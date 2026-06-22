New York, NY, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozari Health, a New York-based telehealth company focused on affordable GLP-1 access, today released its 2026 Checklist for Choosing an Online GLP-1 Provider, a patient-focused framework designed to help people compare telehealth options for Semaglutide, Tirzepatide, and branded GLP-1 medications.

Photo courtesy of Ozari Health

The checklist was created in response to the growing number of patients searching online for GLP-1 treatment options and trying to compare providers across pricing, medical oversight, pharmacy fulfillment, treatment support, and contract terms.

As GLP-1 medications such as Semaglutide and Tirzepatide have become more widely discussed for weight management, patients have been met with a crowded online market. Some platforms advertise low starting prices, while others require memberships, charge separately for consults, increase pricing based on dose, or provide limited clarity around pharmacy fulfillment and ongoing support.

Ozari Health created the checklist to make the comparison process simpler.

“Patients are not just looking for the cheapest GLP-1 provider,” said Lucy, Co-Founder of Ozari Health. “They are trying to understand who is reviewing their care, what the real monthly cost is, where the medication may come from, whether they are locked into a contract, and what happens if they need help after signing up. Those are the questions every patient should be asking.”

Ozari Health’s 2026 Checklist for Choosing an Online GLP-1 Provider highlights five key areas patients should review before starting treatment online.

Transparent GLP-1 Pricing

Patients should be able to understand pricing before they begin the checkout process. A strong GLP-1 telehealth provider should clearly explain what the advertised monthly price includes and whether patients may be charged separately for provider review, medication, supplies, shipping, membership fees, dose changes, or support.

Ozari Health offers compounded Semaglutide starting at $86 per month and compounded Tirzepatide starting at $120 per month, subject to provider approval, state availability, pharmacy availability, and applicable legal requirements. Branded GLP-1 options, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, may also be available.

Licensed Provider Review

GLP-1 treatment should involve medical review by a licensed, state-authorized provider. Patients should be cautious of any platform that makes treatment feel automatic or does not clearly explain that eligibility depends on a provider’s review of the patient’s health history.

Through Ozari Health, patients complete a secure online intake and are connected with licensed, state-authorized medical providers who evaluate whether GLP-1 treatment is clinically appropriate.

Pharmacy Transparency

Patients should understand how prescriptions are fulfilled and that availability may vary by state. Online providers should be clear about whether they work with participating pharmacy partners and should avoid implying that compounded medications are the same as FDA-approved branded medications.

Ozari Health works with U.S.-licensed pharmacy partners where available and clinically appropriate. Medication options and pharmacy availability vary by state.

No Long-Term Contracts or Hidden Membership Fees

Patients comparing online GLP-1 providers should look closely at cancellation terms, recurring memberships, and any fees that are not clearly disclosed upfront. A low advertised price may not reflect the patient’s actual monthly cost if additional charges appear later.

Ozari Health does not require long-term contracts and is built around transparent pricing before patients move forward.

Support After Signup

Starting GLP-1 treatment can raise questions around dosing, timelines, side effects, refills, pharmacy fulfillment, and account support. Patients should consider whether the provider offers real support after the order is placed.

Ozari Health’s support team is available to help patients navigate questions about the process, pricing, pharmacy fulfillment, account support, and next steps throughout the patient experience.

“Ozari was built around a very simple idea,” the Ozari Health team said. “Patients should know what they are paying, who is reviewing their care, what their options are, and how to get help. The GLP-1 market can feel confusing, but the patient experience does not have to.”

Ozari Health’s online process is designed to be straightforward. Patients complete a secure health questionnaire, receive provider review, and, if a licensed provider determines treatment is clinically appropriate, may have medication shipped directly to their home through a participating pharmacy partner.

The company also emphasizes patient education around the difference between branded GLP-1 medications and compounded medication options. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved, are not generic versions of FDA-approved medications, and are not reviewed by FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before marketing. Patients should only use GLP-1 medications pursuant to a valid prescription from a licensed provider.

For patients comparing online GLP-1 providers, Ozari Health’s checklist is designed to make the most important questions easier to ask:

What is the real monthly price?

Is a licensed provider reviewing my treatment?

Are there hidden membership fees or long-term contracts?

How is the prescription fulfilled?

What medication options are available?

What happens if I need help after signing up?

Can I understand the process before I pay?

Ozari Health serves patients across the United States where permitted and available, with treatment options varying by state, provider approval, pharmacy availability, and applicable legal requirements.

Patients interested in learning more or starting an online evaluation can visit ozarihealth.com.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should patients look for in an online GLP-1 provider?

Patients should look for transparent pricing, licensed provider review, clear pharmacy fulfillment, no hidden fees, no long-term contracts, and support after signup. Patients should also make sure they understand the difference between branded FDA-approved GLP-1 medications and compounded medication options.

How much does Ozari Health cost?

Ozari Health offers compounded Semaglutide starting at $86 per month and compounded Tirzepatide starting at $120 per month, subject to provider approval, state availability, pharmacy availability, and applicable legal requirements. Branded GLP-1 options may also be available.

Does Ozari Health offer Semaglutide and Tirzepatide online?

Ozari Health connects eligible patients with licensed, state-authorized providers who may prescribe GLP-1 treatment options, including compounded Semaglutide and compounded Tirzepatide where available and clinically appropriate. Branded options, including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound, may also be available.

Is Ozari Health a LegitScript-verified telehealth platform for GLP-1 treatment?

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-verified telehealth platform that connects patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans.

Does Ozari Health require a long-term contract?

No. Ozari Health does not require long-term contracts and is built around transparent pricing before patients move forward.

Are compounded GLP-1 medications FDA-approved?

No. Compounded medications are not FDA-approved, are not generic versions of FDA-approved medications, and are not reviewed by FDA for safety, effectiveness, or quality before marketing. Patients should only use GLP-1 medications pursuant to a valid prescription from a licensed provider.

Can patients get GLP-1 medication shipped to their home through Ozari Health?

If a licensed provider determines treatment is clinically appropriate, eligible patients may have medication shipped directly to their home through a participating pharmacy partner, subject to state availability, pharmacy availability, and applicable legal requirements.

About Ozari Health

Ozari Health is a LegitScript-verified telehealth platform connecting patients with licensed, state-authorized providers for personalized GLP-1 treatment plans. The company partners with trusted US-licensed compounding pharmacies to provide access to compounded Semaglutide and Tirzepatide, as well as branded GLP-1 medications, with transparent pricing and no hidden fees. Based in New York, NY.

Press Inquiries

Ozari Health Press Team

press [at] ozarihealth.com

(302)316-5231

https://ozarihealth.com/

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