-chain vulnerabilities, mobilize public and private capital, support responsible production and processing, improve market transparency, and strengthen cooperation across critical minerals value chains.

Deep Sea Minerals believes the declaration reinforces the growing importance of evaluating new sources of critical minerals that can support allied supply-chain resilience, advanced manufacturing, defense, energy systems, digital infrastructure, and next generation technologies.

“The G7 declaration sends a clear message: critical minerals supply security is now a strategic priority for allied economies,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “Deep Sea Minerals is aligned with the call for diversified, transparent and standards-based supply chains, and we believe developed offshore mineral opportunities can form part of a broader solution alongside land-based mining, recycling, processing capacity and strategic stockpiling.”

The Company continues to advance regulatory, technical and environmental workstreams associated with its offshore critical minerals strategy. Deep Sea minerals recently announced that it submitted an exploration license application through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration regulatory pathway under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 and has received a substantial compliance determination in connection with that application, an important procedural milestone in the Company’s ongoing regulatory process. No exploration license has been awarded at this stage, and the application remains subject to the applicable regulatory review and approval process.

Deep Sea Minerals cautions that any future exploration or development activities remain subject to applicable international, national, environmental and regulatory frameworks, and that the Company has not made any production decision.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for the Share Split, the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.