Satellogic and SynMax Partner to Bring Persistent Global Intelligence to Defense Customers

Combining Satellogic’s High-Resolution, High-Frequency Earth Observation with SynMax’s Multi-Source Intelligence Fusion for Continuous, Decision-Ready Intelligence to Meet Growing Customer Demand

NEW YORK and HOUSTON, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SATL), the infrastructure company for Persistent Global Intelligence, and SynMax , a multi-intelligence applied-AI analytics company, today announced a strategic collaboration to develop and deliver AI-powered geospatial intelligence products for defense and intelligence customers.

The strategic collaboration pairs SynMax's agentic intelligence layer with Satellogic's growing constellation, including its existing high-resolution satellites, on-satellite AI, and the forthcoming Merlin constellation, which is designed to deliver comprehensive global coverage at one-meter resolution as the network expands, beginning with its first launch in October 2026.

Persistent Global Intelligence enables a seamless, end-to-end intelligence loop. As one of the inaugural partners building on Satellogic’s infrastructure, SynMax delivers intelligence layers for the defense and intelligence mission, fusing Satellogic's collection with additional sources to help customers detect change, eliminate coverage gaps, and act on what matters at scale.

The collaboration responds to accelerating demand from defense, intelligence, and commercial customers shifting from one-off imagery purchases to persistent monitoring programs. By combining high-frequency observation with AI-powered intelligence fusion, the companies aim to shorten the path from observation to decision across mission-critical use cases, including terrestrial domain awareness, infrastructure and border monitoring, and pattern-of-life analysis.

"Earth observation is shifting from collecting images to delivering continuous intelligence, and that shift requires infrastructure designed for it from the ground up," said Emiliano Kargieman, CEO and Co-Founder of Satellogic. "SynMax is exactly the kind of analytics partner that turns Persistent Global Intelligence into decisions customers can act on. Combining our infrastructure with SynMax’s applied AI allows us to reach further into the operational problems our defense, intelligence, and commercial customers need solved."

"For too long, the warfighter has had to know exactly where to look before a satellite could help them," said Eric Anderson, CEO of SynMax. "This partnership changes that. Satellogic's constellation gives us daily coverage of the entire planet at one-meter resolution, and SynMax fuses it with the full range of intelligence sources to surface the threats no one thought to task. We don't hand the mission pixels to sort through. We give them the answer, in time to act."

The two companies are already collaborating on joint customer pursuits and product development, and expect to share additional details on specific offerings and milestones in the months ahead, including activities aligned with the launch of the first Merlin satellite later this year.

About Satellogic

Founded in 2010, Satellogic (NASDAQ: SATL) is building the infrastructure for Persistent Global Intelligence: continuous, proactive awareness of the places, assets, and activities that matter. The company combines high-cadence satellite collection, best-in-class technology, AI-accelerated workflows, and sovereign-capable architecture to help customers move from episodic imagery to persistent monitoring programs.

Satellogic serves allied defense and intelligence agencies, civil governments, and commercial markets that need reliable, scalable awareness of change across large portfolios of sites. Customers can begin with discovery, expand into persistent monitoring, and build toward dedicated or sovereign-controlled capacity as their mission requirements grow. To learn more, please visit: https://www.satellogic.com .

About SynMax

SynMax is a multi-intelligence applied-AI analytics company that fuses satellite imagery, alternative data, applied AI, and subject matter expertise into decision-ready intelligence for defense, energy, commodity-trading, and intelligence customers worldwide. SynMax delivers the full data stack of broad-area satellite collection, machine learning models, agentic AI workflows, and expert analysts working in concert to turn observation into answers. The result is intelligence customers can act on, not raw data they are left to interpret on their own.

SynMax is used by the U.S. government and allied defense agencies for vessel monitoring, dark-fleet detection, and sanctioned-trade analysis as well as energy intelligence spanning oil and gas production, energy project construction and infrastructure monitoring, and commodity flows. Headquartered in Houston with offices in London and Washington, D.C. Learn more at synmax.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. The words "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intends", "may", "might", "plan", "possible", "potential", "predict", "project", "should", "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on Satellogic's current expectations and beliefs concerning, among other things, our plans, strategies, prospects, both business and financial. Although we believe our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give any assurance that we either will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. Many factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of Satellogic's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed or to be filed by Satellogic from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Satellogic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Satellogic can give no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

Contacts

Satellogic Investor Relations:

ir@satellogic.com

Satellogic Media Relations:

pr@satellogic.com