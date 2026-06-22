Acute Stroke Time Metrics Improve When the Right Protocols Are in Place. A New Peer-Reviewed Study Documents Exactly How Much.

Fort Myers, Fla., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The difference between stroke patients who receive treatment within 60 minutes and those who do not often comes down to protocol decisions, including the ones made before the patients arrive. New peer-reviewed research published in Telemedicine Reports quantifies that gap with precision, drawing from data across 79 hospitals and 14 states within the TeleSpecialists network.

The study examines three specific telestroke workflow changes and measures each one's independent impact on door-to-needle times and thrombolytic treatment rates. EMS pre-notification reduced door-to-needle times by 8 minutes and increased treatment rates by 3.7 percent. Hospitals with EMS pre-notification in place achieved door-to-needle times under 60 minutes in 87.9 percent of cases. Among those without it, that figure was 67.7 percent. Neurologist evaluation conducted in the CT imaging suite reduced times by an additional 6 minutes and improved treatment rates by 1.46 percent. IV thrombolytic administration in the CT suite contributed a further 3-minute reduction and a 2.87 percent improvement in treatment rates.

Each protocol change examined in the study represents a workflow decision available to any hospital operating a telestroke program, regardless of facility size or geography. The research documents what improvement looks like at scale, across hospitals with varied resources and patient volumes, and establishes a reproducible evidence base for stroke programs evaluating their current protocols.

“These findings highlight what innovation and collaboration can accomplish for patients. By working closely with our clinical partners and regional EMS agencies, we implemented three workflow improvements that delivered life-saving stroke treatment to more patients in less time. Faster treatment leads to better outcomes, and these results reinforce the value of a coordinated approach to stroke care,” said Jacob Sambursky, M.D., Director of Clinical Research and Regional Medical Director, TeleSpecialists.

TeleSpecialists has delivered more than 1.5 million patient consultations since its founding in 2014, with its TeleStroke service line operating across more than 400 partner hospitals nationwide. The organization's physician-designed quality program supports ongoing protocol development, outcome measurement, and clinical education across its partner network. The full research paper is available here.

About TeleSpecialists

TeleSpecialists is the physician-owned digital healthcare solution provider that hospitals nationwide choose when prioritizing superior quality and effective partnership. Since 2014, we have delivered comprehensive teleneurology and telepsychiatry services to more than 1.5 million patients across emergency, inpatient, and outpatient settings. Our board-certified specialists integrate sophisticated technology with clinical expertise to provide rapid, responsive, and reliable consultations that enhance patient access, improve outcomes, and retain revenue. Physician-founded, physician-owned, and physician-led from day one. For more information, visit www.tstelemed.com.