zSpace Names Inaugural 2026 Honorees for Excellence in AR/VR Learning

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) learning solutions for education, today announced the inaugural honorees of its 2026 zSpace Recognition Program, celebrating programs and educators whose use of immersive AR/VR learning is transforming outcomes for students. The first-ever honorees are HealthForce Kentucky as Program of Distinction and Aaron Brill of AIM Academy (Pennsylvania) as Educator of the Year.

The 2026 zSpace Recognition Program honors implementations that demonstrate measurable student impact, instructional innovation, and a scalable vision for hands-on "learning by doing." Honorees were selected from among the more than 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities that trust zSpace.

"Our inaugural honorees show what's possible when educators put immersive technology to work with purpose — from a statewide effort answering a healthcare workforce crisis, to a teacher unlocking confidence in neurodivergent learners," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "This program exists to shine a light on that work so others can learn from it."

Program of Distinction: HealthForce Kentucky (KY)

HealthForce Kentucky was named 2026 Program of Distinction for expanding access to high-quality healthcare training across central and western Kentucky. Formed in 2022 in response to the state's declared healthcare workforce emergency, the initiative unites nine colleges and universities with P–12 school districts to inspire careers in healthcare through hands-on simulation and immersive technology, including zSpace.

The program's mobile simulation labs have brought hands-on training experiences to thousands of students, clinicians, and educators in rural communities, and partner colleges have reported double-digit growth in healthcare program applications since the initiative began. HealthForce Kentucky's Innovation Simulation Center in Owensboro extends that mission with a permanent hub for healthcare workforce training.

Educator of the Year: Aaron Brill, AIM Academy (PA)

Aaron Brill, Director of Technology at AIM Academy in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, was named 2026 Educator of the Year for his work using headset-free AR/VR learning to empower neurodivergent students. At AIM Academy, a college preparatory school serving students with language-based learning differences in grades 1–12, Brill partners with faculty members in an "Immersive Exploration" classroom where students use zSpace to make abstract concepts tangible, practice real-world life skills, and build confidence through risk-free repetition.

"The real recognition belongs to our students, who show us every day what can be done when learning is tailored to the individual. At AIM, immersive technology serves as a throughline between a number of content areas. Furthermore, it provides the opportunity to explore, fail safely, and, with a nod to Constructivism, is used as a means to alternative assessment," said Aaron Brill, Director of Technology at AIM Academy.

zSpace at ISTE Live 26

zSpace will be at ISTE Live 26, June 28 – July 1, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can visit zSpace Booth 1333 for hands-on demonstrations and to learn how programs and educators are using AR/VR learning to improve student outcomes. To learn more about zSpace solutions, visit https://zspace.com or contact https://zspace.com/contact .

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (OTC: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables hands-on "learning by doing" experiences proven to improve engagement and student outcomes. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds more than 80 patents, with research published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning (2021) validating the impact of 3D virtual reality technologies on student knowledge gains.

Press Contact: Amanda Austin Senior Marketing Director, zSpace, Inc. press@zspace.com

Investor Relations Contact: Gateway Group Cody Slach, Greg Robles 949.574.3860 | ZSPC@gateway-grp.com