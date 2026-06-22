EagleNXT Secures Order of eBee VISION ISR and eBee TAC Systems from Asia Pacific Customer

Two eBee VISION and three eBee TAC drones to support advanced ISR, tactical mapping, and operational readiness in the region

ALLEN, Texas, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (dba, EagleNXT) (the “Company” or “EagleNXT”) (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of full-stack drone, sensor, and software solutions for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide, today announced the sale of two eBee VISION Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) UAS systems and three eBee TAC tactical mapping drones to an unnamed customer in the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) region.

This strategic sale underscores growing international demand for EagleNXT’s lightweight, rapidly deployable, and cyber-secure unmanned aircraft systems. The combination of real-time situational awareness capabilities from the eBee VISION and high-performance tactical mapping from the eBee TAC provides the customer with a versatile, mission-ready toolkit for defense, security, and operational needs in dynamic environments.

Key System Capabilities:

eBee VISION (x2): A portable, backpack-compatible ISR drone designed for real-time HD video and thermal imagery in rapidly changing or GNSS-denied environments. Hand-launched and operable by a single pilot, the eBee VISION delivers live situational awareness, target tracking, and secure data transmission for intelligence and reconnaissance missions. It is Blue UAS-cleared and NDAA-compliant, ensuring high security standards.

eBee TAC (x3): A rugged, Blue UAS-approved tactical mapping UAV optimized for field operations, surveillance, and disconnected environments. Deployable in under three minutes by one operator, it offers up to 90 minutes of flight time and supports 3D/thermal mapping with military-grade features, including cyber-secure encryption and Military Grid Reference System (MGRS) compatibility.





“EagleNXT is proud to support our Asia Pacific partners with proven, battle-tested drone technology that enhances operational effectiveness and decision-making in critical missions,” said Bill Irby, CEO of EagleNXT. “The eBee VISION and eBee TAC platforms combine portability, reliability, and advanced capabilities to deliver immediate value in contested or remote environments.”

This order reflects EagleNXT’s expanding international presence and commitment to providing NDAA-compliant, U.S.-manufactured solutions that meet rigorous allied operational requirements. The systems are manufactured with a focus on supply-chain security and are eligible for various government procurements.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT UAS solutions, or to schedule a demo, visit EagleNXT.com or contact the EagleNXT Media Relations team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading developer of high-performance drones, advanced sensors, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence to customers around the world. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT’s platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company’s drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Blue UAS list. EagleNXT’s sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “suggest,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on AgEagle’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the timing and fulfilment of current and future purchase orders relating to AgEagle’s products, the success of new programs and software updates, the ability to implement a new strategic plan and the success of a new strategic plan. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of AgEagle in general, see the risk disclosures in the most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by AgEagle. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AgEagle undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact

Andy Woodward

+1 (469) 451-2344

Andy.woodward@EagleNXT.com

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Investor Relations

Email: UAVS@EagleNXT.com