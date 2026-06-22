Associa Community Management Corporation’s Karen Fooks Earns Prestigious Large-Scale Manager Designation

Chantilly, Va., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation is proud to announce that Karen Fooks, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, LSM®, vice president of the Maryland division, has earned the Large-Scale Manager designation from Community Associations Institute.

The LSM designation is one of the most distinguished professional credentials in the community association management industry. Fooks is among only 148 managers nationwide to hold this designation, a testament to her distinguished leadership and professional excellence. The designation recognizes community association managers with extensive experience managing large-scale communities and providing leadership in complex association environments.

To earn the LSM designation, community association managers must have at least 10 years of community association management experience, including at least five years of managing large-scale associations. Candidates must also manage a community with at least 1,000 units or 1,000 acres, an annual budget of $2 million or more, and municipal-type services. Additional requirements include completing CAI’s M-340 course, attending an LSM workshop and passing an intensive exam.

“Karen’s achievement reflects her exceptional leadership, industry expertise and unwavering commitment to the communities we serve,” said John Tsitos, president of Associa Community Management Corporation. “Since joining Associa, she has played an instrumental role in supporting client retention, mentoring teammates and delivering thoughtful solutions for board members and residents. We are proud to congratulate Karen on this well-deserved accomplishment and the national recognition it brings.”

Fooks joined Associa Community Management Corporation in August 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has been recognized for her dedication to problem-solving, client service, teammate development and forward-thinking approach to community management.

Her accomplishment reflects Associa Community Management Corporation’s continued commitment to professional development, industry leadership and delivering exceptional service to the communities it manages.

###

About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939