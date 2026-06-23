Quavo Fraud & Disputes Earns SOC 1® Report, Demonstrating Commitment to Financial Institution Controls

WILMINGTON, Del., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quavo, Inc. ("Quavo"), the leading AI disputes technology partner and strategic advisor for financial institutions and technology companies, today announced the completion of its first System and Organization Controls (SOC) 1 Type 1 examination. The milestone builds on the company's existing SOC 2® Type 2 report and underscores Quavo's commitment to maintaining the robust controls, governance, and risk management that banks, credit unions, and fintechs rely on to support fraud and dispute operations.

SOC examinations are conducted by independent CPA firms to evaluate a service organization's internal controls. Quavo's SOC 1 report covers the Fraud Disputes Offerings System, spanning the full lifecycle of fraud and dispute operations across Quavo's client base, from onboarding and transaction processing through reporting, access controls, and ongoing system oversight. For financial institutions, the report serves as an important third-party risk management tool, helping satisfy audit, compliance, and vendor oversight requirements.

"Our clients chose Quavo because they trust us to handle some of the most sensitive and complex operations in their business," said Joseph McLean, Co-Founder & CEO of Quavo. "This examination is a signal to every bank, credit union, and technology company we work with that we hold ourselves to the same standards we ask of them."

Quavo's QFD® platform and Aria AI power end-to-end fraud and dispute management for some of the most forward-thinking financial institutions in the country. As those institutions grow and face heightened scrutiny from regulators and examiners, the controls governing the technology partners they rely on carry real weight.

"Auditors, compliance officers, and CFOs at financial institutions need more than a vendor's word that their house is in order," said Daniel Penne, Co-Founder & CFO of Quavo. "A SOC 1 report gives their teams something concrete to work with during vendor assessments, regulatory exams, and annual audits. It reduces the back-and-forth, shortens due diligence cycles, and gives the right people at our client organizations the documentation they need to move forward with confidence."

This examination was conducted as of March 31, 2026 by Baker Tilly. Quavo has plans to pursue a SOC 1 Type 2 report, which will evaluate the operating effectiveness of those controls over a defined period.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo enables financial institutions to transform fraud and dispute management from a costly, fragmented function into a strategic advantage. In an environment where the cost of making it right has historically meant higher risk, manual effort, and strained member relationships, Quavo empowers organizations to do more, with certainty, speed, and confidence.

Powered by its intelligent automation, Aria and guided by a team of experienced dispute specialists, Quavo’s QFD® platform enables institutions to ensure compliance, streamline operations, enhance the customer experience, and maximize financial recovery. Today, industry leaders rely on Quavo to process more than one million disputes every month, recover billions in disputed funds, and resolve cases an average of 26 days faster than the industry standard.

By helping teams respond decisively in moments that matter most, Quavo turns fraud events into opportunities to restore trust, protect members, and strengthen long-term relationships.

Quavo. Now it pays to make it right.™

Media Contact:

Nichole Campbell

Director, Marketing

Nichole.Campbell@quavo.com