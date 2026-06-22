NOVARC LAUNCHES NovAI AUTONOMY AS PART OF NovAI SUITE AND EXPANDS INTEGRATION TO YASKAWA AND ABB ROBOTS

CHICAGO, IL -, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies , the industrial Physical AI company reinventing welding automation for the global fabrication industry, today announced the largest technology showcase ever to be demonstrated at Automate 2026, June 22-25 in Chicago, IL. At the show, Novarc will unveil NovAI™ Autonomy, an advanced solution that brings machine vision and real-time adaptation to robotic welding; and NovHub™ - the company’s Enterprise Welding Intelligence platform - on ABB and Yaskawa robots.

"Reindustrialization and reshoring can't happen at scale without a step-change in fabrication capacity," said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO and co-founder of Novarc Technologies. "Shipbuilding, data centers, energy infrastructure and heavy equipment are all faced with the same challenges: an ominous shortage of skilled welders, too few robot programmers, and too much part variability for conventional automation to handle. We built NovAI to adapt and respond to these roadblocks - it retrofits onto the robotic cells manufacturers already own, adding real-time vision, adaptive control, and welding intelligence, so manufacturers get more out of the assets they have, while raising quality, consistency, and throughput.

“The launch of NovAI marks a major milestone in Novarc’s evolution, from leading the pipe welding automation space to enabling AI-powered welding automation across a much broader range of geometries, robots, and industrial fabrication applications. "

NovAI™ Autonomy and NovHub™ on ABB’s IRC5 robot

At Automate, Novarc will demonstrate how NovAI Autonomy brings AI-powered, real-time vision and adaptive control to ABB robots, automatically adjusting weld parameters for gaps, misalignments and tacks. NovAI Autonomy promises to increase ROI by reducing manual rework and compensating for part variations upfront.

“We look forward to partnering with Novarc to implement their AI-Powered Adaptive Welding on our extensive suite of ABB robots providing welding automation solutions in automotive, light, heavy and structural industries,” said Joshua Williamson, Global Product Manager, Joining Technologies and Positioners, ABB. “Novarc’s welding intelligence enables vision and adaptive welding to autonomously adjust weld parameters in real time, which translates into significant benefits to our customers by reducing over welding, costly grinding and scrap.”

Novarc will also demonstrate NovHub, the company’s welding intelligence platform that transforms weld data into real-time data insight, centralizing weld video, process parameters, part traceability, and production timing in one platform. This allows fabricators and manufacturers to review weld history, investigate quality issues, monitor production trends, and make faster decisions with better visibility into welding performance in order to remain competitive as demands for productivity and precision continue to escalate.

NovAI™ Autonomy and NovHub™ on Yaskawa’s YRC1000 robot

At Automate, Novarc will demonstrate the company’s NovAI Autonomy solution on the Yaskawa YRC1000 robot, featuring how the Physical AI technology can autonomously evaluate root openings and gaps before the arc strikes, allowing the controller to optimize starting parameters and guarantee upfront weld quality.

Novarc and Yaskawa recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which will accelerate the adoption of vision-enabled welding cells across both greenfield and retrofit applications.

“Yaskawa is dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency across heavy fabrication and industrial sectors,” said Doug Burnside, Executive Vice President, Yaskawa America, Inc. “Through this partnership, we are proud to deepen our engagement with Novarc to incorporate their Enterprise Welding Intelligence into our robotic platforms providing Customers with vision automation and adaptive welding which will provide enhanced precision to our Customers in the structural steel, heavy equipment, data centre, agricultural, mining, and modular construction industries.”

NovAI™ Autonomy on the Miller Copilot Builder with Blue iQ

Miller’s Copilot Builder with Blue iQ powered by NovAI, was developed in partnership with Novarc to bring adaptive intelligence technology to enable advanced responsiveness to the most challenging welds that cannot be performed with traditional automation. The system automatically adapts to part-to-part variation, fit-up challenges and tack weld consumption, making automation possible in environments where weld consistency is tough to achieve.

“Fabricators have told us for years that their parts vary too much, skilled labor is too hard to find, and traditional welding automation just isn’t built for some of the work they do. In partnership with Novarc, we’ve made the Copilot Builder with Blue iQ, powered by NovAI, to solve these pain points head-on. The system adapts to fabricators’ real-world fit-up challenges, simplifies programming, and gives them the confidence that welding automation will finally work in their environment, not just in ideal conditions,” said Sam Harvey, Business Unit Director, Miller Welding Automation.

NovPlan™: Automated Offline Programming Software

Visitors to Novarc’s booth will also have the opportunity to see a live demonstration of NovPlan, Novarc’s offline robotic welding software that significantly reduces programming time. NovPlan transforms robotic programming from a slow, manual process into a fast, scalable, offline workflow. By detecting weld joints and generating robot programs directly from 3D CAD models, it reduces the need for specialists with coding experience, and can reduce programming time by up to 90 per cent.

Experience Live Demos

Novarc will host live demonstrations of NovAI Autonomy/NovHub every 30 minutes in Booth #1475, alternating between ABB and Yaskawa Cells. Attendees can book a live demonstration here .