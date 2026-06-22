Take 5 Oil Change Opens New Location in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, today announced the grand opening of its fifth Colorado Springs shop at 4593 Austin Bluffs Pkwy. The shop is locally owned and operated by Fast Oil, LLC, bringing fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. The new location features three service bays, and customers can stay in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

“Take 5 is designed for people who depend on their vehicles every day and need car care that keeps up with their routines,” said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. “With our fifth location in the Colorado Springs area, we’re building a strong local presence, delivering the same fast, stay-in-your-car experience that fits seamlessly into busy schedules — whether it’s commuting, errands, or family life.”

At every Take 5 Oil Change location, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build customer loyalty and support growth across more than 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Take 5 stands out because it places a real premium on people’s time,” said Gerardo Cohen Managing Director of Fast Oil, LLC. “Drivers in Colorado Springs are looking for dependable service that doesn’t disrupt their day, and that’s exactly what we’re delivering — fast, friendly car care designed to fit into busy, on-the-go lifestyles.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to more than 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.



New Take 5 Oil Change in Colorado Springs

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78ae18ce-c9d9-44b8-b3e5-6d37fdbaae4f