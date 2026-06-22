Realberry Appoints Casey Gebhard President

DENVER, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Realberry, a Colorado-based real estate investor and developer in commercial, multifamily, hospitality, residential and mixed-use assets, today announced the appointment of Casey Gebhard as President. In this new role, Gebhard will assume responsibility for Realberry’s day-to-day operations as well as strategic execution of the company’s growth initiatives, working alongside CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder Chad McWhinney and the executive leadership team.

Marking a strategic step in the company’s continued evolution, this appointment follows the launch of Realberry’s new brand earlier this year and continued expansion of its investment and operating platform. By adding Gebhard as President, Realberry is strengthening its executive structure to support company operations and growth while enabling McWhinney to increase his focus on capital formation, deal sourcing and expansion.

Gebhard most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of McWhinney’s Family Office, where he led all financial operations, overseeing accounting, investment strategy, risk management, tax and estate planning, asset management and long-term portfolio stewardship. With more than 25 years of experience spanning real estate, private equity and family office environments, he has built a career guiding organizational growth and balancing vision with disciplined execution, helping structure and oversee more than $1 billion in transactions and capital investments throughout his career.

“As Realberry continues to grow, it is important that our structure evolves alongside the business,” said Chad McWhinney, CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder of Realberry. “Casey has become a strong partner to our family and leadership team, and he brings nearly three decades of experience leading complex organizations across real estate, private equity, family offices and investment management. His ability to translate strategy into execution makes him uniquely qualified for this role and we are proud to have him join the executive team.”

Gebhard previously served as Chief Operating Officer of The Chotin Group and Chief Financial Officer of 9th Street Capital, a Coors family enterprise. In those roles, he led strategy, operations, capital structuring, and mergers and acquisitions activity across a diverse portfolio of businesses and investments. Earlier in his career, Gebhard spent more than a decade at Continuum Partners, where he advanced through several financial leadership roles before serving as Chief Financial Officer. During his tenure, he helped structure complex financing arrangements, recapitalizations and joint ventures supporting more than $800 million in real estate financing and development activity.

“Realberry has built an exceptional business grounded in entrepreneurship, disciplined investing and a long-term approach to value creation,” said Gebhard. “I am honored to take on this role and excited to work alongside Chad, Troy and the leadership team as we continue strengthening the organization, pursuing new opportunities and building on the momentum that positions Realberry for continued growth.”

The expansion of the executive team follows Realberry’s recent rollout of its investment platform, designed to broaden access to sponsor-led real estate investment opportunities across the company’s hospitality, multifamily, commercial, mixed-use and master-planned community portfolio. As Realberry continues to deepen relationships across capital partners, Gebhard’s appointment adds operational leadership and capacity to support Realberry’s next stage of growth.

Gebhard earned a Bachelor of Science in Business, Finance and Entrepreneurship from the University of Colorado Boulder.

For more information about Realberry, visit www.realberry.com.

About Realberry

Realberry is a diversified real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Colorado. The company invests in, develops and operates real estate across the hospitality, multifamily, commercial, mixed-use and master-planned community sectors throughout the United States.

Founded in 1991, Realberry applies a disciplined approach to portfolio management focused on long-term value creation, financial discipline and responsible development. The company partners with institutional and accredited individual investors through a sponsor-led investment platform designed to provide access to real estate opportunities nationwide.

Realberry’s integrated platform includes in-house capabilities spanning acquisition, development, asset management and operations. The company’s strategy emphasizes transparency, rigorous oversight and alignment with investors and communities. For more information, visit www.realberry.com. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other advice, nor should it be relied upon as such. Realberry does not make recommendations regarding any particular security, strategy, or investment.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this website or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This website is intended solely for qualified investors. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated launch and features of the Realberry investor platform and the availability of future offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially. Realberry undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither we nor NCPS provide investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice and do not act as a fiduciary to you. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity. All information and materials contained in this press release are subject to change or cancellation by Realberry or its affiliates without notice and shall not be relied upon.

Media Contact:

Realberry@sidecarpr.com

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