Race Communications Advances Fiber Network Expansion to Atwater Customers

ATWATER, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Race Communications, leading provider of fiber-to-the-home services, is continuing to expand service availability throughout Atwater. With construction progressing and service now live, Atwater’s initial construction areas are now connected to Race’s high-speed fiber network, delivering symmetrical upload and download speeds designed to support remote work, online learning, streaming, and growing everyday connectivity demands.

As Race connects customers, neighborhood by neighborhood, more homes and businesses will soon gain access to more choice and future-proof speeds scaling up to 10 gigabits. With service now available in initial construction areas, those interested in checking service availability and placing an order may visit Race.com.

“Race has been hyper-focused on expanding our high-speed infrastructure across the state, bringing it to as many Californians as possible,” said Jim Miller, Race Communications Vice President of Government Affairs. “Our team has been working hard to move neighborhood by neighborhood to bring Atwater the fast, dependable internet service they need to work, learn, grow, and stay connected – and this is only the beginning.”

As construction continues throughout Atwater, residents will receive mailed notifications regarding construction activities in their area, along with additional messaging such as yard signs and door hangers. All Race crews will be clearly identifiable with company-branded vehicles and official ID badges.

Atwater is now powered by a true fiber infrastructure, and homes and businesses have gained access to more consumer choice, leading to better pricing, better customer service, and a better experience online. Race’s multigigabit, symmetrical upload and download speeds lay a stronger foundation for Atwater’s future growth.

Connected and powered by a California-based team, Race now delivers reliable 100% fiber internet to more than 50 California communities throughout California. Across California, Race has invested more than $200 million for 2026 to build out its all-fiber network, accelerating local connectivity and economic growth.

Those interested in learning more about Race may visit Race.com .

About Race Communications:

Race Communications is a leading provider of fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, committed to delivering reliable, high-speed internet to communities across California. Founded in 1994, Race is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing cutting-edge technology. As California’s largest independently owned 100% FTTH provider, Race has leveraged public grants and private investments totaling more than $650M. For more information, please visit Race.com or call 877.722.3833.