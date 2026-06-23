Exyn Technologies Rebrands Range Subsidiary as Exyn Defense

PHILADELPHIA, PA, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exyn Technologies ("Exyn" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW), a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments, today announced that Range, its wholly owned defense-focused subsidiary, has been rebranded as Exyn Defense, Inc., with the goal of delivering ExynAI-powered autonomy and mapping software for government, national-security, and allied mission applications.

The rebranding of Range to Exyn Defense aligns the Company's defense operations under the Exyn brand and aims to strengthen its positioning in government, defense, and national-security markets.

Exyn Defense provides a dedicated platform for delivering ExynAI-powered autonomy to government and allied customers operating in GPS-denied, communications-contested, and high-risk environments. Leveraging technology proven across some of the world's most demanding commercial applications, the subsidiary will support autonomous aerial, ground, and hybrid robotic systems in mission-critical settings.

The rebrand comes as demand for autonomous defense systems continues to accelerate.

“Rebranding Range as Exyn Defense represents the next step in the evolution of our defense business. The Exyn name is increasingly recognized for autonomy in complex environments, and aligning our defense activities under a single brand strengthens our ability to begin to engage with government agencies, defense organizations, and strategic partners worldwide,” said Brandon Torres Declet, CEO of Exyn Technologies. “We believe our software-first, platform-agnostic approach positions Exyn to participate in a significant and expanding market opportunity while building on the investments we have already made in ExynAI.”

The Company's ExynAI Autonomy & Mapping Stack has already been deployed in underground mines, industrial facilities, construction sites, and critical infrastructure environments where GPS, communications, and prior maps cannot be relied upon. The goal of Exyn Defense will be to extend those capabilities to government and defense customers seeking autonomous solutions that can operate effectively in contested, denied, and mission-critical environments.

As a dedicated defense-focused organization operating under the unified Exyn brand, Exyn Defense will seek to engage with defense agencies, prime contractors, systems integrators, and allied partners to support platform integrations, operational evaluations, and mission-specific autonomy applications. The Company's platform-agnostic architecture is designed to enable integration across multiple robotic systems, expanding potential deployment opportunities while reducing dependence on any single hardware platform.

Potential mission applications include intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, subterranean and indoor mapping, EOD/UXO and CBRN reconnaissance, battle damage assessment, contested infrastructure inspection, tactical logistics, GPS-denied navigation, and defense-oriented digital twins.

"Many of the challenges we have already tackled with our commercial customers mirror the operational challenges currently facing defense organizations today," added Mr. Declet. "Whether operating underground, indoors, in damaged infrastructure, or in contested environments, autonomous systems need to perceive, navigate, map, and complete missions with limited external infrastructure and reduced operator burden. Exyn Defense is focused on bringing those capabilities to government and allied customers worldwide."

About Exyn Technologies

Exyn Technologies (NASDAQ: EXYN, EXYNW) is a leader in autonomous mapping and perception-driven navigation for complex, GPS-denied environments. The Company’s technology enables teams to capture accurate 3D data in environments that are dark, disconnected, hazardous, or difficult to access. Exyn’s solutions support customers across mining, construction, infrastructure, geospatial, industrial, government, and defense applications.

For more information, visit www.exyn.com.

About Exyn Defense Inc.

Exyn Defense Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Exyn Technologies focused on autonomy software for defense, government, and allied mission applications. Built on ExynAI, Exyn Defense Inc. enables uncrewed systems to localize, map, navigate, avoid obstacles, and execute missions in GPS-denied, comms-degraded, and high-risk environments without external infrastructure or continuous operator control.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding Exyn Defense; the expected focus, strategy, capabilities, applications, customer opportunities, and potential benefits of Exyn Defense; the Company’s ability to address government, defense, national-security, and allied markets; the expected demand for autonomous systems, military drones, military robotics, and related defense technology; the Company’s ability to leverage its ExynAI Autonomy & Mapping Stack and software-first, platform-agnostic approach in defense and government applications; potential integrations with uncrewed aerial, ground, and hybrid robotic systems; potential engagement with defense agencies, prime contractors, systems integrators, and allied partners; and the Company’s expectations regarding market growth, deployment opportunities, operational evaluations, mission-specific autonomy applications, and future commercial or strategic opportunities.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions, and beliefs of the Company’s management, including assumptions regarding market demand, customer adoption, technology performance, procurement activity, defense and government spending, competitive conditions, third-party market forecasts, and the Company’s ability to execute its strategy. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company’s ability to successfully launch, operate, and grow Exyn Defense; the ability of the Company’s technology to meet the requirements of defense, government, and allied customers; delays or failures in customer adoption, procurement processes, platform integrations, operational evaluations, or contract awards; changes in defense budgets, government priorities, regulations, export controls, or procurement requirements; reliance on third-party platforms, partners, systems integrators, or suppliers; competitive developments; the accuracy of third-party market research and growth forecasts; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “designed,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Media Contact

Vanessa Varian

Exyn

vvarian@exyn.com

Investor Contact

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