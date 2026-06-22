CCC to Accelerate Canadian Defence Exports to Guatemala

OTTAWA, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Guatemala. The agreement establishes a government-to-government (G2G) framework to support Guatemala’s expedited procurement of Canadian defence and security solutions.

Through its G2G model, CCC enables Canadian defence and security industries to meet Guatemala’s requirements while reducing risk and simplifying procurement. G2G contracts are signed in the name of the Government of Canada, providing Guatemala with fast, reliable access to qualified Canadian suppliers. Each contract includes an assurance of contract performance backed by the Canadian government, and aligns with Canada’s rigorous integrity and compliance standards.

Guatemala’s Ministry of National Defence is seeking to strengthen cooperation across key domains where Canada’s defence industry is well positioned to contribute. Canadian solutions align with Guatemala’s priorities in air and land mobility, surveillance, training, cyber, and logistics. Together, they deliver interoperable, resilient, and cost-effective capabilities for humanitarian, disaster response, and security operations.

This agreement builds on CCC’s growing defence export relationship with Guatemala, including a recent contract to supply a Canadian-built Twin Otter Classic 300-G aircraft. The aircraft is supporting medical evacuation, disaster relief, and humanitarian assistance.

Quotes

“This agreement reinforces Canada’s position as a trusted global partner and opens the door for our defence industry to deliver high-quality capabilities to Guatemala, strengthening our industrial base and deepening long-term strategic ties.”– Hon. Maninder Sidhu, Minister of International Trade.

“This MoU reinforces Canada’s role as a trusted partner for Guatemala and builds on CCC’s proven track record of delivering Canadian defence and security solutions through G2G contracts. It strengthens Guatemala’s defence capabilities while advancing long-term, mutually beneficial cooperation between our two countries.” – Bobby Kwon, President and CEO of CCC.

“This agreement reflects the strong and growing partnership between Canada and Guatemala. By enabling closer government-to-government collaboration, it will facilitate access to reliable Canadian expertise and solutions that support Guatemala’s defence priorities and broader security objectives.” – H.E. Olivier Jacques, Canada’s Ambassador to Guatemala.

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About CCC

CCC is Canada’s government-to-government (G2G) contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our G2G contracting approach. We are also the U.S. Department of War designated contracting authority for procurements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit ccc.ca.