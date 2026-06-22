Syndigo Conversion Framework Helps Brands and Retailers Unlock Growth on Every Shelf

CHICAGO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syndigo, a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM), today launched the Syndigo Conversion Framework -- curated capabilities encompassing Syndigo’s Enhanced Content, PowerReviews, Taggstar, and product content and retailer network. Used together, the Conversion Framework helps brands and retailers convert more shoppers into buyers, whether those shoppers are humans browsing a product page or AI agents making purchase recommendations on their behalf.

The economics of digital commerce have shifted. Customer acquisition costs continue to rise while only 1–3% of product detail page traffic converts into a purchase. At the same time, AI-powered shopping agents are increasingly influencing and making purchase decisions based on the quality, completeness, and trustworthiness of product content.

The Syndigo Conversion Framework addresses both realities by targeting the specific moment where most brands and retailers lose the sale, directly within the product detail page (PDP).

Shoppers who know what they're buying convert. Rich, interactive product experiences powered by Syndigo’s Enhanced Content help shoppers quickly understand fit, value, and differentiation. Structured, high-quality product content is also the primary signal AI agents use to evaluate and recommend products. The result: an average 39% increase in add-to-cart rates.

Rich, interactive product experiences powered by Syndigo’s Enhanced Content help shoppers quickly understand fit, value, and differentiation. Structured, high-quality product content is also the primary signal AI agents use to evaluate and recommend products. The result: an average 39% increase in add-to-cart rates. Trust closes the sale that content opens. Authentic ratings, reviews, and customer photos and videos powered by PowerReviews give shoppers the social proof they need to move from consideration to purchase. AI recommendation engines weigh this signal heavily when assessing product credibility. Shoppers who engage with reviews convert at 108% higher rates than those who don't.

Authentic ratings, reviews, and customer photos and videos powered by PowerReviews give shoppers the social proof they need to move from consideration to purchase. AI recommendation engines weigh this signal heavily when assessing product credibility. Shoppers who engage with reviews convert at 108% higher rates than those who don't. Hesitation at the moment of decision is where revenue stalls. Real-time behavioral signals and dynamic social proof messaging powered by Taggstar reinforces shopper confidence at exactly the right moment. As a result, companies have achieved conversion rate improvements ranging from 2% to 20%. AI systems increasingly use these demand signals to surface trending and high-confidence products.

Real-time behavioral signals and dynamic social proof messaging powered by Taggstar reinforces shopper confidence at exactly the right moment. As a result, companies have achieved conversion rate improvements ranging from 2% to 20%. AI systems increasingly use these demand signals to surface trending and high-confidence products. None of it works if the data behind it isn't trusted. Syndigo's product content foundation and retailer network ensures every experience is accurate, consistent, and activated across every channel and endpoint, including the AI-powered discovery surfaces where shoppers increasingly begin their purchase journeys.





"The next wave of commerce requires building product experiences that are effective on every shelf, including ones that AI agents can read, trust, and recommend," said Leah Allen, CMO at Syndigo. "The brands and retailers investing in content quality, authentic reviews, and real-time conversion signals today are the same brands that will win in ecommerce and agentic commerce. The Syndigo Conversion Framework is built for both."



“At Boden, every product page has to work hard. As a digital-first brand, the quality of our content experience plays a critical role in whether a customer chooses to buy or move on," said Alex Ives, senior director of technology at Boden. "With Syndigo, we’ve been able to bring our product information and customer reviews together under one unified platform. Having PIM and PowerReviews gives us strong foundations for delivering consistent, high-quality product experiences. We’re excited about the opportunities this opens up in the future as Syndigo finds ways to combine review and product data to help drive our business forward."

Unlike point solutions that optimize a single stage in isolation, the Syndigo Conversion Framework connects engagement, trust, and purchase momentum across the entire digital shopping journey. Brands and retailers are supported with a scalable path to revenue growth that works for human shoppers and AI-powered commerce ecosystems.

To learn more about the Syndigo Conversion Framework, visit syndigo.com/conversionframework.

About Syndigo

Syndigo helps brands, retailers, and distributors drive growth and loyalty through exceptional product experiences. Connecting more than 15,000 brands and 3,500 retailers through the industry’s leading commerce data pool, Syndigo delivers the most complete and composable Product Experience Management (PXM) and product MDM solutions. Companies rely on Syndigo to organize and enrich product data, publish it everywhere they sell, and optimize performance through AI-powered insights. Brands and retailers including J.M. Smucker Company, Dole International, Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Occitane, Unilever, Weber, Boden, Kroger, Sprouts, Menards, and AutoZone drive growth with Syndigo. Learn more at www.syndigo.com.

Contact: Syndigo@walkersands.com