Featured Launches AI-Powered Podcast Discovery Tool Backed by Database of 814,000 Active Shows

Scottsdale, AZ, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featured, the AI co-pilot for PR, today announced the launch of its AI-powered podcast discovery tool, enabling users to identify relevant podcasts for guest appearances through natural-language searches. Powered by a database of approximately 814,000 active podcasts identified from an analysis of more than 5 million shows, the new capability is designed to help PR professionals, founders, authors, and subject-matter experts discover active podcast opportunities more efficiently.

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Finding podcasts to pitch has long been one of the most time-consuming parts of earned media. Millions of podcasts exist, but a large share are inactive — abandoned feeds that stopped publishing months or years ago. For anyone trying to book a guest spot, the hardest part usually isn't writing the pitch; it's figuring out which shows are still publishing and still booking guests.

Featured addressed that problem by analyzing more than 5 million podcasts and narrowing the field to approximately 814,000 active podcasts — shows that have published a new episode within the last 60 days. The result is one of the largest databases of active podcasts available to PR teams, built so users can spend their time pitching shows that are actually live rather than chasing ones that aren't.

Featured also changed how users search it. Instead of scrolling directories or filtering spreadsheets, users describe the kind of show they want to appear on — by topic, audience, format, or niche — in plain language, and Featured returns relevant, active podcasts to pitch. The natural-language interface turns podcast discovery into a single request, consistent with Featured's role as an AI co-pilot that handles the legwork of earned media for its users.

"Most experts know that being a guest on a podcast is one of the best ways to build authority — they just don't know which shows to pitch, and they burn hours chasing podcasts that stopped publishing years ago," said Brett Farmiloe, founder and CEO of Featured. "We analyzed more than five million podcasts so our users don't have to. Now you can describe the kind of show you want to be on, and Featured hands you a list of active podcasts worth pitching. Turning 'how do I find podcasts to pitch?' into one sentence is exactly what an AI co-pilot for PR should do."

Podcast guest appearances have become one of the most effective forms of earned media. A single interview lets an expert reach an engaged, highly targeted audience, build trust through long-form conversation, and earn the kind of credible mention that increasingly shapes how both people and AI systems decide who the authorities on a topic are. For PR professionals managing client visibility, founders building a personal brand, authors promoting a book, or consultants growing a practice, the ability to quickly find active podcasts to pitch removes the biggest bottleneck in podcast outreach.

The podcast database joins the other opportunities Featured surfaces inside a single interface — including journalist requests, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, and generative engine optimization (GEO). Featured owns and operates Help a Reporter Out (HARO) and Connectively, the journalist request platforms that connect subject-matter experts with reporters and publishers seeking credible sources.

About Featured

Featured is an AI co-pilot for PR that helps subject-matter experts, founders, and communications teams find and act on earned media opportunities — including journalist requests, podcasts, bylined articles, speaking engagements, awards, and generative engine optimization (GEO). Featured owns and operates Help a Reporter Out (HARO) and Connectively, two journalist request platforms that connect a subject-matter expert with a publisher every six seconds, serve more than 100,000 users, and help 2,500 publishers fill content gaps with expert-led content. Featured also maintains a database of 814,000 active podcasts, giving users a faster way to find podcasts to pitch. Learn more at featured.com.

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