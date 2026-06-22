Autonomous Data Platform Market Projected to Reach $22.34 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Autonomous Data Platform Market was valued at USD 2.70 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 22.34 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.51% during the forecast period.

Autonomous Data Platforms carry out data processing, analysis, and management tasks with minimal involvement of people. The need for such solutions will only grow due to the desire of enterprises for faster and scalable data infrastructures. Integration between multiple data platforms helps in easy manipulation of data from all sources. Increasing investments and funds will continue to spur innovation within this fast-growing sector.





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Demand for Real-Time Analytics Driving Faster, Data-Driven Decision-Making Accelerates Market Growth

Increasing demand for rapid and data driven choices by companies is driving the adoption of real time analytics, which is the most commercially important structural growth factor for the market. Autonomous data platforms can do real-time analytics without human intervention, enabling organisations to process large volumes of data quickly to respond to market and operational trends. Companies of all sizes are accelerating programmes to transform digitally at an unprecedented pace and adoption of generative AI will only speed this up with intelligent decision making embedded into core platform activities.

Segmentation Analysis

By Component

The Platform segment dominated the autonomous data platform market with approximately 70% share in 2025, driven by the growing need for scalable and robust data processing infrastructure offering real-time analytics. The Services segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 24.93%, due to the increasing demands for consultative, implementation, and maintenance services globally.

By Deployment

The On-Premise segment held the largest market share of around 54% in 2025 in the autonomous data platform market as large corporations operating in highly regulated industries tend to prefer full control of their infrastructure and data and regulatory compliance. The Cloud segment is the fastest growing at a CAGR of 24.45% owing to the versatility, flexibility, and lower costs associated with cloud technology globally.

By Enterprise Size

The Large Enterprises accounted for the highest market share of over 62% in the autonomous data platform market in 2025, due to their high IT budgets and early adoption of AI-powered analytics platforms in industries such as BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing. The SMEs segment is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 24.86% owing to the growingly affordable and accessible autonomous platform offerings lower the barriers to entry and drive the adoption among smaller enterprises seeking digital transformation.

By End Use

The BFSI segment led the autonomous data platform market accounting for nearly 22% share in 2025 owing to high data volumes and increased demand for real-time fraud detection and risk analytics in banking and financial institutions. The Retail segment is the fastest-growing segment with a CAGR of 26.28% due to the demand for personalised customer analytics, inventory optimisation and AI-driven demand forecasting across retail enterprise channels.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America was the largest region in the global autonomous data platform market, generating around 40% of the global revenue. The early adoption of cutting-edge technology, strong presence of leading vendors, increasing automation demand across BFSI, healthcare and retail, the well-established IT infrastructure and a favourable regulatory environment reinforce the leading position of the region.

The U.S. Autonomous Data Platform Market was valued about USD 0.70 Billion in 2025 and is predicted to reach USD 5.77 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of approximately 23.45% over the forecast period. The U.S. is the largest market in the world, with demand for data insights, AI-powered analytics and automation continuing to grow. This ongoing investment in AI and innovation across platforms is allowing businesses of all sizes to adopt, including state and federal government agencies piloting autonomous data platforms.

The Europe Autonomous Data Platform Market is estimated to be USD 0.69 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.10 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 22.13%. The European market is another that is not going away, with mature and steady demand for autonomous data platforms underpinned by robust industrial digitization, enterprise IT investment and strict EU data protection rules that are still influencing platform design and deployment decisions. France and the United Kingdom are key demand drivers with their growing financial services industry, contributing around 24.6% of European revenues in Germany.

Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 25.20% during the forecast period, supported by the growing digital transformation initiatives, increasing cloud technology adoption and the rising demand for data-driven decision making across manufacturing, retail and healthcare. Asia Pacific revenues are approximately 40.6% of China’s revenues, driven by growing enterprise digitisation and government technology infrastructure initiatives that support rapid platform adoption.

Key Players:

Oracle Corporation

Teradata

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Qubole, Inc.

Cloudera, Inc.

Gemini Data

Denodo Technologies

Alteryx, Inc.

Snowflake Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC

SAP SE

Databricks

Vertica

Informatica

Hitachi Vantara

Domo, Inc.

Qlik

Recent Developments:

2025: AWS announced new advancements during AWS Pi Day, including Amazon Bedrock for generative AI, SageMaker Unified Studio, and Amazon S3 Tables to enhance data integration and support multi-agent collaboration for analytics and AI workloads.

2024: Databricks acquired Tabular, the company founded by the creators of Apache Iceberg, for approximately USD 1 billion to resolve competing data format standards and introduced Delta Lake UniForm enabling simultaneous Delta and Iceberg format access.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Autonomous Data Platform Utilization & Enterprise Deployment Analysis – helps you understand platform adoption patterns across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors, deployment preferences, workflow automation strategies, and technology utilization across large enterprise and SME environments.

– helps you understand platform adoption patterns across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing sectors, deployment preferences, workflow automation strategies, and technology utilization across large enterprise and SME environments. AI & Machine Learning Integration Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in predictive analytics capability, generative AI copilot integration, real-time processing efficiency, automated decision-making accuracy, and machine learning model performance across competing autonomous data platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in predictive analytics capability, generative AI copilot integration, real-time processing efficiency, automated decision-making accuracy, and machine learning model performance across competing autonomous data platform offerings. Cloud & On-Premise Deployment Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models across data-intensive industries managing large-scale structured and unstructured enterprise data assets.

– helps you assess the commercial and operational advantages of cloud-based, on-premise, and hybrid deployment models across data-intensive industries managing large-scale structured and unstructured enterprise data assets. Open Table Format & Data Infrastructure Innovation Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to Apache Iceberg adoption, Delta Lake format integration, multi-cloud data interoperability, data lakehouse architecture deployment, and competitive platform consolidation trends reshaping enterprise data infrastructure.

– helps you identify opportunities related to Apache Iceberg adoption, Delta Lake format integration, multi-cloud data interoperability, data lakehouse architecture deployment, and competitive platform consolidation trends reshaping enterprise data infrastructure. Enterprise AI Investment & Digital Transformation Tracker – helps you uncover trends in corporate R&D investment, government agency platform piloting, venture capital funding, and strategic acquisition activity influencing autonomous data platform competitive dynamics and market growth.

– helps you uncover trends in corporate R&D investment, government agency platform piloting, venture capital funding, and strategic acquisition activity influencing autonomous data platform competitive dynamics and market growth. Generative AI & Next-Generation Platform Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from embedded generative AI copilots, industry-specific platform solutions, SME-focused accessible offerings, real-time streaming analytics, and next-generation autonomous data technologies transforming enterprise decision-making capability.

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