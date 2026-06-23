Critical Minerals Moving Across Hudson Bay Railway Network

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), who operate the Port of Churchill and Hudson Bay Railway, continues to expand the role of the Hudson Bay Railway (HBR) as a trade enabling transportation corridor for Western Canada’s growing mining and critical minerals sector, with new concentrate shipments from northern Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Eldorado Gold Saskatchewan

AGG confirmed today that Eldorado Gold Saskatchewan, following Eldorado Gold Corporation’s recent acquisition of Foran Mining, will soon be shipping concentrate from northern Saskatchewan to eastern Canada using the HBR’S Flin Flon subdivision.

The HBR has undergone significant upgrades and rehabilitation work in recent years as AGG continues to build up and modernize the railway network, positioning the railway for further upgrades to seamlessly integrate with Canada’s class one rail network.

These shipments represent a growing partnership between AGG and Eldorado Gold Saskatchewan. They also highlight the importance of northern transportation infrastructure in supporting western Canadian critical minerals development. Eldorado Gold Saskatchewan’s McIlvenna Bay mine, acquired through Eldorado Gold Corporation’s purchase of Foran Mining, was identified by Prime Minister Carney last fall as a Project of National Importance.

“Saskatchewan is home to critical minerals the world needs, and we are proud to contribute to Canada’s efforts to responsibly develop those resources,” said Ryan Ewing, General Manager of the McIlvenna Bay Mine. “The Hudson Bay Railway plays an important role in connecting northern mines like ours to domestic and international markets. We value our growing partnership with Arctic Gateway Group and appreciate the investments made to strengthen the railway. We look forward to continuing to work together to create new opportunities for northern communities.”

“The Hudson Bay Railway is moving the materials that are helping build Canada’s future economy,” said Chris Avery, CEO of Arctic Gateway Group. “The fact that concentrate from a nation building critical minerals project, who like to the Port of Churchill has been identified as a nationally significant project, is about to move on our railway speaks to the improved strength of the railway and growing role the HBR can play in supporting Western Canadian mining, industrial development, and trade diversification.”

Future opportunities for AGG and Eldorado Gold Saskatchewan to work together include the potential future expansion of rail infrastructure between Flin Flon and the McIlvenna Bay mine site as well as long-term supply chain solutions supporting northern critical minerals development.

HudBay Minerals

In Manitoba, AGG also confirmed that zinc concentrate shipments from Hudbay’s operations in Snow Lake are moving north to the Port of Churchill, where the material is being unloaded and prepared for export to European markets later this summer.

The shipment of zinc concentrate marks the third consecutive year that Hudbay’s critical minerals have moved to international markets through the Port of Churchill.

AGG said the growing industrial activity across the corridor comes as the organization works with federal and provincial partners, including Canada’s Major Projects Office, on the next phase of modernization for the Hudson Bay Railway and the Port of Churchill. That work includes advancing plans to upgrade the HBR to modern North American industrial weight standards capable of fully interoperating with Canada’s Class 1 rail network.

“Our ongoing collaboration with the Arctic Gateway Group highlights the strategic importance of the Hudson Bay Railway to northern mining operations,” said John O'Shaughnessy, Hudbay’s Vice President of the Manitoba Business Unit. “As we enter our third consecutive year of moving our critical minerals through the Port of Churchill, this corridor continues to demonstrate its value as an efficient and sustainable gateway to global markets, creating mutual benefits for our operations and northern communities alike.”

“Canada needs resilient transportation infrastructure that can support nation-building projects, strengthen trade security, and unlock northern economic opportunities,” said Avery. “The Hudson Bay Railway and Port of Churchill are proving we have an important role to play in that future.”

About Arctic Gateway Group

Arctic Gateway Group is a proudly northern and Indigenous-owned transportation and logistics company operating the Hudson Bay Railway, the Port of Churchill, Arctic Gateway Freight Services, and the Churchill Marine Tank Farm. AGG is owned in partnership with 41 First Nations and northern Manitoba communities through OneNorth.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/78eb47a9-e97d-445c-b564-67318dc651ec