CIRI Names Five Distinguished Investor Relations Professionals as Fellows

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI), Canada’s national association representing investor relations and capital market professionals, announced the 2026 CIRI Fellows recipients at its 39th Annual Conference in Saint-Sauveur, Quebec, on June 18, 2026.

The CIRI Fellows is the highest distinction for investor relations professionals in Canada. Fellows have made significant contributions to the advancement of the investor relations profession and CIRI throughout their careers. This prestigious, honourary designation recognizes CIRI members who, by their achievements, bring distinction to the profession and serve as role models for others.

2026 CIRI Fellows





“Congratulations Lynette, Karen, Roy, Curtis and Berk on earning the prestigious F.CIRI designation – the highest honour in investor relations,” said Nathalie Megann, CPIR, President and Chief Executive Officer, CIRI. “Your dedication to strategic communications, building corporate trust and support of our profession has set the standard for excellence in investor relations. We are proud to celebrate this career milestone with you and thank you for strengthening our important community.”

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With over 300 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. www.ciri.org.

For further information, please contact:

Nathalie Megann CPIR, ICD.D

President and CEO

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

nmegann@ciri.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a2c17f2b-716b-4777-9e65-1f70a0eeb497