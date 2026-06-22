Questex’s DPHARM Announces Senior Leadership and Keynotes for the 16th Annual Conference

BOSTON, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DPHARM, the leading innovation event for clinical trial operation executives, announces the 16th annual conference agenda including its senior leadership and keynotes. DPHARM which is now part of Questex’s Fierce Life Sciences, takes place September 15-16, 2026, at the Sheraton Boston Hotel.

The first line up of senior level clinical operation executives include:

Jennifer Sheller , SVP, Head of Global Clinical Trial Operations, Global Clinical Development, Merck

, SVP, Head of Global Clinical Trial Operations, Global Clinical Development, David Carruther s, VP, Head of Global Clinical Operations, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, AstraZeneca

s, VP, Head of Global Clinical Operations, BioPharmaceuticals R&D, Nikki Amaratunge , VP, Clinical Development Operations, Head of Clinical Site Management, AbbVie

, VP, Clinical Development Operations, Head of Clinical Site Management, Karen Correa , VP, Clinical Development Operations, Boehringer Ingelheim

, VP, Clinical Development Operations, Bari Kowal, SVP, Head Development Operations & Portfolio Management, Regeneron



The 2026 Keynotes include:

John Volanthen, world-renowned British cave diver who was integral in the rescue of the Thai Boys’ soccer team in 2018 gives the disruptive keynote.

Gunnar Esiason, Cystic Fibrosis Patient Advocate and industry executive shares his three-decade patient journey.

Janelle A. Sabo, SVP of Clinical Research Capabilities, Eli Lilly and Company, presents the Industry Keynote on the most innovative trends shaping the future of clinical research.

Kenneth Getz, MBA, Director and Professor, Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development, Tufts University School of Medicine, speaks on change management, why innovation adoption stalls and how to overcome it.

Jeremy Walsh, Former Chief AI Officer, US Food and Drug Administration, speaks on real-time clinical trials.

Core themes of the agenda include real-time clinical trials, scalable innovation, workforce development, enterprise-wide AI adoption, and the redesign of clinical operating models to support faster, more efficient development.

Other presenting pharmaceutical companies include Abeona Therapeutics, Acelot Inc., Alexion, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, AskBio, Astellas, AstraZeneca, Bayer, BeOne Medicines, Biogen, BMS, CSL, Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly, Genmab, Gilead Sciences, GSK, J&J Innovative Medicine, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Kyowa Kirin, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Parabilis Medicines, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, Teva Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

"DPHARM 2026 will showcase the latest innovative approaches and practical strategies to scale what works, from AI to operating models, to drive measurable improvements in trial performance and patient experience.” said Tracey Kimball, DPHARM Conference Director.

In addition to the keynotes, DPHARM 2026 has over 200 speakers. The DPHARM agenda is carefully curated with the guidance of more than 70 advisors representing pharmaceutical senior clinical operation executives, patient advocacy, clinical sites, innovative tech and service companies, academia and regulatory authorities.

DPHARM will be preceded by the Partnerships with Sites Summit, September 14, 2026. To learn more, visit www.partnershipswithsites.com/

For the full DPHARM agenda, visit www.DPHARMconference.com.

About DPHARM:

DPHARM®: Disruptive Innovations to Modernize Clinical Research offers an unparalleled opportunity to hear senior clinical operations executives and innovative thought leaders report on innovations that are modernizing clinical trials and reducing patient burden. The concept of DPHARM was founded by Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, who continue to play a key role on the steering committee to deliver a highly relevant and engaging program. DPHARM takes place September 15-16 at the Sheraton Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.

About Questex:

Questex fuels exceptional business connections—where every buyer and seller interaction matters. Through live events enriched with data insights and active year-round digital communities, we deliver measurable results. It happens here.

Media Contact

Allyson Adams

DPHARM

aadams@questex.com