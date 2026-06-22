Lifestyle Expert Christine Bibbo Herr Discusses Tips for a Healthy Summer Shift with YourUpdateTV

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer is here, and with warmer temperatures, more time outdoors, and busier schedules, many Americans are looking for simple ways to stay healthy and feel their best. From supporting daily nutrition to easing everyday aches, making smarter choices in the kitchen, and staying hydrated, small adjustments can make a big difference all season long.

Lifestyle Expert Christine Bibbo Herr partnered with NOW, Biofreeze, Bragg, and Waterdrop on a nationwide satellite media tour with D S Simon Media to share practical tips for embracing The Healthy Summer Shift:

What is the best way to get more Omega-3s this summer?

Staying active is a great goal, but it can be tough to get all the nutrients the body needs through diet alone — especially Omega-3s. Research shows nearly 80% of Americans aren't getting enough Omega-3 fatty acids, which play an important role in supporting heart, brain, immune, and joint health.

NOW Krill Oil is a unique form of Omega-3 with better absorption than traditional fish oil and clinically studied benefits for an active lifestyle, including exercise recovery and joint health*. NOW uses Aker BioMarine NKO® Oil — the most researched and sustainable krill oil on the market — and the brand is known for rigorous quality testing, so consumers know they're getting exactly what's on the label.

What helps with everyday muscle aches and soreness in summer?

Everyday aches and soreness are often the last thing people plan for when they ramp up activity in the summer. Having something fast and effective on hand can make a real difference.

Biofreeze is trusted by healthcare professionals, athletic trainers, and pain sufferers to provide fast-acting, cooling relief for sore muscles and joints. Its menthol-based products, like the Biofreeze Roll-On Pain Relief Gel, produce a cold sensation that overrides pain signals, blocking them before they reach the brain. The compact size makes it easy to toss in a bag for relief on the go.

How can I make healthier choices at summer cookouts?

Consumers want simple, recognizable ingredients they can feel good about serving their families — without choosing between great taste and better-for-you options. That's where Bragg comes in.

A trusted wellness brand for more than 100 years, Bragg helped shape the modern Apple Cider Vinegar movement. Its Apple Cider Vinegar is made from organically grown apples and is raw, unfiltered, and naturally fermented with the live ‘Mother’. It's also incredibly versatile, working well in summer mocktails, marinades, sauces, dressings, and grilling recipes — an easy way to bring both flavor and real wellness benefits to every seasonal meal.

What is the easiest way to stay hydrated in summer?

Hydration is one of the simplest ways to support overall wellness, especially in the hotter months when people are outdoors and entertaining more. Waterdrop offers solutions for every routine.

The Waterdrop M6H delivers cleaner, better-tasting water with no installation required, plus multiple temperature settings for preparing tea, coffee, oatmeal, or customized beverages. For everyday hydration, the Waterdrop Glass Water Filter Pitcher offers a simple, sustainable option in a beautiful table-ready design — perfect for keeping family and guests refreshed all summer long.

More information on all four brands featured in this segment is also available at nycpretty.com.

About

Christine Bibbo Herr, aka @NYCPretty is a former magazine fashion director, and currently an on-air TV lifestyle expert and influencer, stylist, fitness enthusiast & @cheerfittraining instructor. She’s worked for various national glossies including Health, Real Simple, SHAPE en Espanol, Life & Style, Women’s Day, Today.com and more! Her passion for her work and a healthy lifestyle has her coveringthe hottest fashion, beauty and wellness trends from her uniquely VIBRANT point of view.

*This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

**YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Now Foods, BioFreeze, Bragg Live Food Product and Waterdrop

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36b76ecb-4181-4ee7-af59-cca648ddc46d