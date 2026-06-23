Veea Inc. and TROLLEE Holdings Ltd. Extend Strategic Partnership to Deliver a Highly Advanced AI-Powered Autonomous Retail Ecosystem

NEW YORK and HONG KONG, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veea Inc. (“Veea”) (NASDAQ: VEEA), a first-to-market leader in edge-native hyperconverged networking and AI-powered cybersecurity, enabling distributed “micro AI factories,” and TROLLEE Holdings Limited (“THL”), the global innovator behind the TROLLEE® smart shopping cart product line, today announced the extension of their a strategic partnership, initially commenced in 2018 and extended with a licensing agreement in May 2023 between Veea and a predecessor to THL, to accelerate the global smart retail revolution.

This alliance represents the culmination of years of collaboration between the parties, resulting in a unified platform that combines Veea’s AI-powered, cybersecure hybrid edge-cloud computing and AdEdge™ contextual advertising engine with TROLLEE's next-generation Smart Retail platform incorporating smart shopping carts and emerging retail robotics capabilities. THL, established in 2025 to focus exclusively on the commercial expansion of the TROLLEE ecosystem, brings a proven track record of successful deployments across Japan, Korea, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Africa, and the Middle East. Critically, by joining forces with Veea, TROLLEE gains immediate access to Veea’s established enterprise relationships across the Americas and Europe. This strategic alignment significantly expands TROLLEE's global footprint, positioning the combined Veea-Trollee platform as a globally scalable smart retail solution.

A New Era in Smart Retail — From Smart Carts to Autonomous Stores

This partnership expands the role of the smart cart beyond shopper assistance, positioning TROLLEE as a key interface within an intelligent retail operating environment and redefining TROLLEE as the digital nervous system of the fully autonomous, AI-driven store. While others offer fragmented solutions—disjointed IoT sensors, disparate video analytics, and standalone carts—TROLLEE and Veea deliver a single, hyperconverged operating system for the retail floor with large scale orchestration of digital intelligence across all retailer’s locations, powered by federated learning.

The consolidated solution leverages VeeaONE's robust edge-AI capabilities to transform TROLLEE into a fully autonomous retail assistant. Key revolutionary features include:

AI-Powered Inventory Robotics & Replenishment : As shoppers navigate the aisles, TROLLEE utilizes integrated high-definition cameras and real-time planogram data to scan shelf inventory. When the system detects low stock, misplaced items, or spills, it autonomously triggers robotics workflows. Through integration with retail-optimized humanoid robots, the platform initiates instant restocking, cleaning, or spill prevention, closing the inventory management loop with ultra-low latency and minimal human intervention.

: As shoppers navigate the aisles, TROLLEE utilizes integrated high-definition cameras and real-time planogram data to scan shelf inventory. When the system detects low stock, misplaced items, or spills, it autonomously triggers robotics workflows. Through integration with retail-optimized humanoid robots, the platform initiates instant restocking, cleaning, or spill prevention, closing the inventory management loop with ultra-low latency and minimal human intervention. Advanced Patrolling & Security : Extending beyond the shopping cart, the TROLLEE platform serves as a mobile surveillance and patrolling unit. Equipped with Veea's edge-AI, these robotic units can navigate store floors autonomously, identifying slip-and-fall hazards, monitoring for loss prevention, and ensuring safety compliance, effectively serving as an autonomous digital security and safety assistant.

: Extending beyond the shopping cart, the TROLLEE platform serves as a mobile surveillance and patrolling unit. Equipped with Veea's edge-AI, these robotic units can navigate store floors autonomously, identifying slip-and-fall hazards, monitoring for loss prevention, and ensuring safety compliance, effectively serving as an autonomous digital security and safety assistant. Unmanned Store Capability: The integration of Veea's resilient in-store networking and edge execution allows TROLLEE to scale beyond a single cart into a chain-wide, supply-chain-aware operating layer. This enables a seamless, checkout-free experience, allowing retailers to operate 24/7 unmanned stores with high confidence in inventory accuracy and transaction security.





Unlocking Commercial Retail Robotics with Physical AI

The strategic partnership between Veea and THL opens a vast frontier extending far beyond the grocery aisle. By integrating Veea's versatile edge-AI solutions with TROLLEE's ruggedized hardware, the companies are positioned to pioneer a new category of "Commercial AI Robotics."

This synergy allows for the deployment of continually “trained” autonomous robots not just for retail, but for logistics and warehouses, hospitality, and public spaces, capable of performing complex tasks such as floor cleaning, disinfection, and concierge services—all managed through the unified VeeaONE cloud interface.

"VeeaONE has simplified the deployment of comprehensive AI-powered solutions, unifying multi-access connectivity, edge computing, and cybersecurity in a single platform," said Allen Salmasi, CEO of Veea Inc. "This partnership with TROLLEE is a natural evolution of our vision for the future of retail and autonomous infrastructure. We are uniting the physical interface of the shopping experience with large-scale orchestration of digital intelligence across retail environments. TROLLEE's advancements in robotics and inventory management make them the ideal partner to showcase the full potential of edge AI."

A Seamless Ecosystem: Digital Twins, Tokenization, and Targeted Advertising

The combined stack creates an AI-powered hyper-connected environment featuring a real-time digital twin, facilitated by IoT and camera endpoints, of the retail store. This enables:

Transforming Retail Space Efficiency: Optionally, equipped with a containerized version of Honeywell Tridium’s Niagara ® , VeeaONE enables seamless data collection, continuous monitoring and management across all building functions, from HVAC systems to lighting, refrigeration, air quality management and security services. Real-time data analytics combined with edge AI facilitates proactive, predictive maintenance and faster response times, enhancing overall operational efficiency.

Optionally, equipped with a containerized version of Honeywell Tridium’s Niagara , VeeaONE enables seamless data collection, continuous monitoring and management across all building functions, from HVAC systems to lighting, refrigeration, air quality management and security services. Real-time data analytics combined with edge AI facilitates proactive, predictive maintenance and faster response times, enhancing overall operational efficiency. Farm-to-Store Transparency : The platform supports tokenized product provenance, verification, and smart-contract-enabled workflows, enabling transparent provenance tracking, food safety monitoring, and secure transactions—establishing a verifiable digital passport for retail goods.

: The platform supports tokenized product provenance, verification, and smart-contract-enabled workflows, enabling transparent provenance tracking, food safety monitoring, and secure transactions—establishing a verifiable digital passport for retail goods. Hyper-Contextual Retail Media: Together, they form a digital concierge for the shoppers, integrated with an AdEdge-based proximal marketing engine that delivers highly contextualized, targeted and privacy-compliant advertising directly from Consumer Packaged Goods companies (CPGs), programmatic networks, Demand-Side Platforms (DSPs), local service providers, and others to shoppers at the critical moment of decision-making — creating new revenue streams for retailers while elevating the shoppers’ experience.





"THL and its predecessor have spent over a decade perfecting the TROLLEE platform as both a consumer assistant and an enterprise data powerhouse, while deploying our Smart Retail solutions across three continents," said Thim S Chiew, CEO of THL. "By joining forces with Veea, we are embedding our groundbreaking hardware and global market experience into the ultimate edge-AI operating system for the store of the future. More importantly, Veea's strong presence in the Americas and Europe opens the door for our solutions to achieve true global scale—uniting markets across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and Europe under one unified platform. This strategic partnership allows us to combine Veea's unparalleled edge infrastructure with our leading-edge retail robotic capabilities to deliver the most advanced smart retail and commercial AI solutions offered today. We are not just changing how people shop; we are redefining the economics, security, and global reach of physical retail. "

For more information about Veea’s Smart Retail Edge Intelligence solution with TROLLEE, visit https://www.veea.com/solutions/trollee.

About Veea Inc.

Veea Inc. (NASDAQ: VEEA) is a global leader in AI-driven edge infrastructure. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in New York City, Veea enables enterprises, service providers, and public sector organizations to deploy AI-powered applications and services at the edge. Built on Veea-developed and third-party devices, the VeeaONE platform integrates connectivity, computing, cybersecurity, and storage into a unified, hyperconverged network solution, delivered through a full software stack spanning edge to cloud — bringing AI to deployments that range from SMBs to enterprise campuses, smart industries, and remote communities. With more than 123 patents across related technology domains, Veea has been recognized by Gartner for its innovations in edge computing.

About TROLLEE Holdings Limited

TROLLEE Holdings Limited is the developer of the TROLLEE smart shopping cart solution—an AI-powered retail platform that transforms traditional shopping carts into connected, interactive robotic devices. With a strong R&D foundation and one of the largest commercial deployment footprints in the smart retail sector, TROLLEE Holdings Limited is a globally recognized innovator in intelligent hardware, real-time retail data intelligence, and autonomous commercial robotics.

Media Contacts:

Thomas Latiolais

Email: thomas.latiolais@veea.com

THL Media Relations

Email: press@trolleeholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

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