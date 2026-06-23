Talkdesk ends the guesswork in deploying customer-facing AI agents

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Talkdesk®, Inc. , a leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA) , today announced Talkdesk Agent Builder, a natural language-driven tool that enables both business users and technical teams to oversee the complete lifecycle of their customer service AI agents . Customer experience (CX) leaders describe the outcome they want to achieve with natural language, and Agent Builder creates, tests, diagnoses, and validates the AI agent before it ever interacts with a customer. The result is a faster path to production, lower deployment risk, and the ability to build a trusted AI workforce in hours instead of weeks.

Building a production-ready AI agent has traditionally required weeks of iteration, testing, and tuning to keep it on topic. Agent Builder introduces a zero-prompt approach to AI agent development, compressing that process into hours and enabling organizations to rapidly build and scale a full AI workforce without sacrificing quality or control.

By functioning as a specialized agent-building agent, the platform automatically ingests an enterprise’s existing raw assets, such as standard operating procedures and policies, and translates them into high-precision logical instructions and structured guardrails. Once new AI Agents are approved by a human operator and deployed, they’re continuously monitored, evaluated, and governed through the CXA Operations Center . This complete framework helps organizations grow their AI workforce without multiplying their operational risk.

Talkdesk Agent Builder capabilities

Plain-language agent creation: Operations teams can define an agent's role, tone, behaviors, and edge cases using natural language, eliminating the need for prompt engineering or technical configuration.

Operations teams can define an agent's role, tone, behaviors, and edge cases using natural language, eliminating the need for prompt engineering or technical configuration. Pre-deployment validation: Talkdesk Agent Builder automatically reviews instructions for consistency and completeness, surfaces gaps and ambiguities the team may have missed, and recommends specific actionable improvements before any agent reaches production.

Talkdesk Agent Builder automatically reviews instructions for consistency and completeness, surfaces gaps and ambiguities the team may have missed, and recommends specific actionable improvements before any agent reaches production. Simplified troubleshooting: When an agent underperforms during testing or in production, Agent Builder diagnoses the issue, recommends fixes, and facilitates re-validation. The highest-scoring version is then presented for approval, ensuring human-in-the-loop oversight.







“You cannot simply deploy an AI agent into the wild and hope for the best. Organizations need proof that an agent will follow instructions, stay on brand, and handle pressure before a real customer ever experiences it,” said Munil Shah, chief product, technology, and customer officer at Talkdesk. “Talkdesk Agent Builder provides that certainty. By systematically debugging and validating interactions against simulated datasets, we give enterprises the confidence to expand their operations with an AI workforce that’s trusted and reliable.”

Talkdesk is showcasing Talkdesk Agent Builder and the broader Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation platform at Customer Contact Week (CCW) Las Vegas at Caesar’s Forum in booth 638. Talkdesk CXA is a finalist for “Automation Solution of the Year” in the CCW Excellence Awards ; winners will be announced at the event’s awards gala on June 23.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® automates the world’s most complex customer journeys. By resolving customer requests from start to finish, AI agents enable a hybrid workforce where human expertise is reserved for the moments that matter most. Backed by deep industry expertise and trusted by global leaders like Canon , United Rentals , Sysco, and Kimberly-Clark, Talkdesk sets the standard for Customer Experience Automation (CXA) .

About Talkdesk CXA

Talkdesk Customer Experience Automation (CXA) automates the entire customer lifecycle — from the initial conversation to the back-end resolution. The platform leverages customer data across enterprise systems to provide AI agents with the context needed to resolve complex requests with human-like precision. Talkdesk CXA is a self-improving system that uncovers new ways to automate as it works, ensuring the AI workforce becomes more accurate and effective with each customer moment.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks™ or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

Media contact

Talkdesk Public Relations

pr@talkdesk.com

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