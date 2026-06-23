Premier Graphene Eyes Space and Aerospace Applications

MEXICO CITY and EL CENTRO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI) and strategic partner HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I. today issued a cumulative strategic update spanning four major milestones achieved since May 2026. This progress has led to Premier’s anticipated first profitable quarter in corporate history and the articulation of a long-term strategy targeting defense, aerospace and space applications of advanced graphene materials.

Graphene — a single-atom-thick carbon lattice stronger than steel and lighter than aluminum — is among the most consequential advanced materials of this century, particularly suitable for advanced applications sought by Premier’s customer base. Its exceptional strength-to-weight ratio, thermal conductivity, and radiation resistance make it uniquely suited to the demands of aerospace and space applications: satellite structural components, spacecraft thermal management systems, radiation shielding for deep-space missions, and next-generation power generation substrates. As the commercial space economy scales toward hundreds of billions in annual investment, the materials supply chain that serves it will be as strategically important as the launch vehicles themselves.

Premier Graphene’s affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies proprietary approach to producing graphene from biomass feedstocks — including industrial hemp — offers a potentially disruptive cost and sustainability advantage over conventional production methods. A domestic, bio-derived graphene supply chain aligns directly with the U.S. government’s emphasis on critical materials resilience and supply chain independence. This positions Premier as a natural candidate for engagement with defense and aerospace prime contractors as qualification pipelines for space-grade materials develop.

In May 2026, Premier Graphene affiliate HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I entered Mexico’s highly selective military procurement framework through an initial contract awarded by SEDENA. The first order was delivered in full on May 8, passing preliminary inspection — demonstrating Premier’s ability to execute within demanding government procurement timelines and product specifications. Two additional military contracts followed in June, covering Mission Tactical Belts and Nylon-Cotton Ripstop Fabric, reflecting growing and expanding institutional confidence and establishing a pattern of repeat business, even within a single procurement cycle.

Last week’s announcement that Premier anticipates reporting its first profitable quarter represents the commercial validation of a business model built on near-term defense supply revenues alongside a longer-term advanced materials technology platform. Management attributes this milestone to disciplined execution, strategic joint venture operations, and the successful fulfillment of initial government contract — achievements that position Premier for expanded participation in the Mexican and North American defense supply chains pending ITAR certification.

The strategic significance of these milestones extends well beyond defense textiles and tactical equipment. As Premier builds its track record within established military procurement systems, is simultaneously positioning its advanced graphene materials platform for the rapidly expanding commercial space economy — a market where the materials supply chain will prove as strategically critical as the launch vehicles themselves.

Premier is actively pursuing opportunities across graphene-enhanced defense composites, aerospace coatings, quantum-related materials research, and critical mineral resource in South America and Mexico. Management also confirmed engagement in discussions subject to non-disclosure obligations, suggesting additional strategic developments may be forthcoming.

"Achieving our anticipated profitability is a defining moment for Premier Graphene and our shareholders," said Pedro Mendez, President. "This milestone reflects the successful execution of a business model that we have worked diligently to build. As we pursue additional opportunities, our focus remains on building a sustainable and profitable company that creates long-term growth — including in graphene's extraordinary potential for aerospace and space applications."

Cumulative Milestones:

May 5, 2026 — Initial SEDENA military contract announced; partial delivery completed

May 8, 2026 — First military order fully delivered and officially registered; passes inspection

June 10, 2026 — Two additional SEDENA contracts awarded (Tactical Belts; Ripstop Fabric)

June 18, 2026 — Premier anticipates first profitable quarter in corporate history

Forward-Looking Statements (OTC Compliant)

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, operational execution, and other factors beyond the Company’s control. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc. (OTC-PINK: BIEI) is focused on advanced materials, industrial technologies, and strategic international partnerships. The Company supports regulated cross-border trade, licensing, and manufacturing initiatives in emerging industrial sectors, including graphene and industrial hemp-based technologies.

About HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V.

HGI Industrial Technologies S.A. de P.I. de C.V., an affiliate of Premier Graphene, Inc. is a Mexico-based industrial platform, specializing in industrial hemp raw materials, graphene, biomass, finished goods, and near-shoring manufacturing. HGI manages regulatory compliance, importation, processing, and industrial transformation activities for domestic and international partners. As a corporation domiciled in Mexico, it serves to satisfy many of the administrative obstacles facing US based companies, thus furnishing an entrée for Premier Graphene, Inc., facilitating transactions with Mexican government agencies.

Media Contact:

Pedro Alberto Mendez

President

Premier Graphene Inc. / HGI Industrial Technologies S.A.P.I.

Email: p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: premiergrapheneinc.com

Website: hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

Investor Relations: info@premiergrapheneinc.com