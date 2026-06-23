Vali Cyber and Carahsoft Partner to Deliver Preemptive Hypervisor Security Platform to Government Agencies

NEW YORK and RESTON, Va., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vali Cyber® , the leader in Preemptive Hypervisor Security, and Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Vali Cyber’s Master Government Aggregator®, making the company’s preemptive hypervisor security platform, ZeroLock®, available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2) contracts.

“As the AI threat grows, our partnership with Carahsoft enables us to bring a new preemptive approach to infrastructure security to Government agencies,” said Anthony Gadient, CEO & Cofounder of Vali Cyber. “As threat actors increasingly target the virtualization layer, agencies need preemptive protections that secure the hypervisor without disrupting operations. Through Carahsoft’s trusted Public Sector distribution network, we can help organizations preemptively stop attacks against their most critical systems while maintaining the performance and continuity their missions require.”

Federal and defense organizations are increasingly adopting private AI and virtualization to securely process sensitive and classified data, making the underlying infrastructure more critical and more targeted than ever. Threat actors have developed advanced techniques that bypass traditional defenses and attack the hypervisor directly. VMware vSphere provides mission-critical compute virtualization for Carahsoft’s customers, and as a Broadcom Technology Alliance Partner (TAP), Vali Cyber adds validated, proactive hypervisor protection to complement the already world-class Broadcom security suite. Security leaders have called for a shift away from reactive EDR-based defenses toward more proactive protection at the infrastructure layer, aligned with MITRE’s inclusion of the hypervisor attack surface in the latest ATT&CK® framework.

“Before founding Vali Cyber, I spent years working on satellite systems where failure simply wasn’t an option,” said Austin Gadient, CTO & Cofounder of Vali Cyber. “What I saw then, and still see today, is a real gap in how virtualization infrastructure is protected, especially in Public Sector environments. Our partnership with Carahsoft helps agencies close that gap by delivering protection at the hypervisor layer, where attackers are increasingly operating.”

Recognized by Gartner as a key startup in security software, Vali Cyber delivers a preemptive, multilayer approach to hypervisor security that addresses 100% of MITRE ATT&CK ESXi TTPs. By integrating prevention-first controls, AI-driven detection and automated remediation, its ZeroLock platform helps Government agencies protect mission-critical systems, ensure operational continuity and secure the virtualization environments that support modern Public Sector operations.

“Vali Cyber empowers agencies with a comprehensive, prevention-first platform to defend against evolving threats,” said Ryon Williams, Sales Manager who oversees the Vali Cyber Team at Carahsoft. “ZeroLock stops threats with real-time behavioral analysis and remediation, enabling agencies to safeguard critical infrastructure while enhancing operational efficiency. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to working with Vali Cyber to deliver advanced, AI-driven detection and remediation capabilities to the Public Sector.”

Vali Cyber’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 230-7597 or ValiCyber@carahsoft.com . Explore Vali Cyber’s solutions here .

For more information, contact the Vali Cyber team at info@valicyber.com .

About Vali Cyber

Vali Cyber secures mission-critical systems where the blast radius is greatest. While most defenses stop at the endpoint model, Vali Cyber focuses on Linux infrastructure and hypervisors, where a single compromise can take down entire environments. Built for this reality, ZeroLock is the only Broadcom-certified solution that delivers preemptive security with CLI-MFA, exploit prevention, and AI-driven behavioral detection. By operating at the hypervisor layer, ZeroLock stops threats in real time without performance impact. If incidents occur, automated rollback restores workloads in seconds, ensuring uptime. Recognized by Gartner as a Key Startup in Security Software, Vali Cyber leads by protecting the foundation of modern infrastructure others overlook. Learn more at valicyber.com .

Contact

Megan Howard

VP Marketing

(412) 551-0938

megan@valicyber.com

About Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions Portfolio

Carahsoft's Cybersecurity solutions portfolio includes leading and emerging technology vendors who enable organizations to defend against cyber threats, manage risk and achieve compliance. Supported by dedicated cybersecurity product specialists and an extensive ecosystem of resellers, integrators and service providers, we help organizations identify the right technology for unique environments and provide access to technology solutions through our broad portfolio of contract vehicles. The cybersecurity portfolio spans solutions for Supply Chain Risk Management, Cloud Security, Zero Trust, Network & Infrastructure, Identity & Access Management, Risk & Compliance and more, ensuring comprehensive protection for organizations' cyber ecosystems. Explore Carahsoft’s Cybersecurity Solutions for Government here .

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .