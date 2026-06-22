Perforce Software Names Carahsoft Strategic Partner of the Year for 2025

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named Strategic Partner of the Year for 2025 by Perforce Software, the DevOps company for global teams seeking AI innovation at scale. The award was announced at Perforce’s Partner Summit and recognizes Carahsoft’s exceptional collaboration and success in onboarding and expanding Perforce’s growing portfolio across the Public Sector.

“We are pleased to recognize Carahsoft as our Strategic Partner of the Year,” said Tom Ament, Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, at Perforce. “Carahsoft has played an integral role in unifying the messaging across our portfolio and positioning Perforce as a comprehensive DevOps solutions provider that supports Public Sector development, security, compliance and infrastructure requirements. Its collaboration and deep-rooted expertise in Public Sector procurement have been instrumental in expanding our reach and delivering greater value to Government customers.”

Carahsoft is a key Public Sector distribution partner for Perforce since 2022, significantly helping to accelerate the company’s growth and customer reach across the Public Sector. In 2025, the partnership broadened its marketing initiatives through increased investment in strategic events, targeted email campaigns and high-impact sponsorship opportunities. The Carahsoft team also helped expand event participation to strengthen brand visibility and broaden engagement with Government customers and partners. Together, these efforts drove significant growth, enhanced market awareness and reinforced engagement.

The Carahsoft team helped Perforce expand its Public Sector portfolio by:

Identifying and supporting more than 50 new sales opportunities across the Perforce portfolio.

Successfully onboarding 14 new business units under the Perforce umbrella, helping to improve market reach and enhance partner alignment.

Continuing to drive strategic growth through unified go-to-market collaboration and partner enablement.





“Being named Perforce’s Strategic Partner of the Year is a proud achievement,” said Nick Shuart, who leads the Perforce Software Team at Carahsoft. “This award reflects the strength of our partner ecosystem and the invaluable role our reseller partners play in helping deliver Perforce solutions across the Public Sector. Alongside our reseller partners, Perforce and Carahsoft are helping Government agencies accelerate modernization efforts and adopt secure, scalable DevOps solutions that modernize operations and meet evolving mission requirements.”

Perforce’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8585 or Perforce@carahsoft.com. Explore Perforce’s solutions here.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com